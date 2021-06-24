EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters. “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron said on entering an EU summit in Brussels […] The post EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

