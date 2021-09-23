EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones and other devices

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Facebook-owned messaging service, WhatsApp has been fined a record E225mln by Ireland’s data watchdog for breaching EU data privacy rules, according to CNBC. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Thursday that WhatsApp did not tell citizens in the European Union enough about what it does with…

- Two senior European Union officials urged the bloc’s governments on Thursday to set up a rapidly deployable military force to intervene around the world, saying the crisis in Afghanistan would provide the catalyst to end years of inaction, according to Reuters. The EU’s top diplomat and its military…

- The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline, according to Reuters. Pressure to complete the evacuations…

- The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal, according to Reuters. “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies…

- China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said, according to Reuters. The WHO this month proposed a…

- A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. military made an emergency landing on a Bucharest street on Thursday, tearing down two public street lights and stopping traffic but making no casualties, according to Reuters. The helicopter was part of a group of six which were rehearsing ahead of events…

- The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has found that Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen group breached EU antitrust rules by by restricting competition in emission cleaning for new passenger diesel cars, and it fined BMW and Volkswagen Group E875,189,000 between them. The EU executive said…