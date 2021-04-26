EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca due to vaccine shortages

Stiri Recomandate

Cluj: Un motociclist a ajuns la spital, după ce un șofer de 73 de ani l-a lovit cu mașina

Un motociclist de 29 de ani a fost transportat de urgență la spital, după ce un șofer de 73 de ani l-a lovit cu mașina în timp ce ieșea dintr-o parcare.Accidentul a avut loc luni, 26 aprilie, pe strada Câmpului din Cluj-Napoca.… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Două surori au primit daruri de la polițiștii vrânceni

Viaţa nu este mereu roz, trebuie s-o colorăm noi… dar, dacă nu mai avem culori, aşteptăm să treacă ploaia şi descompunem curcubeul. În preajma Sărbătorii Floriilor, am aflat de la colegul nostru, Florin, că undeva, într-un sat, o fetiță împlinește sâmbătă, 24 aprilie, frumoasa… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca și Florești scapă de restricțiile suplimentare de weekend

Datorită scăderii incidenței cazurilor de Covid-19 sub pragul de 3,5 la 1000 de locuitori atât în comuna Florești cât și în Municipiul Cluj-Napoca, Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență a... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul… [citeste mai departe]

Campioană la Istanbul! Sorana Cîrstea, salt spectaculos în topul WTA

Jucătoarea română de tenis Sorana Cîrstea urcă vertiginos în clasamentul mondial, dat, luni, publicităţii. Faţă de săptămâna trecută, noua campioană de la Istanbul a făcut un salt spectaculos, de nouă poziţii, de pe 67 pe 58. Sorana Cîrstea a învins-o pe belgianca… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Femeie de 57 de ani, arestată pentru trafic de droguri de mare risc

Polițiștii Serviciului de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate Gorj, împreună cu procurorii DIICOT – BT Gorj, cercetează o femeie, de 57 de ani, bănuită de constituirea unui grup infracțional organizat, trafic de droguri de mare risc, trafic internațional… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO - Cluj-Napoca deschide un centru de vaccinare drive-through: este funcțional șapte zile din șapte

Al doilea centru de vaccinare drive-through din țară, deschis 7 zile din 7, este, de luni, la Cluj-Napoca, în parcarea Sălii Sporturilor „Horia Demian”. Oricine poate primi vaccinul produs de… [citeste mai departe]

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă a primit avertisment scris din partea Biroului Permanent al Senatului

Senatoarea Diana Şoşoacă este sancţionată cu avertisment scris, a decis, în şedinţa de luni, Biroul permanent al Senatului, hotărâre care va fi citită în plen. Este pentru prima dată când Biroul permanent dă… [citeste mai departe]

Diplomat italian, declarat persona non grata în Rusia

CHIȘUNĂU, 26 apr – Sputnik. Moscova va expulza un angajat al misiunii diplomatice italiene, în replică la acțiunile Romei, a declarat Ministerul Afacerilor Externe al Rusiei. “Ambasadorul Italiei la Moscova, Pasquale Terracciano, a fost invitat la sediul MAE al Rusiei, unde i-a fost înmânată… [citeste mai departe]

Deputat PSD: Firma condusă de Clotilde Armand a încasat 45 milioane euro de la stat. „S-ar fi comis infracțiuni”

Războiul declarațiilor dintre social – democrați și edilul Sectorului 1, Clotilde Armand, intră într-o nouă fază. De această dată iese la declarații deputatul social… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil a căzut într-un gură de canal din Bonțida. Oamenii reclamă pericolul din 20 februarie - FOTO

Mai multe guri de canal fără capac sunt un pericol public în Bonțida, iar Primăria nu ia măsuri, deși oamenii au semnalat acest lucru din 20 februarie. ”Știu ca nu e treaba cuiva din Primărie,… [citeste mai departe]


EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca due to vaccine shortages

Publicat:
 confirmed on Monday that it is taking legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the deliveries of its Coronavirus vaccine as it has failed to respect the terms of its contract with the EU, according to CNBC. The EU is taking action against the Anglo-Swedish firm for not delivering as many vaccines as […] The post EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca due to vaccine shortages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

15:10, 26.04.2021 - French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters.  Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

Centrele sunt goale. Vaccinarea cu AstraZeneca se face fara programare

10:46, 13.04.2021 - Persoanele care vor sa se vaccineze cu serul AstraZeneca nu mai au nevoie de programare. Și asta pentru ca interesul pentru imunizarea cu AstraZeneca in Romania a scazut foarte mult in urma scandalul trombozelor. O circulara emisa de Comitetul Național de Vaccinare permite centrelor sa vaccineze la…

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures

11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres.  People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

European Commission to provide Romania E357m to expand water system

14:40, 16.03.2021 - The European Commission said on Monday in a press release that it has approved the allocation of E357 million from the Cohesion Fund to expand and modernize the water and wastewater systems in the two Romanian counties Satu Mare and Braila. The project aims to supply good-quality drinking water, reduce…

Se suspenda vaccinarea in Romania cu dozele AstraZeneca din lotul ABV2856. Au fost utilizate 77.049 de doze

07:41, 12.03.2021 - Autoritațile sanitare din Romania au decis, joi seara, ca masura de maxima precauție, sigilarea tuturor dozelor ramase din lotul ABV2856, aceleași interzise in Italia dupa ce doi oameni au murit. Dozele retrase vor fin inlocuite cu altele, din loturi primite de Romania de la AstraZeneca, potrivit unui…

Dilemele vaccinarii: Africa de Sud suspenda utilizarea serului Oxford; Ungaria aproba imunizarea cu Sputnik V

23:15, 07.02.2021 - Autoritațile sanitare din Africa de Sud au decis sa suspende utilizarea vaccinului AstraZeneca in urma unor cercetari care arata ca este mai puțin eficient impotriva mutației coronaviruslui din țara. Și Ungaria și-a schimbat atitudinea cu privire la vaccinurile din Vest și a aprobat, duminisa, utilizarea…


