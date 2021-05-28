Stiri Recomandate

Ea este Izabela Stress, cea mai de succes româncă pe YouTube. Aproape necunoscută mass-media, a făcut 8 MILIOANE DOLARI jucându-se cu plastelină

Ea este Izabela Stress, cea mai de succes româncă pe YouTube. Aproape necunoscută mass-media, a făcut 8 MILIOANE DOLARI jucându-se cu plastelină

Izabela Stress, cea mai de succes româncă pe YouTube. Suceveanca ce câștigă o căruță de bani jucându-se,… [citeste mai departe]

Românii pot cumpăra acțiuni la BCR: banca intră la Bursa de Valori București în 31 mai

Românii pot cumpăra acțiuni la BCR: banca intră la Bursa de Valori București în 31 mai

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a anunţat vineri că din data de 31 mai intră la tranzacţionare pe Piaţa Reglementată a BVB obligaţiuni senior non-preferenţiale emise de Banca Comercială Română (BCR), în valoare de un… [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul București a decis că Rise Project trebuie să șteargă articolele despre Adrian Streinu Cercel

Tribunalul București a decis că Rise Project trebuie să șteargă articolele despre Adrian Streinu Cercel

Tribunalul București a admis sesizarea înaintată de senatorul PSD Adrian Streinu-Cercel, fost director al Institutului Național de Boli Infecțioase „Prof. Dr. Matei Balș”, împotriva Rise… [citeste mai departe]

România trece la treabă! Investiţie colosală pentru o nouă centrală pe gaze naturale

România trece la treabă! Investiţie colosală pentru o nouă centrală pe gaze naturale

Autorităţile din ţara noastră au ajuns la concluzia că avem nevoie de o noua centrală pe gaze naturale. Astfel, România va face o investiţie de 148 de milioane de dolari pentru construcția unei noi centrale la Petromidia.… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă scandalul în coaliție! Dominic Fritz (USR-PLUS) îi atacă pe cei din PNL: Așa poți să acoperi propriile tale greșeli

Continuă scandalul în coaliție! Dominic Fritz (USR-PLUS) îi atacă pe cei din PNL: Așa poți să acoperi propriile tale greșeli

Senatorul PNL, Alina Gorghiu, îi solicită demisia primarul USR-PLUS de la Timișoara, Dominic Fritz. La fel a procedat și Alin Nica, președintele… [citeste mai departe]

Controale la jucăriile din Maramureș: Protecţia Consumatorilor a descoperit nereguli la mai mulți operatori economici

Controale la jucăriile din Maramureș: Protecţia Consumatorilor a descoperit nereguli la mai mulți operatori economici

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) a desfăşurat, în perioada 6-19 mai, o serie de acţiuni de verificare a respectării prevederilor legale… [citeste mai departe]

Cod portocaliu de inundații - HARTA cu cele mai afectate zone

Cod portocaliu de inundații - HARTA cu cele mai afectate zone

Conform Institutului Naţional de Hidrologie şi Gospodărire a Apelor (INHGA), până la ora 00:00, ca urmare a precipitaţiilor înregistrate, celor prognozate şi propagării, se pot produce scurgeri importante pe versanţi, torenţi, pâraie, viituri rapide, creşteri rapide de debite… [citeste mai departe]

PSD cere Guvernului să permită accesul persoanelor nevaccinate, acolo unde doar vaccinații au voie

PSD cere Guvernului să permită accesul persoanelor nevaccinate, acolo unde doar vaccinații au voie

PSD susţine că decizia Comitetului Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CNSU) aplicabilă de la 1 iunie conţine prevederi „discriminatorii” şi cere eliminarea lor imediată, afirmând că interzicerea participării… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Caravana vaccinării liceenilor, la Colegiul Național ”Unirea”

VIDEO: Caravana vaccinării liceenilor, la Colegiul Național ”Unirea”

În perioada 26-28 mai, în toate liceele din județul Mureș se desfășoară „Maratonul vaccinării pentru liceeni". Joi, 27 mai, Colegiul Național „Unirea" din Târgu Mureș a fost una dintre instituțiile de învățământ care a găzduit maratonul. La eveniment au… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluiri BOMBĂ! Judecătorul Ion-Tudoran, în centrul unui nou scandal. Un medic rupe tăcerea!

Dezvăluiri BOMBĂ! Judecătorul Ion-Tudoran, în centrul unui nou scandal. Un medic rupe tăcerea!

Numele fostului judecător de la Curtea de Apel București, Corneliu Bogdan Ion-Tudoran, revine în atenție, dar nu oricum, ci ca urmare a unor dezvăluiri făcute de un apropiat al ex-magistratului de la CAB.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU outlines €3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus

Publicat:
EU outlines €3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus

presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the ’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful democratic transition in the country following […] The post EU outlines E3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

13:21, 25.05.2021 - European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation’s forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist, according to AP News.  EU leaders agreed Monday at a summit in Brussels,…

EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

13:10, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

12:40, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on NASA’s mission to space station

14:10, 23.04.2021 - NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and it is the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight, according to Reuters. …

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E500m support scheme for Covid-19

11:06, 16.04.2021 - The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March

17:45, 10.03.2021 - The European Commission reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Member States in the next two weeks in order to tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement, according to a press release on Wednesday.  “To…

Foreign Minister Aurescu: Romania will continue to support Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that Romania will remain a dedicated supporter of the Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future and a rightful place in the European family, agerpres.ro reported. “I want to express Romania’s serious concern about the situation in Belarus.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 mai 2021
Bucuresti 13°C | 20°C
Iasi 11°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 19°C
Timisoara 9°C | 21°C
Constanta 15°C | 23°C
Brasov 10°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 323.749,20 13.499.480,96
II (5/6) 5 21.583,28 -
III (4/6) 176 613,16 -
IV (3/6) 4.284 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.843.833,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 mai 2021
USD 4.0325
EUR 4.916
CHF 4.4856
GBP 5.6948
CAD 3.3296
XAU 245.942
JPY 3.693
CNY 0.6323
AED 1.0978
AUD 3.1201
MDL 0.2277
BGN 2.5135

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec