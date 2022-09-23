Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Central Bank Governing Council member Madis Muller called for “sufficiently robust and decisive” action to tackle record euro-zone inflation, saying interest rates remain far from levels that would restrict economic expansion, according to Bloomberg. Even after a half-point increase in July…

- Natural gas prices fell for a third day as the European Union pushes ahead with its market intervention to ease the worst energy crisis in decades, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark prices dropped as much as 4.8% to a seven-week low. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a…

- The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…

- Dupa ce Putin a declarat ca armele rusești sunt cu decenii inaintea Occidentului” la expoziția de arme rusești „Armata 2022”, el nu a putut sa-i deschida ușa pentru a intra unui vehicul militar rus. Ministrul rus al Apararii, Șoigu, s-a oferit sa-l ajute. After Putin declared that Russian weapons are…

- German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

- European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Energy ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states will meet on Tuesday to…

- European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…

- Group of Seven (G7) nations are set to announce an effort to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s war and limiting its profits…