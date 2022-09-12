EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

Stiri Recomandate

GSP: Prima fotbalistă din România care a recunoscut că e lesbiană, declarații neașteptate despre Gigi Becali, personaj cu dese derapaje homofobe

GSP: Prima fotbalistă din România care a recunoscut că e lesbiană, declarații neașteptate despre Gigi Becali, personaj cu dese derapaje homofobe

Invitată în emisiunea GSP Live, Ana Manea, prima fotbalistă din România care a recunoscut că e lesbiană,…

Ultimă oră: Ministerul Sănătății anunță un nou caz de variola maimuței în România

Ultimă oră: Ministerul Sănătății anunță un nou caz de variola maimuței în România

Un nou caz de variola maimuței a fost confirmat în România. Este vorba despre un bărbat cu vârsta de 23 de ani, din București. Ministerul Sănătății informează că un nou caz de variola maimuței a fost confirmat în România.…

Românul nu se dezice: munţi de gunoaie pe câmpul de la Ţebea, după sărbătoarea dedicată lui Avram Iancu

Românul nu se dezice: munţi de gunoaie pe câmpul de la Ţebea, după sărbătoarea dedicată lui Avram Iancu

Primăria din Baia de Criş i-a anunţat pe comercianţi că anul viitor vor fi nevoiţi să achite o garanţie pe care o vor primi înapoi doar dacă terenul va fi curat. „În atenţia comercianţilor…

Prognoza meteo pentru perioada 12-25 septembrie. Când se răcește vremea și unde va ploua. Ce anunță ANM, pe regiuni

Prognoza meteo pentru perioada 12-25 septembrie. Când se răcește vremea și unde va ploua. Ce anunță ANM, pe regiuni

Meteorologii au anunțat, luni, 12 septembrie, cum arată prognoza pentru următoarele două săptămâni, pentru fiecare regiune a țării în parte. E vorba de estimarea…

De ce este important aparatul dentar la cei mici

De ce este important aparatul dentar la cei mici

Deși nu exista o varsta specifica pentru tratamentul ortodontic cu aparat dentar, acesta este ideal pentru copii,în timp ce maxilarele și dinții sunt încă în curs de dezvoltare. Singura modalitatea de a stii sigur daca cei mici au nevoie de aparat dentar este vizita la un medic specialist ortodont, iar…

Prestație remarcabilă a lui Eduard Grosu la Turul Ciclist al României

Prestație remarcabilă a lui Eduard Grosu la Turul Ciclist al României

Rutierul britanic Mark Stewart (Bolton Equities) a câştigat cea de-a 55-a ediţie a Turului ciclist al României, încheiată duminică la Bucureşti. Ultima etapă a fost un circuit de 52 km desfăşurat pe Şoseaua Pavel D. Kiseleff în care s-a impus cehul Daniel…

A venit să-și vadă fratele și l-a găsit mort, în apartament: Corpul bărbatului, trimis la expertiză

A venit să-și vadă fratele și l-a găsit mort, în apartament: Corpul bărbatului, trimis la expertiză

Cadavrul unui bărbat a fost depistat, în această dimineață, într-un apartament din sectorul Buiucani al capitalei. Descoperirea macabră a fost făcută chiar de sora răposatului, care a venit…

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Peste 1.400 de cazuri noi de COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Peste 1.400 de cazuri noi de COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 1.474 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 568 mai multe faţă de ziua anterioară, a anunţat, luni, Ministerul Sănătăţii. Conform sursei citate, 320 dintre cazurile…

LIVE VIDEO| Târgul de C`Arte Alba Transilvana, ediția a XIII-a, la Alba Iulia: Ateliere creative, concerte, expoziții și teatru

LIVE VIDEO| Târgul de C`Arte Alba Transilvana, ediția a XIII-a, la Alba Iulia: Ateliere creative, concerte, expoziții și teatru

LIVE VIDEO| Târgul de C`Arte Alba Transilvana, ediția a XIII-a, la Alba Iulia: Ateliere creative, concerte, expoziții și teatru

Expoziţia temporară „Nicolae Titulescu. ...

Expoziţia temporară „Nicolae Titulescu. ...

Expoziţia temporară „Nicolae Titulescu. O viață în slujba României" va fi vernisată vineri, 16 septembrie, la ora 13:00, la Muzeul de Istorie Suceava, și va fi deschisă publicului vizitator până pe 30 octombrie 2022.Evenimentul cultural este organizat de Muzeul Național la Bucovinei, în ...


EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

Publicat:
EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countriesenergy ministers asked the […]

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns

11:30, 26.08.2022 - Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Finland's Foreign Minister…

Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe

12:01, 20.08.2022 - Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream…

Russia attends G20 meeting set to be dominated by Ukraine conflict

09:31, 07.07.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has flown into Indonesia's resort island of Bali for a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, which is set to be overshadowed by tensions triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Reuters. The G20 gathering runs until Friday in host country Indonesia, which…

Turkey can re-export Black Sea grains to states in need says Erdogan

15:45, 01.07.2022 - Turkey can re-export grain products like wheat, oat, and barley from the Black Sea to countries in need after talks with Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss the matter with both countries in coming days, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top…

EU signals shift to coal, accuses Russia of 'rogue moves' on gas

16:05, 22.06.2022 - The European Union will temporarily shift back to coal to cope with slowing Russian gas flows, an EU official said on Wednesday, as a tight gas market and rocketing prices set off a race for alternative fuels, according to Reuters. European leaders have rounded on Russia as flows through its Nord Stream…

EU fails to agree corporate tax reform as Hungary vetoes overhaul

17:45, 17.06.2022 - Hungary's Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told his EU counterparts on Friday that his country could not support a reform of corporate taxation at this stage, effectively preventing a deal at EU level, according to Reuters. An EU agreement had been expected on Friday after Poland dropped its opposition…

Europe's climate policies risk being weakened, 10 countries warn

10:55, 15.06.2022 - Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc's climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region's green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…


