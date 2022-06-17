EU fails to agree corporate tax reform as Hungary vetoes overhaul Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told his EU counterparts on Friday that his country could not support a reform of corporate taxation at this stage, effectively preventing a deal at EU level, according to Reuters. An EU agreement had been expected on Friday after Poland dropped its opposition to setting a minimum corporate tax of […] The post EU fails to agree corporate tax reform as Hungary vetoes overhaul appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

- Britain celebrates the second day of Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, with the highlight a service of thanksgiving attended by senior royals and politicians that the 96-year-old monarch herself will miss due to ongoing mobility issues, according to Reuters. The four days of events kicked…

- Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

- Poland said on Monday it had terminated its agreement with Russia to receive Russian gas via the Yamal pipeline, after Warsaw rejected a demand to pay for the fuel in roubles and Moscow responded by cutting off supplies in April, according to Reuters. Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa, who announced…

- The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters. The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

- The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, according Reuters. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will…

- The European Union and the United States reached a preliminary agreement to avoid major disruption in transatlantic data flows that had been jeopardized by a ruling of the EU top court, the EU Commission head and the U.S. President said on Friday, according to Reuters. Data transfers between the EU…

- Russia‘s ambassador to Warsaw said on Thursday that Poland had blocked the Russian embassy’s bank accounts on the basis that they might be used to finance terrorist activity or launder money, according to Reuters. “Our accounts have been blocked by a decision of the finance ministry, and then by a…