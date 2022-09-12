EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

- Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Finland’s Foreign Minister…

- Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream…

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has flown into Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, which is set to be overshadowed by tensions triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Reuters. The G20 gathering runs until Friday in host country Indonesia, which…

- Turkey can re-export grain products like wheat, oat, and barley from the Black Sea to countries in need after talks with Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss the matter with both countries in coming days, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top…

- The European Union will temporarily shift back to coal to cope with slowing Russian gas flows, an EU official said on Wednesday, as a tight gas market and rocketing prices set off a race for alternative fuels, according to Reuters. European leaders have rounded on Russia as flows through its Nord Stream…

- Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told his EU counterparts on Friday that his country could not support a reform of corporate taxation at this stage, effectively preventing a deal at EU level, according to Reuters. An EU agreement had been expected on Friday after Poland dropped its opposition…

- Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc’s climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region’s green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…