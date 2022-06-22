EU signals shift to coal, accuses Russia of ‘rogue moves’ on gas

Stiri Recomandate

Incident pe Aeroportul din Cluj. Avion întors din drum după ce a lovit niște păsări la decolare

Incident pe Aeroportul din Cluj. Avion întors din drum după ce a lovit niște păsări la decolare

Zborul Cluj - Roma de miercuri după-amiază, operat de către compania Wizz Air, a suferit un accident minor la decolare, iar piloții aeronavei au decis să revină pe Aeroportul Internațional Avram Iancu… [citeste mai departe]

Rara avis. Primăria Timişoara câştigă defintiv procesul cu Ioan Gârboni, fostul manager al Filarmonicii Banatul

Rara avis. Primăria Timişoara câştigă defintiv procesul cu Ioan Gârboni, fostul manager al Filarmonicii Banatul

Primăria Timişoara a câştigat litigiul cu fostul manager al Filarmonicii Banatul, Ioan Gârboni, prin care acesta a contestat evaluarea pe baza căreia i-a fost încetat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îndepărtezi toxinele și hormonii din carnea de pui. Ai nevoie de un singur fruct VIDEO

Cum îndepărtezi toxinele și hormonii din carnea de pui. Ai nevoie de un singur fruct VIDEO

Unul din câștigătorii Premiilor Young Scientist a descoperit un lucru ce ar putea ajuta în privința alimentației noastre. Mai exact, un mic geniu a prezentat rezultate semnificative pentru sănătate și chimie în general.… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Onoriu, transfigurat de toate problemele de sănătate. Ororile prin care a trecut l-au îmbătrânit prematur

Daniel Onoriu, transfigurat de toate problemele de sănătate. Ororile prin care a trecut l-au îmbătrânit prematur

Daniel Onoriu are o poveste de viață impresionantă. Celebrul pilot de raliu poate spune că s-a născut a doua oară, după problemele grave de sănătate pe care le-a avut… [citeste mai departe]

O româncă dată în urmărire internațională a fost prinsă în Suedia: Fusese condamnată în dosarul lui Adrian Năstase

O româncă dată în urmărire internațională a fost prinsă în Suedia: Fusese condamnată în dosarul lui Adrian Năstase

O româncă în vârstă de 67 de ani, dată în urmărire națională și internațională, a fost prinsă de Poliția din Suedia. Femeia fusese condamnată în 2012… [citeste mai departe]

Plajele retrase din Bulgaria. Destinațiile de vis unde nu vei fi deranjat de nimeni

Plajele retrase din Bulgaria. Destinațiile de vis unde nu vei fi deranjat de nimeni

Se apropie concediul și nu știi încă ce destinație să alegi? La o aruncătură de băț de România se află Bulgaria, o variantă perfectă dacă iubești marea, plajele idilice și vrei să nu pleci departe de casă. Odată ajunși aici, explorează… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată cel mai ciudat muzeu din România FOTO

Cum arată cel mai ciudat muzeu din România FOTO

Instalaţii steampunk, pădurea magică de fantezie, laborator de alchimie, camera de tortură, maşina timpului sunt câteva dintre exponatele care-i aşteaptă pe vizititarorii celui mai ciudat muzeu din ţară dedicat fanteziei şi steampunkului. Muzeul  a fost inaugurat, zilele trecute, în centrul Clujului. [citeste mai departe]

Campionatul Mondial de handbal feminin: Naţionala de tineret a României, debut cu victorie în grupa E

Campionatul Mondial de handbal feminin: Naţionala de tineret a României, debut cu victorie în grupa E

Naţionala de handbal feminin tineret a României a învins miercuri, la Celje, reprezentativa Angolei, scor 26-23 (12-10), în primul meci din grupa E a Campionatului Mondial, anunță news.ro. Fii… [citeste mai departe]

Angajari la Politie fara concurs. 21 de locuri la Satu Mare

Angajari la Politie fara concurs. 21 de locuri la Satu Mare

Inspectoratul General al Poliției Române a demarat procedura de ocupare, pentru perioadă determinată, de maxim 3 ani, dar nu mai mult de 90 de zile de la data încetării situației care generează un aflux mare de persoane din Ucraina a unui număr de 71 posturi vacante de agent de poliție… [citeste mai departe]

Zborul Wizz Air de la Cluj la Roma, întors după decolare. Avionul a lovit un stol de păsări. Ce se întâmplă cu pasagerii

Zborul Wizz Air de la Cluj la Roma, întors după decolare. Avionul a lovit un stol de păsări. Ce se întâmplă cu pasagerii

Zborul Wizz Air de la Cluj la Roma, întors după decolare. Avionul a lovit un stol de păsări. Ce se întâmplă cu pasagerii Cursa aeriană a Wizz Air… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU signals shift to coal, accuses Russia of ‘rogue moves’ on gas

Publicat:
EU signals shift to coal, accuses Russia of ‘rogue moves’ on gas

will temporarily shift back to coal to cope with slowing Russian gas flows, an EU official said on Wednesday, as a tight gas market and rocketing prices set off a race for alternative fuels, according to Reuters. European leaders have rounded on Russia as flows through its 1 pipeline were […] The post EU signals shift to coal, accuses Russia of ‘rogue moves’ on gas appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU targets clean power, LNG in plan to slash Russia dependence

09:50, 18.05.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg.  The 195 billion-euro plan due Wednesday will center on cutting red tape for wind and solar farms,…

European gas prices rise as flows via key Ukraine route stop

11:00, 11.05.2022 - Ukraine’s gas grid operator says it is cutting Russian gas flowing to Europe through two key sections of its pipeline network from Wednesday, citing “force majeure” because of interference in its operations by occupying forces, according to Politico. European natural gas prices rose after Russian transit…

EU plans phased oil ban on Russia, also targeting more banks

11:10, 04.05.2022 - The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters.  The plan, if agreed by EU…

EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban

13:40, 08.04.2022 - The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, according Reuters. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will…

All Russia’s big exports could soon be in roubles, Kremlin signals

16:35, 30.03.2022 - The Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia‘s energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, toughening President Vladimir Putin‘s attempt to make the West feel the pain of the sanctions it imposed for the invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. With Russia’s economy facing its…

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode

11:25, 30.03.2022 - Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…

EU, U.S. reach preliminary deal to avoid disruption in data flows

13:45, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and the United States reached a preliminary agreement to avoid major disruption in transatlantic data flows that had been jeopardized by a ruling of the EU top court, the EU Commission head and the U.S. President said on Friday, according to Reuters. Data transfers between the EU…

Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

11:11, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters.  The pact announced during a visit by…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 iunie 2022
Bucuresti 14°C | 31°C
Iasi 13°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 26°C
Timisoara 15°C | 31°C
Constanta 18°C | 28°C
Brasov 10°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 iunie 2022
USD 4.7042
EUR 4.9469
CHF 4.8726
GBP 5.7556
CAD 3.6237
XAU 276.485
JPY 3.4618
CNY 0.7006
AED 1.2807
AUD 3.2442
MDL 0.2441
BGN 2.5293

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec