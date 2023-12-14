Stiri Recomandate

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

Publicat:
EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s invasion, after a counter-offensive failed to […] The post EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

