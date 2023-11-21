EU lawmakers back rules to increase consumer goods repair rights

Stiri Recomandate

Licitația ADI SIGD, în sfârșit, finalizată. Retim va ridica gunoiul din Arad pentru o perioadă de încă 8 ani

După mari întârzieri, cauzate mai ales de modificări legislative survenite în timpul licitației, contractul prin care Retim va continua să desfășoare serviciul de ridicare… [citeste mai departe]

CE a aprobat modificarea PNRR

 Comisia Europeană a aprobat Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență al României (PNRR), care, în forma sa modificată, include și capitolul REPowerEU, transmite Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene. Alocarea PNRR este, în prezent, de 28,5 miliarde euro (14,9 miliarde euro sub formă de împrumuturi, 13,6 miliarde euro sub formă… [citeste mai departe]

„Boloș are mentalitate de milițian”. Cine să fie turnătorii?

Ce credeți că le-a mai trecut prin cap guvernanților în lupta lor neputincioasă cu evaziunea fiscală? Ministrul Finanțelor Publice, PNL-istul Marcel Boloș, de pildă, vrea să dea liber la turnătorii. Românii care denunţă ar urma să primească o parte din valoarea așa-numitei… [citeste mai departe]

Sergiu Bîlcea: „România aduce muncitori străini pentru a implementa investițiile din fonduri europene” (P)

Investițiile mari din fonduri europene necesită creșterea forței de muncă disponibilă în România, spune deputatul PNL Sergiu Bîlcea. La solicitarea mediului de afaceri, Guvernul… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Ioan Bălan vrea să se asigure că lucrările la cele trei autostrăzi ale Moldovei A7, A8 și Autostrada Nordului vor merge ceas

Deputatul PNL de Suceava, Ioan Bălan, vrea să știe de la ministrul transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, care este, în prezent,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 13 tone de deșeuri (mobilă şi saltele), oprite la intrarea în țară

Polițiștii de frontieră sătmăreni, în cooperare cu lucrători din cadrul Comisariatului pentru Protecția Consumatorului Satu Mare nu au permis intrarea în țară a unui mijloc de transport încărcat cu peste 13 tone de deșeuri (mobilă și saltele) provenite… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Constanta: Se lucreaza pentru a aduce la cota gurile de canalizare. Restrictii de circulatie in oras

Lucrarile de reabilitare si modernizare a marilor bulevarde sunt tot mai aproape de finalizare. Pe bulevardul 1 Mai, soseaua Mangaliei, bulevardul Alexandru Lapusneanu si bulevardul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat prins în timp ce tăia stejari din pădurea unui Ocol Silvic

La data de 20 noiembrie, polițiștii Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Gugești au depistat în flagrant un bărbat de 23 de ani, în timp ce tăia arbori specia stejar din pădurea care aparține unui Ocol Silvic privat aflat în extravilanul localităţii Liești. Materialul lemnos… [citeste mai departe]

Băncile din zona euro vor fi afectate de dificultăţile cu care se confruntă sectorul imobiliar comercial

Băncile din zona euro vor fi afectate de dificultăţile cu care se confruntă sectorul imobiliar comercialSectorul imobiliar comercial din zona euro s-ar putea confrunta cu dificultăţi ani… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Iasi: Conducta de gaz, avariata, in urma unui accident rutier. Pompierii au intervenit

Dispeceratul Integrat ISU ndash; SMURD ndash; SAJ Iasi a fost anuntat prin SNUAU 112, astazi, 21 noiembrie a.c., in jurul orei 12:00, despre producerea unui accident rutier in localitatea Breazu, comuna Rediu, in urma caruia… [citeste mai departe]


EU lawmakers back rules to increase consumer goods repair rights

Publicat:
lawmakers agreed on Tuesday measures to increase the repair of goods such as washing machines, televisions and smartphones and reduce waste from consumers acquiring new products instead, according to Reuters proposed a new law in March obliging sellers to repair a product for free within the two-year legal guarantee period, if the […] The post EU lawmakers back rules to increase consumer goods repair rights appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

14:55, 14.11.2023 - European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory, according to AP News. Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s…

Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says

14:25, 01.11.2023 - The European data regulator has agreed to extend a ban on “behavioural advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area, Norway‘s data regulator said late on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The ban on such advertising, which targets…

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

EU sets up new mechanisms to stave off medicine shortages

15:10, 24.10.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday launched some short-term measures to prevent medicine shortages this winter and the next as a stop-gap while a proposed pharmaceutical rules overhaul is hashed out by the EU‘s key legislative arms, according to Reuters. After the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing medicine…

European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

11:30, 17.10.2023 - A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

Romania, Ukraine to work on import-export licensing system

09:50, 21.09.2023 - Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

EU to assess whether to hit Chinese electric cars with tariffs

11:30, 13.09.2023 - The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to assess whether the European Union needs to impose tariffs to protect itself against Chinese electric vehicle producers benefiting from state subsidies, according to Reuters. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And…

Britain delays post-Brexit border checks on EU goods till 2024

13:41, 29.08.2023 - The British government will delay imposing full post-Brexit import controls on goods from the European Union by a further three months, it said on Tuesday, pushing the start date back to January 2024, according to Reuters. Britain left the EU’s single market in January 2021 and has delayed full implementation…


