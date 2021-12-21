EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

Stiri Recomandate

EXCLUS din magistratură, judecătorul Cristi Danileţ reacționează la decizia CJUE: Hotărârea e pur şi simplu COLOSALĂ

Judecătorul Cristi Dănileţ cataloghează drept ”colosală decizia Curţii de Justiţie a Uniunii Europene care a stipulat că judecătorii care nu aplică jurisprudenţa… [citeste mai departe]

Omicron: Israelul interzice de miercuri călătoriile şi spre SUA, Canada şi alte opt ţări

Autoritatile din Israelul au anunţat marţi că a inclus Statele Unite şi alte câteva ţări pe lista roşie de circa 50 de state spre care sunt interzise călătoriile, o decizie prin care se urmăreşte limitarea răspândirii… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban desființează legea bugetului: Bătaie de joc și abuz. În curând va fi secret de stat

Președintele partidului Forța Dreptei, Ludovic Orban, spune că Legea Bugetului de Stat este dovada „bătăii de joc și a abuzului”. El acuză că legea nu a putut fi analizată și că în curând va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Zamfir nu-l uită pe rivalul Florin Cîțu: Să tacă! Are frustări personale!

Senatorul PSD, Daniel Zamfir, nu uită vechile rivalități politice și îi cere lui Florin Cîțu să nu vorbească despre investițiile incluse în buget. ”Mai bine să tacă, are frustrări personale”, a spus Daniel Zamfir la RFI. Senatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul interzice călătoriile spre SUA, Canada, Germania şi alte 7 ţări din cauza variantei Omicron

Începând de miercuri, israelienilor le este interzis să călătorească spre SUA şi alte câteva ţări, întrucât acestea au fost incluse lista roşie, o decizie prin care se urmăreşte limitarea răspândirii… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii si asistentii din Satu Mare, in greva

Medicii și asistentii din Satu Mare au intrat azi, 21 decembrie, în greva pe termen nelimitat, anunța conducerea Uniunii Judetene „Sanitas” Satu Mare. Aceștia sunt nemultumiti de faptul ca Guvernul nu acorda cresterile salariale prevazute pentru anul viitor. „Începând de astăzi pe perioada nedeterminată personalul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Antreprenoriatului si Turismului anunta ca schema de ajutor de stat destinata HoReCa se afla in plin proces de efectuare a platilor

Ministerul Antreprenoriatului si Turismului MAT intentioneaza sa achite pana la finalul anului 2021 toate granturile… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Energiei: Planul de restructurare a Complexului Energetic Oltenia ar putea fi aprobat în ianuarie

Planul de restructurare a Complexului Energetic Oltenia este aşteptat să fie aprobat de Comisia Europeană în luna ianuarie 2022, a afirmat, marţi, ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu. “Ne… [citeste mai departe]

Iranul a testat rachete de croazieră, pe fondul tensiunilor în curs privind programul nuclear al țării

Iranul a efectuat, marți, exerciții militare ample, în sudul țării, în care s-au testat rachete de croazieră. Acestea au loc în contextul tensiunilor cu privire la programul nuclear al țării. [citeste mai departe]

Iranul a testat rachete de croazieră în timpul unor exerciții militare de amploare

Unităţi ale Gardienilor Revoluţiei din Iran au lansat, marţi, rachete de croazieră, în cursul unor ample exerciţii militare efectuate în sudul ţării, pe fondul tensiunilor cu Occidentul din cauza activităţilor nucleare, informează… [citeste mai departe]


EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

Publicat:
on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters.  The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

