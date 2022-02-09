EU leaders present united front after talks on Ukraine crisis European leaders on Tuesday pledged unity in their goal of averting war on the continent, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he saw a path forward on easing tensions with Russia over Ukraine after an urgent round of shuttle diplomacy, according to France24. Arriving in Berlin after two days of talks in Kyiv and Moscow, Macron urged continued […] The post EU leaders present united front after talks on Ukraine crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

