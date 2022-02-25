EU leaders agree ‘maximum impact’ Russia sanctions EU leaders have agreed to impose “massive” sanctions on Russia in areas ranging from finance to transport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the early hours of Friday, according to Politico. Speaking following an emergency summit dedicated to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, von der Leyen declared that “we will hold the Kremlin […] The post EU leaders agree ‘maximum impact’ Russia sanctions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary…

- French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico. “The Americans will…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared…

- Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

- French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

- Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

- The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

- US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN. According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…