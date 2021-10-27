EU to give Republic of Moldova €60mln to handle energy crisis The European Union said it will provide the Republic of Moldova with E60mln to help the country manage its natural gas crisis triggered by Chisinau‘s failure to agree on a new energy deal with traditional supplier Russia, according to RFE/RL. The announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday comes after the […] The post EU to give Republic of Moldova E60mln to handle energy crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

