EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones and other devices

Stiri Recomandate

Bărbat căzut în stradă, salvat de poliţişti

Bărbat căzut în stradă, salvat de poliţişti

REŞIŢA – Incidentul s-a petrecut joi, doar intervenția promptă a celor doi polițiști făcând să nu se înregistreze o tragedie! „În această după-amiază, colegii noștri, Adrian și Sebastian, de la Biroul Rutier Reșița, care se aflau în timpul serviciului în zona unei intersecții de pe Bulevardul Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Românii au luat cu asalt centrele de vaccinare! Număr record de doze administrate în ultimele ore

Românii au luat cu asalt centrele de vaccinare! Număr record de doze administrate în ultimele ore

Un număr de 18.414 de doze de vaccin Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca şi Johnson&Johnson au fost administrate în ultimele 24 de ore, dintre care 15.646 reprezintă prima doză şi 2.768 - doza a doua,… [citeste mai departe]

Medici din Maternitatea Buzău, acuzaţi că au fost neglijenţi cu o pacientă de 18 ani. Tinerei i-a murit copilul în pântece

Medici din Maternitatea Buzău, acuzaţi că au fost neglijenţi cu o pacientă de 18 ani. Tinerei i-a murit copilul în pântece

Este anchetă la Maternitatea Buzău, după ce părinţii unei tinere de 18 ani acuză de neglijenţă cadrele medicale, neglijenţă care, în opinia lor,… [citeste mai departe]

Monica Anghel a făcut covid, deși s-a vaccinat cu ambele doze. Imaginea postată de artistă FOTO

Monica Anghel a făcut covid, deși s-a vaccinat cu ambele doze. Imaginea postată de artistă FOTO

Clipe dificile pentru artista Monica Anghel. Cântăreața a fost infectată cu virusul COVID, iar vestea a dat-o chiar ea pe rețelele de socializare. Cum se simte fosta concurentă de la Te Cunosc de Undeva.… [citeste mai departe]

Iubita lui Liviu Vârciu o desființează pe Olivia Steer. Mesajul tăios al Andei Călin

Iubita lui Liviu Vârciu o desființează pe Olivia Steer. Mesajul tăios al Andei Călin

Situație controversată între Olivia Steer și iubita lui Liviu Vârciu! Anda Călin nu a mai suportat și a răbufnit după ce a văzut un mesaj în mediul online distribuit de către partenera lui Andi Moisescu, așa că a adresat numeroase… [citeste mai departe]

Luptătorul zălăuan de kickboxing, David Anton, debut cu victorie la profesionişti

Luptătorul zălăuan de kickboxing, David Anton, debut cu victorie la profesionişti

După o serie de rezultate notabile obţinute în galele de amatori, luptătorul zălăuan, David Anton, a debutat în galele de profesionişti, participând miercuri seara la Gala „Dynamite Fighting Show”. Evenimentul a avut loc la Baia Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Suporterul echipei de fotbal Juventus Torino care i-a adresat insulte rasiste lui Mike Maignan, portarul lui AC Milan, a fost identificat

Suporterul echipei de fotbal Juventus Torino care i-a adresat insulte rasiste lui Mike Maignan, portarul lui AC Milan, a fost identificat

Suporterul echipei de fotbal Juventus Torino care i-a adresat insulte rasiste lui Mike Maignan, portarul lui AC Milan, înaintea… [citeste mai departe]

Când va începe compensarea facturilor la energie și gaze. 10 milioane de români vor beneficia de ajutor

Când va începe compensarea facturilor la energie și gaze. 10 milioane de români vor beneficia de ajutor

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat joi, 23 septembrie, când se va aplica compensarea facturilor la energie şi gaze, atât pentru consumatorul casnic, cât şi pentru cel non-casnic, deoarece trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: 92 elevi şi preşcolari, dar şi 32 de angajaţi din învăţământ confirmaţi cu COVID-19

Botoşani: 92 elevi şi preşcolari, dar şi 32 de angajaţi din învăţământ confirmaţi cu COVID-19

Aproape 100 de elevi şi preşcolari din judeţul Botoşani au fost confirmaţi pozitiv la testul COVID-19 de la începutul anului şcolar şi până în prezent, relevă o situaţie raportată de Direcţia… [citeste mai departe]

Premiile Nobel pe 2021 pentru ştiinţe şi literatură vor fi înmânate în ţările laureaţilor, nu la Stockholm, din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19

Premiile Nobel pe 2021 pentru ştiinţe şi literatură vor fi înmânate în ţările laureaţilor, nu la Stockholm, din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19

Pentru al doilea an consecutiv, laureaţii premiilor Nobel pentru ştiinţe şi pentru literatură îşi vor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones and other devices

Publicat:
EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones and other devices

announced on Thursday that it has put forward a new law that would force smartphone manufacturers and other electronics makers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging port, according to CNBC.  The proposed legislation is designed to cut waste and make life easier for consumers who would theoretically be able […] The post EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones and other devices appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

WhatsApp has been fined E225mln for breaching EU privacy rules

17:01, 02.09.2021 - The Facebook-owned messaging service, WhatsApp has been fined a record E225mln by Ireland’s data watchdog for breaching EU data privacy rules, according to CNBC.  Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Thursday that WhatsApp did not tell citizens in the European Union enough about what it does with…

EU urged to set up a European rapid reaction force

14:25, 02.09.2021 - Two senior European Union officials urged the bloc’s governments on Thursday to set up a rapidly deployable military force to intervene around the world, saying the crisis in Afghanistan would provide the catalyst to end years of inaction, according to Reuters. The EU’s top diplomat and its military…

Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Islamic State threat

12:25, 26.08.2021 - The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline, according to Reuters.  Pressure to complete the evacuations…

EU brands Polish media bill ‘a negative signal’

14:45, 12.08.2021 - The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal, according to Reuters.  “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies…

Covid: China rejects WHO plan for second phase of virus origin probe

13:55, 22.07.2021 - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said, according to Reuters. The WHO this month proposed a…

U.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest

15:15, 15.07.2021 - A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. military made an emergency landing on a Bucharest street on Thursday, tearing down two public street lights and stopping traffic but making no casualties, according to Reuters.  The helicopter was part of a group of six which were rehearsing ahead of events…

EU fines car manufacturers E875 million over clean emissions technology

13:56, 08.07.2021 - The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has found that Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen group breached EU antitrust rules by  by restricting competition in emission cleaning for new passenger diesel cars, and it fined BMW and Volkswagen Group E875,189,000 between them. The EU executive said…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 24 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 8°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 23°C
Constanta 13°C | 22°C
Brasov 9°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 353.496,00 4.612.837,60
II (5/6) 30 3.927,73 -
III (4/6) 1.016 115,97 -
IV (3/6) 13.962 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.267.361,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2218
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.564
GBP 5.7704
CAD 3.331
XAU 240.357
JPY 3.8391
CNY 0.6541
AED 1.1494
AUD 3.0732
MDL 0.2383
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec