EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

FOTO. Dorel lovește din nou în Timișoara... culturală. Un utilaj a „deraiat” pe pietonala din Piața Unirii

Probabil stresați (este doar o presupunere) să termine cât mai repede ultimele lucrări înainte de deschiderea programului Timișoara - Capitală Europeană a Culturii, muncitorii… [citeste mai departe]

Emoţionant! În Capitală a avut loc un bal al îngerilor. Organizatorii vor să colecteze bani pentru a cumpăra un conac pentru copiii soare

Un bal al îngerilor a avut loc în Capitală. Evenimentul emoţionant a adunat peste o sută de persoane, printre care… [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie sa stii despre verificarea şi revizia unei instalații de gaze

De ce trebuie efectuată verificarea sau revizia la instalațiile de gaze Procedurile de  verificare instalatie gaz  trebuie tratate cu maximum de responsabilitate şi au ca scop exploatarea în siguranţă a sistemului. Efectuarea acesteia este cea mai simplă… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect adoptat: Majorări salariale de până la 50% pentru bugetarii care lucrează cu fonduri UE sau gestionează proiecte PNRR

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, decizional, proiectul de lege care aprobă ordonanţat de urgenţă 152/2022 care prevede acordarea unei majorări… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii într-un dosar penal pentru folosirea de animale vii în dresajul altor animale

Poliţiştii mureşeni au descins la domiciliile a două persoane în vârstă de 29 şi 45 de ani, din Valea Largă, într-un dosar penal referitor la infracţiunea de folosire a animalelor vii în dresajul altor animale sau pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educatiei: Au fost dispuse masuri imediate privind limitarea riscului seismic in unitatile de invatamant.

La nivelul Ministerului Educatiei, au fost dispuse mai multe masuri imediate privind limitarea riscului seismic in unitatile de invatamant.Potrivit unui comunicat al Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Bora se modernizează

CARANSEBEȘ – Consilierii locali din Caransebeș au aprobat lucrări de modernizare la Spitalul Bora, în valoare de aproximativ 340 de mii de lei! Mai precis, e vorba de modificări exterioare și interioare la un corp al bătrânului imobil din strada Eftimie Murgu, unde urmează să fie montat un aparat de radiologie de ultimă generație, obținut… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul din Strășeni, care a dispărut de acasă acum o lună- găsit mort

Bărbatul în vârstă de 60 de ani din satul Chirianca, raionul Strășeni, care dispărut de o lună , după ce a plecat de acasă pe 17 ianuarie curent și a plecat într-o direcție necunoscută, a fost găsit mort. „Bărbatul a fost găsit decedat, astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr băgat cu forţa într-o maşină şi jefuit, în Prahova! Adolescentul refuzase să dea bani unui individ care l-a acostat pe stradă

Incidentul a avut loc în seara zilei de luni, pe o stradă din comuna Filipeştii de Târg din judeţul Prahova, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Nicoale Ciucă dă alerta după cutremurul de 5,7: Sunt 118 școli evaluate cu risc seismic 1 care trebuie să intre imediat în reabilitare!

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat că în România există 118 școli evaluate cu risc seismic 1. Acestea trebuie… [citeste mai departe]


EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

Publicat:
EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran‘s had given Russia drones “to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” von der Leyen said in a press statement. “This is why, for the first time […] The post EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes

14:25, 14.02.2023 - The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

In Romania, French battlegroup holds NATO combat exercise

16:35, 25.01.2023 - Around 600 French soldiers deployed as part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania held a combat exercise on Wednesday to test the 30-nation military alliance’s readiness on its eastern flank, amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine, according to AP News. The drill at a training range near Romania’s eastern…

European Union sends first E3 billion tranche in Ukraine aid

12:25, 17.01.2023 - The first tranche of the E18 bln aid package to Ukraine approved by the EU last December will be sent on Tuesday, the Swedish Presidency of the EU said, confirming an announcement from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Politico.  “Today, E3 bln is paid out to Ukraine, which makes…

NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure

15:40, 11.01.2023 - NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

14:16, 28.12.2022 - France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…


