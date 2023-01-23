EU plans reform to make power bills less tied to fossil fuel prices

Stiri Recomandate

21 de jucători prezenți la primul antrenament din acest an, al Metalurgistului Cugir

Metalurgistul Cugir a avut parte de reunirea lotului, prima ședință de pregătire a anului fiind precedată de vizita medicală, antrenament la care a fost prezent și Ciprian Selegea, jucători curtat de primele clasate din Liga 4,… [citeste mai departe]

Orașul Siret va beneficia de patru autobuze electrice

Primarul orașului Siret, Adrian Popoiu, a anunțat că a fost semnat ordinul de furnizare a patru autobuze electrice în uma atribuirii contractului de achiziție, după mai multe luni în care a fost realizată licitația. ”Furnizorul și-a asumat livrarea autobuzelor în aproximativ 8 luni calendaristice,… [citeste mai departe]

A condus „de când era mică”. Acum, frumoasa blondă din Reteag străbate drumurile Europei la volanul unui mastodont

„Mă ținea tata în brațe, la volan, pe drumuri de țară… Am crescut în atelierul lui de mecanic. Apoi, când am urcat la volanul TIR-ului, mă temeam să nu iau… [citeste mai departe]

1.000 de persoane cu dizabilități vor învăța să schieze independent pe pârtiile din România

1.000 de persoane cu dizabilități vor fi învățate să schieze independent pe pârtiile din România, cu ajutorul taberelor organizate de Caiac SMile, susținute prin concursul Walking Month în 2022. [citeste mai departe]

Febra înarmărilor - Australia accelerează achiziția de mine marine inteligente

Australia a declarat luni că își va accelera planurile de achiziționare de mine marine avansate pentru a-și proteja rutele maritime și porturile de "potențiali agresori", în contextul în care China intenționează să își sporească influența… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Unirea Alba Iulia, reunire cu noutăți pentru play-off: 5 achiziții rezolvate, jucători din Spania și Germania în probe

CSM Unirea Alba Iulia a demarat în această dimineață pregătirile, pe „Cetate”, antrenamentul fiind prefațat de o conferință de presă în cadrul căreia… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul PNL Călin Bota solicită Ministrului Economiei să îl demită pe directorul general interimar Conversim, care are cazier fiscal

Deputatul PNL Călin Bota i-a solicitat ministrul Economiei, Florin Spătaru, în cadrul unei întrebări trimise oficial, să ia… [citeste mai departe]

Cancelarul Austriei: „Vom face lobby ca Bulgaria să primească două miliarde de euro pentru secusizarea granițelor”

Cancelarul Karl Nehammer spune că va face tot posibilul ca Bulgaria să primească 2 miliarde de euro pentru securizarea granițelor, în special cea cu Turcia.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să-ți igienizezi locuința: 5 pași pentru o casă curată

Stilul de viață modern este plin de provocări, cele 24 de ore ale unei zile dovedindu-se de multe ori insuficiente pentru a te ocupa de fiecare detaliu, mai ales atunci când vine vorba de curățenia casei. De multe ori, toate activitățile implicate de îndepărtarea prafului… [citeste mai departe]

Tragic! Un bărbat de 52 de ani, găsit fără suflare în apartamentul cuprins de flăcări

Un bărbat în vârstă de 52 de ani a fost găsit fără suflare în locuința cuprinsă de flăcări. Totul s-a întâmplat luni dimineața, într-un bloc cu cinci etaje din Tiraspol. Pompierii au fost alertați de vecini. Ei au comunicat… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
EU plans reform to make power bills less tied to fossil fuel prices

proposals to overhaul the bloc’s electricity market will attempt to make consumer energy bills less tied to short-term swings in fossil fuel prices, the said on Monday, according to Reuters. The EU is reforming its power market to attempt to avoid a repeat of last year, when cuts to Russian […] The post EU plans reform to make power bills less tied to fossil fuel prices appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

13:05, 17.01.2023 - Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…

16:20, 09.01.2023 - Individuals will now be able to alert EU competition regulators about merger breaches or illegal state aid, via an anonymous antitrust whistleblower tool previously reserved for cartels, the European Commission said on Monday, according to Reuters. The tool, introduced in 2017, results in some 100 messages…

10:55, 02.01.2023 - European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Reuters. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.…

11:21, 19.12.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure said Ukrainian officials, according to Reuters. Belarus allowed its territory…

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

10:21, 22.11.2022 - Romania‘s ruling coalition will hike state pensions by 12.5% from January and make cash payments to low-income pensioners throughout the year to help the country’s most vulnerable cope with surging inflation, party leaders said late on Monday, according to Reuters.  The cash payments will vary in size…

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…


