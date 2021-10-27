Stiri Recomandate

Ce a pățit șeful centrului de vaccinare unde doza a treia s-a făcut cu AstraZeneca, lucru interzis de medici

Coordonatorul centrului de vaccinare din Cordun, unde trei persoane au fost imunizate cu doza a treia cu serul de la AstraZeneca, deşi la primele doze au primit alt vaccin, a fost… [citeste mai departe]

PREMIERĂ în România - Celebrul preot Constantin Necula a devenit membru în CJSU Sibiu, după ce s-a vindecat de COVID-19

Constantin Necula este primul preot numit consultant în Comitetul Judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă din Sibiu de către prefectul Mircea Dorin Creţu, cu… [citeste mai departe]

HOROSCOP 28 octombrie 2021. Zi cu probleme pentru majoritatea zodiilor. Un nativ află un secret care îi dă viața peste cap

HOROSCOP 28 octombrie 2021. Astrele anunță o zi cu provocări pentru majoritatea zodiilor. Este nevoie de mult efort pentru a depăși această zi cu bine.… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Toader, deputat PSD Prahova: „Vaccinarea trebuie să rămână o decizie proprie, a fiecărui român!”

Discuțiile aprinse pe tema introducerii obligativității prezentării certificatului verde de către salariații de la stat și a unor angajați din sistemul privat au stârnit valuri… [citeste mai departe]

EPAM Systems, producător de software de business, și-a deschis sediu în UBC 3 din ansamblul Palas și recrutează zeci de specialiști IT

United Business Center (UBC) 3 găzduiește primul birou din regiunea de nord-est al EPAM Systems, furnizor de soluții IT… [citeste mai departe]

Catalogul ofertelor Altex de Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 la Altex durează de joi 28 octombrie până miercuri 24 noiembrie. Catalogul ofertelor Altex de Black Friday îl puteți vedea mai jos. Reducerile la electronice și electrocasnice au fost deja făcute publice. Acest articol conține un link cu un cod de marketing afiliat, ceea ce înseamnă că atunci… [citeste mai departe]

Jaqueline Cristian, alias Contesa Dracula, s-a calificat în sferturi la Transylvania Open

Jaqueline Cristian s-a calificat miercuri seara în sferturile de finală ale turneului de tenis Transylvania Open, de la Cluj Napoca, după ce a eliminat-o în optimi pe favorita numărul 5, australianca Alja Tomljanovic (43… [citeste mai departe]

Strigăt de disperare al unui medic de la Matei Balș: În zilele acestea se stinge o întreagă generație de bunici. Anticorpii monoclonali, tot mecanism ARN

Dr. Elena Copaciu, medic primar de ATI la Institutul de Boli Infecţioase "Matei Balş"… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-ministru, Nea Caisă. Altu’ ca el nu există!

Florin Tănăsescu Şi s-aliniară. Şi jucară. În picioare, o ţară. De dimineaţă până-n seară. Cinstitele feţe alese au încins nuntă la cort. Cu premier nou la raport. Gâfâie bătrânul acordeon. Cineva strigă la gramofon: „Hai-da, ha, la balamuc, măăă! Iar mulţi nevrednici strigară: „U-iu-iu şi tra-la-la,… [citeste mai departe]

Țifești. A fost încredințat contractul pentru ridicarea noului sediu al Primăriei

Peste un milion și jumătate de lei va scoate Primăria Țifești de la buget pentru construirea unui nou sediu în care urmează să își desfășoare activitatea angajații instituției, precum și cei ai consiliului local din comună. Pe scurt,… [citeste mai departe]


EU to give Republic of Moldova €60mln to handle energy crisis

Publicat:
EU to give Republic of Moldova €60mln to handle energy crisis

said it will provide the Republic of Moldova with E60mln to help the country manage its natural gas crisis triggered by Chisinau‘s failure to agree on a new energy deal with traditional supplier Russia, according to RFE/RL. The announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday comes after the […] The post EU to give Republic of Moldova E60mln to handle energy crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

