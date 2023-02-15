EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in UkrainePublicat:
The European Union plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards had given Russia drones “to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” von der Leyen said in a press statement. “This is why, for the first time […] The post EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes
14:25, 14.02.2023 - The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…
China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’
17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…
EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears
09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…
In Romania, French battlegroup holds NATO combat exercise
16:35, 25.01.2023 - Around 600 French soldiers deployed as part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania held a combat exercise on Wednesday to test the 30-nation military alliance’s readiness on its eastern flank, amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine, according to AP News. The drill at a training range near Romania’s eastern…
European Union sends first E3 billion tranche in Ukraine aid
12:25, 17.01.2023 - The first tranche of the E18 bln aid package to Ukraine approved by the EU last December will be sent on Tuesday, the Swedish Presidency of the EU said, confirming an announcement from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Politico. “Today, E3 bln is paid out to Ukraine, which makes…
NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure
15:40, 11.01.2023 - NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…
Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal
16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…
France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support
14:16, 28.12.2022 - France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…