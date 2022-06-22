EU signals shift to coal, accuses Russia of ‘rogue moves’ on gas

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg. The 195 billion-euro plan due Wednesday will center on cutting red tape for wind and solar farms,…

- Ukraine’s gas grid operator says it is cutting Russian gas flowing to Europe through two key sections of its pipeline network from Wednesday, citing “force majeure” because of interference in its operations by occupying forces, according to Politico. European natural gas prices rose after Russian transit…

- The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters. The plan, if agreed by EU…

- The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, according Reuters. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will…

- The Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia‘s energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, toughening President Vladimir Putin‘s attempt to make the West feel the pain of the sanctions it imposed for the invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. With Russia’s economy facing its…

- Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…

- The European Union and the United States reached a preliminary agreement to avoid major disruption in transatlantic data flows that had been jeopardized by a ruling of the EU top court, the EU Commission head and the U.S. President said on Friday, according to Reuters. Data transfers between the EU…

- The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters. The pact announced during a visit by…