EU starts work on fiscal reforms after COVID-19 spending splurge

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- The European Union‘s 27 leaders promised future membership to their six Balkan neighbours on Wednesday, restating a pledge first made 18 years ago, but they brushed aside calls for a 2030 goal for fear of a backlash at home over migration, according to Reuters. After weeks of deliberation, EU leaders…

- Patru bolnavi de COVID, in stare grava, au fost transportați de urgența cu o aeronava spaciala, C-27J Spartan a Fortelor Aeriene Romane, configurata pentru misiuni medicale, de la București la Targu Mureș. Cei patru pacienți au fost permanet monitorizați pe timpul zborului de o echipa de specialiști.…

- In spitalele din Romania, duminica mai erau libere 175 din cele 1.024 de paturi la ATI COVID, in Capitala fiind disponibile 51 de paturi la terapie intensiva pentru pacienții infectați cu noul coronavirus, conform datelor transmise, luni, de autoritați. Potrivit Grupului de Comunicare Strategica, la…

- Premierul Florin Cițu a declarat, miercuri, ca certificatul verde ar putea fi folosit și in restaurante, atunci cand incidența COVID trece de 3 la mie. „Nu vreau sa mai inchidem activitațile economice la incidența peste 3 la mie și ca sa ramana deschise trebuie sa avem o soluție de monitorizare. Restaurantele…

- Inflation in Romania accelerated to its fastest since 2018 as a political crisis sent the currency to a record low and complicated decision-making for the central bank, according to a Bloomberg report. Data from the Statistics Institute have shown that consumer-price growth quickened to 5.25% from a…

- In order for more people to get their vaccine done, a bus of the Bucharest Public Transport Company (STB) has been converted into a Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday. The caravan will run in the city until the end of the year. The people that want to get their shot done, can receive the vaccine by […]…

- The French government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg. The French anger stems from Britain’s decision…