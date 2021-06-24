Stiri Recomandate

Macron îndeamnă la un dialog „exigent” cu Putin

Un dialog cu Rusia este necesar stabilităţii Europei, însă acest dialog trebuie să fie „ambiţios” şi „exigent”, purtat în aşa fel încât „să nu cedăm nimic în privinţa valorilor noastre”, a declarat joi preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron la sosirea la summitul european de la Bruxelles, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,”… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea în România este la extreme: Peste 150 de avertizări meteo în doar 24 de ore

Vremea din România este la extreme în această perioadă. Anumite regiuni ale țării sunt vizate de caniculă. În acest timp, meteorologii au emis și coduri de vreme rea. Peste 150 de avertizări de ploi torențiale, vijelii și grindină… [citeste mai departe]

24 Iunie 1461 - 24 Iunie 2021/ 560 de ani de la sfintirea Bisericii Domnesti cu Hramul Sf. Nicolae de la Targsor, ctitorie a Domnitorului Vlad Tepes

Astazi, 24 iunie 2021, s-au implinit 560 de ani de la sfintirea Bisericii Domnesti cu Hramul "Sf. Nicolae"… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Dumitrel, Ilie Bolojan și Alin Tișe au băut palma și anunță o alianță pentru Munții Apuseni: este vizată dezvoltarea infrastructurii

Președinții Consiliilor Județene Alba, Bihor și Cluj au convenit încheierea unui acord de parteneriat pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal - EURO 2020: Sportul şi politica nu trebuie amestecate, spune premierul Ungariei

Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, a declarat joi, la Bruxelles, răspunzând unor întrebări, că sportul şi politica nu trebuie amestecate, cu referire la polemica apărută pe marginea iluminării stadionului din Munchen, la meciul… [citeste mai departe]

Un britanic a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19 timp de 305 zile: ”Soţia mea a început de cinci ori să-mi organizeze înmormântarea”

Un bărbat din Marea Britanie a fost testat pozitiv pentru infecția cu coronavirus timp de aproape un an. În vârstă de 72 de… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Klaus Iohannis, categoric față de relațiile cu Rusia, înainte de summit-ul UE

Președintele Klaus Iohannis spune că UE trebuie să adopte o poziție de forță în fața unor ieșiri ale  Rusiei în raport cu statele învecinate. „Acum, această chestiune o vom discuta în consiliu și voi spune acolo… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție șoferi! Trafic restricționat în Oradea. Vezi străzile afectate și traseele pe care va fi deviată circulația

Comisia tehnică pe probleme de circulație și trafic rutier din cadrul Primăriei Oradea a avizat în ședința de joi, închiderea străzii Atelierelor până pe… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății cere toate măsurile necesare pentru reducerea riscurilor medicale cauzate de caniculă

Ministerul Sănătății a solicitat direcțiilor de sănătate publică județene, respectiv Direcției de Sănătate Publică București să ia toate măsurile necesare pentru reducerea riscurilor… [citeste mai departe]


EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron said on entering an EU summit in Brussels […] The post EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

