EU prepares to cut billions in funds to anti-democratic members

La un an de la încarcerare, Alexei Navalnîi nu regretă nimic

La un an de la încarcerare, Alexei Navalnîi nu regretă nimic

Opozantul rus Aleksei Navalnîi a declarat luni, la exact un an de la arestarea sa, că "nu regretă nicio secundă" că a revenit în Rusia şi i-a îndemnat pe concetăţenii săi să nu se teamă, informează AFP, potrivit Agerpres. "Am făcut-o, nu o regret nicio secundă", a scris el… [citeste mai departe]

ACUM! Pieton lovit pe trecere lângă Finanțele Publice Argeș!

ACUM! Pieton lovit pe trecere lângă Finanțele Publice Argeș!

O persoană a fost lovită în urmă cu puțin timp pe trecerea de pietoni din apropierea Finanțelor Publice Argeș! Din primele informații, se pare că pietonul s-a angajat în traversarea regulamentară a străzii, dar un șofer nu l-ar fi observat și l-a lovit din plin. În urma impactului,… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer din Alba prins BEAT la volan în Hunedoara: S-a întors acasă cu un dosar penal

Șofer din Alba prins BEAT la volan în Hunedoara: S-a întors acasă cu un dosar penal

Șofer din Alba prins BEAT la volan în Hunedoara: S-a întors acasă cu un dosar penal Șofer din Alba prins BEAT la volan în Hunedoara: S-a întors acasă cu un dosar penal Un bărbat de 33 de ani, din judeţul Alba, a fost depistat… [citeste mai departe]

Coperta Vogue cu modele de culoare, subiect de polemici pe internet. Ce reproşează fanii revistei

Coperta Vogue cu modele de culoare, subiect de polemici pe internet. Ce reproşează fanii revistei

Coperta ediţiei din februarie a revistei British Vogue, care prezintă nouă modele de culoare, a fost catalogată drept „ofensatoare" pe reţelele de socializare, criticii susţinând că iluminarea proastă şi… [citeste mai departe]

ANAF-ul intră PUTERNIC în firmele mici! Ministrul Finanțelor: Sunt vizate cele cu un istoric negativ!

ANAF-ul intră PUTERNIC în firmele mici! Ministrul Finanțelor: Sunt vizate cele cu un istoric negativ!

Ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Câciu, susține că microîntreprinderile ar trebui să se raporteze cu preponderență către ceea ce înseamnă valoare adăugată. „Eu mi-aș dori ca zona de microîntreprinderi… [citeste mai departe]

Cele 4 zodii care îți vor frânge inima într-o relație

Cele 4 zodii care îți vor frânge inima într-o relație

O decepție în dragoste poate fi răvășitoare. Să stai până târziu în noapte, să plângi în hohote pe perne, să bei până uiți de tine, să-ți petreci zilele în pijamale – cu toții am trecut prin asta la un moment dat în viața noastră. Iată adevărul, toți suntem oameni imperfecți... The post… [citeste mai departe]

Kazahstan/ Kasîm-Jomart Tokaev curăță Kazahstanul de rudele predecesorului său - Ultima victimă, nepotul lui Nazarbaev

Kazahstan/ Kasîm-Jomart Tokaev curăță Kazahstanul de rudele predecesorului său - Ultima victimă, nepotul lui Nazarbaev

Samat Abiş, nepotul fostului preşedinte Nursultan Nazarbaev, a fost destituit luni din funcţia de adjunct al şefului Comitetului pentru Securitate Naţională… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri INCREDIBIL DE MARI la carburanți. Șoferii vor fi nevoiți să-și golească buzunarele

Prețuri INCREDIBIL DE MARI la carburanți. Șoferii vor fi nevoiți să-și golească buzunarele

Benzina şi motorina au depăşit pragul psihologic de 22 de lei şi, respectiv, 19 lei  pentru un litru. Agenţia Naţională pentru Reglementare în Energetică a stabilit pentru marți noi prețuri plafon la carburanţi. [citeste mai departe]

Munții Făgăraș vizibili din Cluj-Napoca. Astfel de imagini pot fi văzute rar - FOTO

Munții Făgăraș vizibili din Cluj-Napoca. Astfel de imagini pot fi văzute rar - FOTO

Un clujean iubitor de drumeții a făcut o fotografie senzațională, în care Munții Făgăraș se văd din Cluj-Napoca, deși sunt la 200 de km distanță.”Munții Făgăraș văzuți de pe Vârful Măgura de lângă Cluj. Distanța care ne desparte… [citeste mai departe]

Prințul Harry a cerut mai multă protecție pentru el și familia sa în țara natală. Răspunsul a fost negativ

Prințul Harry a cerut mai multă protecție pentru el și familia sa în țara natală. Răspunsul a fost negativ

Prințul Harry amenință, prin avocații săi, Guvernul britanic cu tribunalul, după ce Executivul de la Londra a refuzat să-i aigure protecție specială în timpul vizitelor în… [citeste mai departe]


EU prepares to cut billions in funds to anti-democratic members

Publicat:
EU prepares to cut billions in funds to anti-democratic members

may move in a matter of weeks to punish countries that don’t uphold the bloc’s democratic standards by withholding emergency pandemic aid as well as payments from the EU’s trillion-euro budget, according to BloombergPoland, which has clashed with the EU on multiple rule-of-law fronts, stands to miss out on more than […] The post EU prepares to cut billions in funds to anti-democratic members appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Defends airline slot rules over Lufthansa ghost flights row

17:10, 13.01.2022 - The European Union defended its airport slots rule following complaints by some airlines including Deutsche Lufthansa AG that the requirement forces it to fly empty planes, according to Bloomberg.  Lufthansa last week launched an onslaught against the EU’s use-it-or-lose-it rules that stipulate flights…

EU will demand Poland to pay fine for disciplining judges

16:45, 11.01.2022 - The European Union executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros of fines for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. A spokesman for the European Commission separately confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that it had received…

EU weighs sweeping new powers to maintain supplies during crises

13:25, 24.12.2021 - The European Union is weighing a broad set of new powers, including possible export controls, that would give it the ability to protect the bloc’s supply chain during periods of crisis, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will unveil the proposal as soon as the spring,…

EU aims to unveil green rules for gas, nuclear projects on December 22

13:50, 07.12.2021 - The European Union is likely to unveil on December 22 its plan for how natural gas and nuclear energy projects would be classified under its green investment rules, according to Bloomberg.  The long-awaited verdict is dividing the bloc’s 27 member states and some investors, who argue that fossil fuels…

Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff

14:30, 11.11.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that…

Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions

17:15, 28.10.2021 - European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…

E3 trillion Covid tap should stay on for now, EU official says

12:51, 28.10.2021 - The European Union will soon decide on extending special state-aid measures beyond the December 31 deadline, which allowed more government support than its tough rulebook would normally allow, according to Bloomberg. So far governments have pledged E3 trillion in subsidies to help economies weather…

EU top court orders Poland to pay 1 million euros a day in rule of law row

15:05, 27.10.2021 - The European Union‘s top court announced on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, according to Reuters.  Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Brussels over judicial reforms it…


