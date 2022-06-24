Stiri Recomandate

Daniel Onoriu, campion național la motociclism viteză, a fost invitat în emisiunea „La Măruță”, în ediția de miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca, la aceasta ora 15:45 , se inregistreaza valori ridicate de trafic pe DN1 Ploiesti Brasov, pe sensul de urcare catre… [citeste mai departe]

Călătoriile efectuate cu taxiurile din municipiul Suceava ar urma să fie mai scumpe de luna viitoare, odată cu introducerea de noi tarife, care pot diferi de la o companie la alta, dar nu pot fi mai mari de  3,5 lei/km.O decizie… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini surprinzătoare au fost vâzute lângă orașul ucrainean Alchevsk, situat la circa 90 de kilometri sud de Severodonețk. O rachetă trasă de separatiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Pe 6 iulie, EA – The Entrepreneurship Academy, organizează Admissions Day – prima sesiune de admitere pe loc pentru tinerii care vor să studieze business & antreprenoriat;… [citeste mai departe]

In mod sigur, dormitorul este spatiul cu cel mai mare impact asupra starii tale de spirit, su de aceea, mobilierul poate fi elementul definitoriul care iti permute sa te simti bine si sa te bucuri de o stare de exceptie. In acelasi timp, acesta trebuie sa fie atat estetic, cat li functional,… [citeste mai departe]

Furnizarea apei calde va fi oprită pentru 170 de blocuri şi 7 instituţii, în perioada 28 iunie – 1 iulie, ca urmare a lucrărilor de reparaţii pe care le efectuează Termoenergetica la Magistrala… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciulul de Investigații Criminale din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Mureș a coordonat 43 de percheziții în 8 județe din România. Au fost ridicate… [citeste mai departe]

Procuratura Anticorupție (PA) anunță că, magistrații Judecătoriei Chișinău, sediul Buiucani au decis prima ședință de judecată în… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders endorse Croatia’s switch to euro currency

Publicat:
EU leaders endorse Croatia’s switch to euro currency

leaders agreed Friday that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro, bringing the number of nations sharing the currency to 20 starting in January, according to AP news. “The euro is the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream,” said EU […] The post EU leaders endorse Croatia’s switch to euro currency appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

