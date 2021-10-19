EU starts work on fiscal reforms after COVID-19 spending splurge

Stiri Recomandate

Reabilitarea Stației de Epurare din Chişinău se desfăşoară în ritm de melc, deşi trebuia finalizată în iunie 2020. Termenul a fost prelungit până în noiembrie 2021, iar responsabilii au solicitat… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie este acuzată că a împușcat mortal un bărbat după ce acesta a refuzat să o sărute, după ce consumaseră alcool. Femeia, mama a trei copii, din Illinois, socializa cu bărbatul și iubita acestuia, în apartamentul lor din Rolling Meadows.… [citeste mai departe]

Explozia preţurilor la poliţele RCA a determinat o reacţie virulentă din partea transportatorilor şi a service-urilor. Aceste organizaţii bănuiesc că se întâmplă ceva necurat în piaţa de asigurări. În concluzie, ele cer o anchetă. Confederaţia Operatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

■ poliţistul Adrian Costel Anton a fost condamnat la 3 ani şi 2 luni de închisoare ■ el a fost acuzat de DNA că a luat 300 de lei pentru a-l trece pe un candidat la proba practică la examenul pentru şoferie ■ în alt dosar, pentru fapte similare, fusese condamnat cu suspendare şi îşi […] Articolul Cazul mită… [citeste mai departe]

Fundaţia Bill & Melinda Gates a dat publicităţii un raport alarmant privind viitorul. „Se apropie o uriaşă criză agricolă şi umanitară. Sunt necesare mai… [citeste mai departe]

Este de notorietate faptul că, în ultimele luni, între Minsk și Bruxelles are loc o multiplicare și agravare a tensiunilor, al căror izvor este nerecunoașterea în Europa a rezultatelor alegerilor prezidențiale… [citeste mai departe]

„La 19.000 de cazuri pe zi, care cred că în mod real sunt de trei ori mai multe, dacă am face o testare masivă a populației, nicio măsură nu mai poate fi eficientă decât lockdownul și distanțarea fizică pentru că transmiterea… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| 23 de străzi din Cugir, undă verde la modernizare. A fost semnat contractul de execuție în valoare de peste 12 milioane lei 23 de… [citeste mai departe]

  Studenții din Anul I ai Academiei de Poliție „Alexandru Ioan Cuza” au depus, astăzi, 19 octombrie, Jurământul Militar în cadrul unui ceremonial militar-religios. „Am mare încredere în seriozitatea și determinarea voastră, în capacitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Vasilache, din Huşi, a stat aproape două săptămâni internat la Spitalul din Bârlad, după ce s-a infectat cu COVID în luna septembrie. Bărbatul de 67 de ani… [citeste mai departe]


EU starts work on fiscal reforms after COVID-19 spending splurge

Publicat:
EU starts work on fiscal reforms after COVID-19 spending splurge

began work this week revising its fiscal rules as it considers new exceptions to allow for the massive investments needed to help member states make their economies more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg.  launched a public consultation on the Stability and (SGP), a fiscal framework that dictates countries’ debt […] The post EU starts work on fiscal reforms after COVID-19 spending splurge appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


