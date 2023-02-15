EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…

- Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

- More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

- Around 600 French soldiers deployed as part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania held a combat exercise on Wednesday to test the 30-nation military alliance’s readiness on its eastern flank, amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine, according to AP News. The drill at a training range near Romania’s eastern…

- The first tranche of the E18 bln aid package to Ukraine approved by the EU last December will be sent on Tuesday, the Swedish Presidency of the EU said, confirming an announcement from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Politico. “Today, E3 bln is paid out to Ukraine, which makes…

- NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

- Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

- France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…