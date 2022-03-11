EU leaders back Ukraine but wont offer fast-track membership

Stiri Recomandate

Cine a fost desemnat administrator provizoriu în primul Consiliu de Administrație al societății „Parcuri Industriale Maramureș”

Zilele trecute, consilierii județeni au aprobat desemnarea lui Bondici Valeria în vederea numirii ca administrator provizoriu în… [citeste mai departe]

Moment de solidaritate cu Ucraina în mun. Iaşi

Ieșenii care doresc să își exprime solidaritatea cu poporul ucrainean sunt invitați sâmbătă, 12 martie 2022, de la ora 15.00, pe pietonalul Ștefan cel Mare, în fața sediului Primăriei Municipiului Iași. Este vorba de o inițiativă a președintelui Eurocities, Dario Nardella, primarul Florenței, preluată și… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Cățel salvat de pe stânci de pompierii alpiniști, în Timiș. Salvatorii l-au adoptat

Operațiune dificilă a pompierilor din Timiș. Salvatorii au fost chemați să intervină pentru a salva un cățel blocat pe stânci, lângă o carieră de piatră din apropiere de Gladna Română, județul Timiș. Cei de la… [citeste mai departe]

S-au tăiat frumoșii brazi din jurul Bisericii Sfântul Mihail, singura oază de verdeață din centrul Clujului - VIDEO

Brazii din jurul Bisericii Sfântul Mihail au fost tăiați din singura oază de verdeață rămasă în picioare în centrul Clujului. ”În grădina din jurul bisericii… [citeste mai departe]

Putin îi cere lui Șoigu să facă planuri de desfăşurări militare la graniţele de vest ale Rusiei, ca răspuns la consolidările NATO

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin i-a cerut vineri ministrului apărării, Serghei Şoigu, să-i prezinte propuneri de redesfăşurări… [citeste mai departe]

Prețul uleiului s-ar putea dubla din cauza conflictului ruso-ucrainean

Atât procesatorii români cât și cei europeni se confruntă cu o lipsă de ulei brut necesar procesării în contextul în care Ucraina era principalul furnizor al Europei. De la izbucnirea războiului, prețul uleiului brut a crescut de două ori iar cel la floarea-soarelui… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, în scădere

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, "în scădere" FOTO: Mihaela Buculei. Numărul refugiaţilor care ajung în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Siret a scăzut semnificativ, mai ales din cauza frigului de noaptea trecută, când… [citeste mai departe]

7 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 11 martie 2022, în Municipul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

Astăzi, 11 martie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 70 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt produsele importate în cea mai mare cantitate din Ucraina, Rusia și Belarus și la ce scumpiri să ne așteptăm, după reorientarea spre alte piețe

Blocarea importurilor din Ucraina, Rusia și Belarus nu va influența semnificativ… [citeste mai departe]

4 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 11 martie 2022, în orașul Teiuș și comuna Sântimbru

Astăzi, 11 martie 2022, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 70 noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 2 au fost… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
EU leaders back Ukraine but wont offer fast-track membership

EU leaders on Friday condemned Russia for unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and pledged unwavering support for Ukraine and for refugees fleeing the war, but they stopped short of putting Kyiv on a fast track to EU membership as requested by , according to Politico.  In a statement published after hours of debate at […] The post EU leaders back Ukraine but wont offer fast-track membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

