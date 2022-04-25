EU, India agree to set up trade and technology council

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO: Incendiu la un depozit de petrol din orașul rusesc Briansk, în apropiere de Ucraina

VIDEO: Incendiu la un depozit de petrol din orașul rusesc Briansk, în apropiere de Ucraina

Agenția de știri rusă de stat, Ria Novosti a difuzat un incendiu de proporții care a izbucnit luni dimineața devreme la un depozit de petrolul din orașul Briansk. Ministerul pentru Situații de Urgență a declarat că nimeni… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai bătrână persoană din lume, Kane Tanaka, a murit în Japonia la 119 ani

Cea mai bătrână persoană din lume, Kane Tanaka, a murit în Japonia la 119 ani

Kane Tanaka, cea mai bătrână persoană din lume, a murit în Japonia la vârsta de 119 ani, potrivit unui comunicat transmis de Ministerul Sănătății, Muncii și Protecției Sociale din această țară, citat de CNN. Femeia a rezistat războiaelor… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Militarii Forţelor Terestre – rol semnificativ în consolidarea profilului strategic al României

Iohannis: Militarii Forţelor Terestre – rol semnificativ în consolidarea profilului strategic al României

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis afirmă, într-un mesaj transmis luni, cu ocazia Zilei Forţelor Terestre, că aceasta este una „dintre cele mai importante categorii de forţe ale Armatei României,… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la acoperişul unui bloc de locuinţe din Miercurea-Ciuc

Incendiu la acoperişul unui bloc de locuinţe din Miercurea-Ciuc

Un incendiu a izbucnit, luni după-amiază, la acoperişul unui bloc de locuinţe din Miercurea Ciuc, însă intervenţia promptă a echipajelor de pompieri a prevenit extinderea acestuia, au informat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Harghita.… [citeste mai departe]

Mănăstirea „Ierusalimul Neamului Românesc”. Ce importanță istorică are acest loc sfânt

Mănăstirea „Ierusalimul Neamului Românesc”. Ce importanță istorică are acest loc sfânt

Există o mănăstire în țara noastră care a fost supranumită „Ierusalimul Neamului Românesc”. Aceasta este situată în judeţul Suceava și reuneşte, an de an, mii de oameni veniţi în pelerinaj și rugăciune. Toți… [citeste mai departe]

Bistriţa Năsăud: Copaci doborâţi de vânt şi un acoperiş luat de rafalele puternice. În mai multe localităţi, populaţia a fost avertizată prin mesaj RO-ALERT

Bistriţa Năsăud: Copaci doborâţi de vânt şi un acoperiş luat de rafalele puternice. În mai multe localităţi, populaţia a fost avertizată prin mesaj RO-ALERT

Mai multe zone ale judeţului Bistriţa-Năsăud, judeţ aflat sub… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc l-a rugat pe Patriarhul Kirill al Rusiei să aducă pacea în Ucraina

Papa Francisc l-a rugat pe Patriarhul Kirill al Rusiei să aducă pacea în Ucraina

Papa Francisc l-a felicitat pe Patriarhul Kirill al Rusiei cu ocazia sărbătorii Paștelui, dar l-a îndemnat să se implice pentru a aduce pacea în ”Ucraina sfâșiată de război”. ”În bunătatea Lui, Domnul ne-a jurat din nou să sărbătorim… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE: Armistițiu în Mariupol pentru evacuarea civililor din combinatul Azovstal. Acordul este sub semnul întrebării

UPDATE: Armistițiu în Mariupol pentru evacuarea civililor din combinatul Azovstal. Acordul este sub semnul întrebării

Ministerul Apărării rus a anunţat că trupele sale vor opri ostilităţile pentru a permite civililor ascunşi împreună cu combatanţi ucraineni să părăsească complexul… [citeste mai departe]

Compania Twitter, foarte aproape să fie cumpărată de Elon Musk 

Compania Twitter, foarte aproape să fie cumpărată de Elon Musk 

Twitter ar fi aproape de un acord cu Elon Musk pentru vânzare, potrivit The New York Times. Acest lucru se întâmplă la 11 zile după ce directorul general al Tesla și SpaceX a șocat industria prin oferta de a cumpăra compania. [citeste mai departe]

Câștigătorii Campionatului Mondial de Robotică sunt din Arad. Patru dintre ei explică și ce-i lipsește școlii românești

Câștigătorii Campionatului Mondial de Robotică sunt din Arad. Patru dintre ei explică și ce-i lipsește școlii românești

Echipa Delta Force de la Liceul Național de Informatică din Arad, una dintre cele patru care au reprezentat România la Campionatul Mondial de… [citeste mai departe]


EU, India agree to set up trade and technology council

EU, India agree to set up trade and technology council

and India plan to launch a joint trade and technology council on Monday in an effort to deepen cooperation between the two regions, according to Bloomberg. “Both sides agreed that rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said […] The post EU, India agree to set up trade and technology council appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Ukraine

11:55, 04.04.2022 - The European Union condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying that the bloc will work “as a matter of urgency” on additional sanctions against Moscow, according to Bloomberg. “The Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had…

U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties

12:40, 21.03.2022 - U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the United States and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. trade officials described…

U.S. targets Russia’s central bank in latest sanctions action

15:30, 28.02.2022 - President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday banned U.S. people and companies from doing business with the Russia’s central bank, the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance, according to Bloomberg.  The moves by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control will effectively…

Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

13:35, 07.02.2022 - Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters

14:06, 04.02.2022 - The European Union and the United States have agreed to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters from the end of February after they were halted more than a decade ago, marking another step in improved transatlantic relations, according to Reuters. Trade in bivalve molluscs, cockles and scallops,…

Macron calls for better management of EU’s border-free Schengen zone

11:15, 03.02.2022 - The European Union‘s border-free Schengen area should be managed by regular ministerial meetings, just like the eurozone, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, adding that this could start as early as next month, according to Reuters.  National security concerns, waves of migration and…

EU court set to rule on budget weapon aimed at Poland, Hungary

16:30, 25.01.2022 - The European Union’s top court will rule next month on the legality of a new tool that could ultimately see Poland and Hungary denied billions of euros of EU funding for failing to abide by the bloc’s democratic standards, according to Bloomberg.  The EU Court of Justice said on Twitter that it will…


