EU leaders agree ‘maximum impact’ Russia sanctions

Clujean reținut de Poliție, după ce a amenințat că face genocid! ”Am arme și muniții și le folosesc!”

Clujean reținut de Poliție, după ce a amenințat că face genocid! ”Am arme și muniții și le folosesc!”

Un clujean din Câmpia Turzii a fost reținut pentru 24 de ore, după ce a amenințat pe Facebook că va ieși pe stradă și va face genocid. ”La data de 24 februarie a.c., polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

La Buziaș se va deschide o academie de pregătire în domeniul ospitalității

La Buziaș se va deschide o academie de pregătire în domeniul ospitalității

Consiliul județean Timiș și un important operator din domeniul pregătirii personalului din domeniul ospitalității au semnat un acord pentru susținerea deschiderii unei academii în acest domeniu, la Buziaș. Aceasta va organiza cursuri vocaționale… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul transmite sucevenilor să se informeze din surse oficiale și să nu intre în panică

Prefectul transmite sucevenilor să se informeze din surse oficiale și să nu intre în panică

Prefectul Alexandru Moldovan a transmis un mesaj către suceveni într-o intervenție telefonică la Radio Top Suceava prin care i-a îndemnat pe oameni să se informeze din surse oficiale și să nu intre în panică.… [citeste mai departe]

Sancțiunea primită de Alexander Zverev după gestul incalificabil de la ATP Acapulco

Sancțiunea primită de Alexander Zverev după gestul incalificabil de la ATP Acapulco

Alexander Zverev și-a aflat pedeapsa după ce, miercuri, la turneul de la Acapulco, i-a adresat cuvinte dure arbitrului partidei de dublu la care lua parte și a dat cu racheta în scaunul acestuia.​ [citeste mai departe]

Laborator de cercetare inaugurat la Universitatea de Vest din Timișoara

Laborator de cercetare inaugurat la Universitatea de Vest din Timișoara

Universitatea de Vest din Timișoara a inaugurat în parteneriat cu o companie regională un laborator de cercetare și inovare, unde studenții se pot programa să studieze inteligența artificială. [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul Ucrainei către AIEA - Care este situația la Cernobîl

Anunțul Ucrainei către AIEA - Care este situația la Cernobîl

Centralele nucleare operaţionale din Ucraina funcţionează în siguranţă şi nu au avut loc "distrugeri" la facilităţile de la fosta centrala nucleară de la Cernobîl, a anunţat joi Agenţia Internaţională pentru Energie Atomică, citând o notificare trimisă de Autoritatea pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 7.700 de persoane, testate la Covid în țară. Câte au primit rezultat pozitiv

Peste 7.700 de persoane, testate la Covid în țară. Câte au primit rezultat pozitiv

Alte 1 129 de cazuri noi de infectare cu Covid-19 au fost confirmate în Republica Moldova, dintre care 403 în regiunea transnistreană. Din numărul total de cazuri cinci sunt asociate prin contact în afara țării: Germania, Rusia,… [citeste mai departe]

Vine vara! Discounturi ce depăşeşc 60% la Târgul de Turism pentru românii dornici de vacanțe

Vine vara! Discounturi ce depăşeşc 60% la Târgul de Turism pentru românii dornici de vacanțe

Românii dornici de vacanţe după doi ani de restricţii din cauza pandemiei Covid-19 pot alege în aceste zile din ofertele pe care turoperatorii şi agenţiile de turism le pun la bătaie cu ocazia Târgului de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce planuri are Radu Itu după „Survivor România”. E accidentat și slăbit: „Am făcut o mare greșeală”

Ce planuri are Radu Itu după „Survivor România”. E accidentat și slăbit: „Am făcut o mare greșeală”

Radu Itu a fost eliminat de la „Survivor România” 2021. Faimosul a ajuns în România, unde a făcut primele declarații despre competiția din Republica Dominicană, dar și despre… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puţin 2 morţi şi 20 de răniţi în urma unui cutremur produs în insula Sumatra

Cel puţin 2 morţi şi 20 de răniţi în urma unui cutremur produs în insula Sumatra

Un seism cu magnitudinea de 6,2 s-a produs vineri în insula Sumatra din vestul Indoneziei în urma căruia două persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa, iar 20 au fost rănite, au precizat autorităţile, potrivit DPA. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders agree ‘maximum impact’ Russia sanctions

EU leaders agree ‘maximum impact’ Russia sanctions

EU leaders have agreed to impose “massive” sanctions on Russia in areas ranging from finance to transport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the early hours of Friday, according to Politico. Speaking following an emergency summit dedicated to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, von der Leyen declared that “we will hold the Kremlin […] The post EU leaders agree ‘maximum impactRussia sanctions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

22:21, 23.02.2022 - A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary…

French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

12:41, 08.02.2022 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “The Americans will…

Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

14:41, 01.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared…

Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

11:10, 31.01.2022 - Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

Borrell: ‘EU must be involved’ in US-Russia talks on Ukraine

12:35, 29.12.2021 - The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…


