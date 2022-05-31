EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

Stiri Recomandate

Copiii din Gherla, ”vizitați” de polițiști. De ce au avut parte cei mici – FOTO

Copiii din Gherla, ”vizitați” de polițiști. De ce au avut parte cei mici – FOTO

În contextul celebrării Zilei Internaţionale a Copilului și a manifestării publice O ZI CU ACADEMY ȘI BOGDAN DUMA, poliţiştii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Gherla, Serviciului Rutier Cluj, Serviciului Criminalistic Cluj, Biroului… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Oprea, de Ziua Rezervistului Militar: La multi ani! Dumnezeu să vă aibă în paza Sa!

Gabriel Oprea, de Ziua Rezervistului Militar: La multi ani! Dumnezeu să vă aibă în paza Sa!

Ziua Rezervistului Militar este marcată, anual, în ultima zi din luna mai. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Cererea de aderare a Republicii Moldova la UE va fi examinată în cadrul reuniunii din iunie a Consiliului European

Cererea de aderare a Republicii Moldova la UE va fi examinată în cadrul reuniunii din iunie a Consiliului European

Cererile de obținere a statutului de candidat pentru aderarea la UE ale R. Moldova, Ucrainei și Georgiei vor fi examinate de Consiliul European la următoarea reuniune din… [citeste mai departe]

Patron, premiat la Cannes

Patron, premiat la Cannes

Vă mai amintiți de Patron, câinele care descoperă minele anti-tanc din Ucraina, câinele erou, câinele model? Ei, bine, Patron, după ce a fost decorat de președintele ucrainean Vladimir Zelenski, care l-a numit erou național și simbol al patriotismului ucrainean, acum a fost premiat la prestigiosul Festival de Film de la Cannes. Pentru faptul că a descoperit… [citeste mai departe]

De mâine se va putea călători în Europa și fără Certificatul Verde

De mâine se va putea călători în Europa și fără Certificatul Verde

De mâine se va putea călători în Europa și fără Certificatul Verde. De miercuri, 1 iunie, nu va mai fi necesară prezentarea certificatului verde pentru a zbura în Europa. De altfel ordonanța Ministerului Sănătății care din 28 aprilie a prelungit până pe… [citeste mai departe]

Hoț care a furat un portofel și a extras mii de lei de pe carduri, căutat de polițiști

Hoț care a furat un portofel și a extras mii de lei de pe carduri, căutat de polițiști

Polițiștii Secției 1 Poliție Urbană Timișoara efectuează cercetări într-un dosar penal, întocmit sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de „furt, efectuarea de operațiuni financiare în mod fraudulos și accesul ilegal la… [citeste mai departe]

Nicio informație despre soarta luptătorilor de la Azvostal. Un oficial separist spune că ar putea primi pedeapsa cu moartea

Nicio informație despre soarta luptătorilor de la Azvostal. Un oficial separist spune că ar putea primi pedeapsa cu moartea

Incertitudinea înconjoară soarta a sute de luptători, cei mai mulți din batalionul Azov, luați în custodia Rusiei la mijlocul lunii mai, după ce li… [citeste mai departe]

Traficul de refugiați la granița cu România în creştere cu 7,5 % faţă de ziua precedentă

Traficul de refugiați la granița cu România în creştere cu 7,5 % faţă de ziua precedentă

În data de 30 mai în interval de 24 de ore, la nivel naţional, prin punctele de frontieră au intrat în România 78.868 de persoane, dintre care 9.878 de cetăţeni ucraineni (în creştere cu 7,5 % faţă de ziua precedentă).… [citeste mai departe]

PROGRAMUL STP de Ziua Copilului: Cum vor circula autobuzele în data de 1 iunie 2022

PROGRAMUL STP de Ziua Copilului: Cum vor circula autobuzele în data de 1 iunie 2022

PROGRAMUL STP de Ziua Copilului: Cum vor circula autobuzele în data de 1 iunie 2022 PROGRAMUL STP de Ziua Copilului: Cum vor circula autobuzele în data de 1 iunie 2022 Societatea de Transport Public SA Alba Iulia își adaptează programul… [citeste mai departe]

Programul de colectare a deșeurilor în ziua de 1 iunie, în Pitești

Programul de colectare a deșeurilor în ziua de 1 iunie, în Pitești

În atenția abonaților casnici din municipiul Pitești: Miercuri, 1 iunie (Ziua Internațională a Copilului), activitatea de colectare a deșeurilor, în municipiul Pitești, se va desfășura conform graficelor specifice zilelor normale de lucru. Operatorul Salubritate… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

Publicat:
EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after the first day of an […] The post EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU’s von der Leyen says Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

13:10, 24.05.2022 - Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said global cooperation was…

Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

13:35, 17.05.2022 - Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The European Union’s statistics office…

EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

17:15, 16.05.2022 - EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

Against Moscow, Brussels sees an ally in Tokyo

12:05, 12.05.2022 - EU and Japanese leaders on Thursday presented a united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine as well as countering China’s challenge to the world order, according to Politico. In their first joint trip to Asia, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the European Council and European…

‘No handshake’ as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

12:15, 29.03.2022 - Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters.  Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…

Biden heads to Europe with more sanctions for Russia

12:00, 23.03.2022 - President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters.  Biden, due to arrive…

Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters.  Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

11:40, 15.03.2022 - The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia were travelling to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters.  Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful…


