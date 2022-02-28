EU plans to grant Ukrainians right to stay for up to 3 years

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

- The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters. The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on…

- The European Union and the United States have agreed to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters from the end of February after they were halted more than a decade ago, marking another step in improved transatlantic relations, according to Reuters. Trade in bivalve molluscs, cockles and scallops,…

- The European Union‘s border-free Schengen area should be managed by regular ministerial meetings, just like the eurozone, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, adding that this could start as early as next month, according to Reuters. National security concerns, waves of migration and…

- The European Union will extend permission for banks in the bloc to continue using clearing houses in London for a further three years from June, its financial services chief said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Mairead McGuinness had already said last November that such permission, known as equivalence,…

- The European Union executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros of fines for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. A spokesman for the European Commission separately confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that it had received…

- French government officials on Tuesday vowed to enact by mid-January as planned a law to block unvaccinated people from hospitality venues, despite the legislation hitting a procedural hitch in parliament overnight, according to Reuters. “January 15 remains our goal for the law coming into force,”…

- Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…