EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

Publicat:
EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being "held hostage by one member state", according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the in early May would be its harshest sanction

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

16:00, 06.05.2022 - The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters.  The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S.

13:21, 21.03.2022 - The Kremlin said on Monday Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent’s energy balance, but would not affect the United States, according to Reuters. Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of a possible fifth round…

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

11:45, 21.03.2022 - EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters.  Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…

Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats

15:00, 18.03.2022 - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of ten Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday, according to Reuters. Lithuania expelled four diplomats while Latvia and Estonia each expelled three. The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move “in…

Oil price surges to $130 as U.S., Europe consider Russian oil import ban

11:35, 07.03.2022 - Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…


