EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being "held hostage by one member state", according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would be its harshest sanction

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

