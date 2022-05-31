EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after the first day of an […] The post EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said global cooperation was…

- Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…

- EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

- EU and Japanese leaders on Thursday presented a united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine as well as countering China’s challenge to the world order, according to Politico. In their first joint trip to Asia, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the European Council and European…

- Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…

- President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters. Biden, due to arrive…

- Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters. Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

- The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia were travelling to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful…