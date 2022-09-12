EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price capPublicat:
The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked the European Commission […] The post EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
