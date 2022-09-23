Stiri Recomandate

Se modernizează drumul de acces spre Arborele de Sequoia din comuna Săcuieu

Se modernizează drumul de acces spre Arborele de Sequoia din comuna Săcuieu

Consiliul Județean Cluj a emis autorizația de construire în vederea executării lucrărilor de asfaltare a drumului de acces spre obiectivul turistic „Arborele de Sequoia” din comuna clujeană Săcuieu. Drumul vizat pornește din drumul comunal 129 spre… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sanatatii a anuntat initierea Strategiei Nationale pentru Combaterea Bolilor Cardiovasculare si Cerebrovasculare

Ministrul Sanatatii a anuntat initierea Strategiei Nationale pentru Combaterea Bolilor Cardiovasculare si Cerebrovasculare

In aceasta saptamana, ministrul Sanatatii, prof. univ. dr. Alexandru Rafila a anuntat la Cluj Napoca initierea "Strategiei Nationale pentru Combaterea Bolilor… [citeste mai departe]

Adi de la Vâlcea, revoltat de factura uriașă primită la curent: „Eu din aprilie m-am debranșat” – VIDEO

Adi de la Vâlcea, revoltat de factura uriașă primită la curent: „Eu din aprilie m-am debranșat” – VIDEO

După ce facturile la curent au crescut exagerat, tot mai multe vedete au ieșit în mediul online și au vorbit despre sumele uriașe pe care sunt nevoite să le plătească pentru… [citeste mai departe]

De ce a refuzat CRBL propunerea de a participa la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici!”. „Pentru nicio sumă de bani”

De ce a refuzat CRBL propunerea de a participa la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici!”. „Pentru nicio sumă de bani”

CRBL, în vârstă de 44 de ani, s-a întors de ceva timp din Spania, împreună cu soția și fiica lor. Artistul a vorbit recent despre planurile sale cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

PUTIN a dat semnalul anexării ilegale a teritoriilor ocupate în războiul din Ucraina - Vineri încep referendumuri false în 4 regiuni

PUTIN a dat semnalul anexării ilegale a teritoriilor ocupate în războiul din Ucraina - Vineri încep referendumuri false în 4 regiuni

Referendumurile încep vineri în zonele Ucrainei ocupate de ruși cu privire la perspectiva aderării oficiale la Rusia. Referendumurile,… [citeste mai departe]

De luni de zile, SUA comunică și avertizează în privat Rusia să nu recurgă la armele nucleare

De luni de zile, SUA comunică și avertizează în privat Rusia să nu recurgă la armele nucleare

De luni de zile, Guvernul american comunică direct şi în privat cu Moscova pentru a alerta regimul lui Putin asupra ”gravelor consecinţe” pe care le-ar avea utilizarea armelor nucleare în Ucraina, scrie… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop Urania | Previziuni astrologice pentru perioada 24 – 30 septembrie 2022. Luna Nouă în Balanță | VIDEO URANISSIMA

Horoscop Urania | Previziuni astrologice pentru perioada 24 – 30 septembrie 2022. Luna Nouă în Balanță | VIDEO URANISSIMA

Horoscop Urania săptămânal. Aflați care sunt previziunile astrale pentru săptămâna 24 - 30 septembrie 2022 și previziuni detaliate pentru fiecare… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal / România U18, înfrângere în fața Turciei la primul meci din Turneul celor 4 Națiuni

Fotbal / România U18, înfrângere în fața Turciei la primul meci din Turneul celor 4 Națiuni

Reprezentativa de fotbal juniori U18 a României are programate, în această perioadă, trei meciuri de pregătire la Turneul celor 4 Națiuni găzduit de Turcia. În primul meci, disputat chiar în fața țării gazdă,… [citeste mai departe]

Ilan Șor: Nu sunt nici pro-rus, nici pro-America, nici pro-Franța, sunt pro-Moldova și vreau ca moldovenii să trăiască bine la ei acasă

Ilan Șor: Nu sunt nici pro-rus, nici pro-America, nici pro-Franța, sunt pro-Moldova și vreau ca moldovenii să trăiască bine la ei acasă

Președintele Partidului „Șor”, Ilan Șor, vine cu un apel către electoratul de dreapta pe care îl îndeamnă să iasă duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

Încep protestele la Zalău

Încep protestele la Zalău

Liderii mai multor sindicate afiliate la Cartel Alfa din țară se vor afla luna viitoare la Zalău pentru a declanșa un protest îndreptat împotriva scumpirii energiei. Protestul va începe pe 17 octombrie la Zalău și va continua în mai multe orașe din țară, protestatarii urmând să se oprească în capitală unde este programat un protest de amploare,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU set to pave way for €565 billion overhaul of electricity grid

Publicat:
EU set to pave way for €565 billion overhaul of electricity grid

’s executive branch will lay out a plan to digitalize its energy grid as it seeks to spur the rollout of renewables to reduce its dependence on Russian fuel, Bloomberg reports.  The “Digitalizing the ” action plan, to be unveiled by the next week, will require a E565 billion investment […] The post EU set to pave way for E565 billion overhaul of electricity grid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ECB’s Muller says rates still far from level to slow economy

14:06, 20.09.2022 - European Central Bank Governing Council member Madis Muller called for “sufficiently robust and decisive” action to tackle record euro-zone inflation, saying interest rates remain far from levels that would restrict economic expansion, according to Bloomberg.  Even after a half-point increase in July…

Europe gas drops again as EU plans intervention to tackle crisis

11:15, 13.09.2022 - Natural gas prices fell for a third day as the European Union pushes ahead with its market intervention to ease the worst energy crisis in decades, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark prices dropped as much as 4.8% to a seven-week low. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a…

EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

14:15, 12.09.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…

VIDEO. Imagini virale cu Putin și ministrul rus al aApararii, incercand sa intre intr-un vehicul militar

12:45, 21.08.2022 - Dupa ce Putin a declarat ca armele rusești sunt cu decenii inaintea Occidentului” la expoziția de arme rusești „Armata 2022”, el nu a putut sa-i deschida ușa pentru a intra unui vehicul militar rus. Ministrul rus al Apararii, Șoigu, s-a oferit sa-l ajute. After Putin declared that Russian weapons are…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

EU faces solidarity test over forced cuts in Russian gas fight

08:20, 26.07.2022 - European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Energy ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states will meet on Tuesday to…

EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

12:16, 06.07.2022 - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…

G7 expected to agree on exploring a price cap on Russian oil

13:06, 27.06.2022 - Group of Seven (G7) nations are set to announce an effort to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s war and limiting its profits…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 7°C | 19°C
Iasi 7°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 16°C
Timisoara 5°C | 18°C
Constanta 10°C | 19°C
Brasov 5°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 septembrie 2022
USD 5.0679
EUR 4.9437
CHF 5.1569
GBP 5.6284
CAD 3.7421
XAU 269.809
JPY 3.5391
CNY 0.7116
AED 1.3796
AUD 3.3294
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5276

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec