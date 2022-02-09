EU leaders present united front after talks on Ukraine crisis

Stiri Recomandate

Ștrandul municipiului Suceava ar putea fi dat în folosință în a doua jumătate a verii

O importantă lucrare de investiții, cea de modernizare a Ștrandului municipiului Suceava, ar urma să fie finalizată în vara acestui an, spre bucuria celor dornici să aibă la dispoziție un loc de petrecere a timpului liber,… [citeste mai departe]

JO de iarnă 2022 / Schioarea Maria Constantin, în lacrimi la finalul aventurii sale olimpice, la slalom

Schioarea română Maria Constantin (antrenor Andrei Szilagyi) a încheiat în lacrimi prima manșă din proba feminină de slalom la JO de iarnă de la Beijing 2022, după ce a încălecat o poartă și… [citeste mai departe]

Anamaria Prodan s-a răzgândit. Ce decizie a luat în privința custodiei băiatului ei și al lui Laurențiu Reghecampf: „Nu-mi doresc așa ceva”

Anamaria Prodan și Laurențiu Reghecampf nu s-au prezentat la primul termen al divorțului, pe 7 februarie.… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai nesănătoase gustări dintre mese. Nutriționstul Gianluca Mech ne spune de ce să ne ferim!

Cele mai nesănătoase gustări dintre mese. Nutriționstul Gianluca Mech ne spune de ce să ne ferim! Putem apela la gustări între mese, dar este important ce alegem și să fim conștienți de cantitatea… [citeste mai departe]

IT sector, best paid jobs in Romania (recruituing platform)

Jobs in the IT sector are the best paying jobs in Romania, where income can reach 5,000 net Euros, according to the centralized data from an online recruitment platform, published on Wednesday. According to BestJobs, 2022 has brought the IT sector a new peak regarding salaries, given… [citeste mai departe]

Criză de sânge în Maramureș. Donatorii primesc prin tragere la sorți gadgeturi

Este nevoie mare de donatori de sânge în România. În Maramureș, numărul donatorilor este la jumătate în ultima perioadă. Medicii apelează cu disperare la populație și au demarat chiar și campanii de recompensare a donatorilor, informează … [citeste mai departe]

Negruța despre acuzațiile Gazprom: Am decis să nu participăm la ședință, pentru ca acționarul majoritar să nu poată aproba decizii unilateral

Veaceslav Negruța, membru în Consiliul de administrație al Moldovagaz a venit cu precizări, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

România, pe loc fruntaş la accidente cu pagube materiale

România se menține pe unul dintre locurile fruntașe în Europa la capitolul accidente soldate cu pagube materiale și/sau vătămări corporale despăgubite în baza polițelor RCA, arată Uniunea Națională a Societăților de Asigurare și Reasigurare din România (UNSAR). Astfel, frecvența daunelor… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Daniel Cadariu vrea să crească numărul de turiști străini din România

Ministrul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, s-a întâlnit, marți, cu reprezentanți ai agenților economici din domeniul turismului. Daniel Cadariu a precizat că în cadrul acestei întâlniri a fost dezbătută… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders present united front after talks on Ukraine crisis

Publicat:
European leaders on Tuesday pledged unity in their goal of averting war on the continent, as France’s said he saw a path forward on easing tensions with Russia over Ukraine after an urgent round of shuttle diplomacy, according to France24.  Arriving in Berlin after two days of talks in Kyiv and Moscow, Macron urged continued […] The post EU leaders present united front after talks on Ukraine crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

12:41, 08.02.2022 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “The Americans will…

Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise

12:11, 08.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…

Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

14:41, 01.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost

17:35, 26.01.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania is in talks with France and the U.S. to establish how to increase the number of troops it hosts under the NATO framework amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg.  “Romania shares over 600 kilometres of border…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…


