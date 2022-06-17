EU fails to agree corporate tax reform as Hungary vetoes overhaul

Stiri Recomandate

Vineri a fost ultima probă a Evaluării Naţionale. Vezi câţi elevi s-au prezentat în Timiş

O parte dintre absolvenţii de clasa a VIII-a au susţinut vineri o a treia probă a examenului, respectiv cea la Limba maternă. În Timiş au fost înscrişi 288 de elevi, prezentându-se la centrele de examinere 284.… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvoltare și formare profesională pentru dascălii Colegiului Tehnic CF Unirea, Pașcani în cadrul proiectului Erasmus+ „Fii Antreprenorial! Fii practic, nu abandona!”

În perioada 6-10 iunie 2022, trei profesori de la… [citeste mai departe]

CFM nu va scumpi biletele de călătorie cu trenul. „ Modificarea prețului biletelor ar constitui un proces anevoios”

Calea Ferată din Moldova (CFM) anunță că nu planifică careva majorări de preț pentru biletele de călătorie cu trenul. Potrivit CFM, decizia respectivă vine… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: UE sprijină candidatura de aderare a Ucrainei

Uniunea Europeană și-a dat vineri binecuvântarea pentru ca Ucraina și vecina sa, Republica Moldova, să devină candidate la aderare, în cea mai dramatică schimbare geopolitică rezultată în urma invaziei Rusiei. Ucraina a depus cererea de aderare la UE la doar patru zile după ce trupele rusești… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciucă: „Nu este sănătos și responsabil să te joci cu sistemul fiscal în perioade de criză”. Măsurile fiscale anunțate

Primul – ministru Nicolae Ciucă nu susține modificări ale Codului Fiscal și declară chiar „iresponsabilă” această idee și… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin, răspuns pentru Klaus Iohannis și liderii europeni. Ce le transmite liderul rus

Vladimir Putin a venit cu un răspuns pentru acuzațiile care i-au fost adresate de către Klaus Iohannis și liderii europeni. Liderul rus spune că nu el este de vină pentru inflația uriașă din Europa și pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureştiul se alătură oraşelor europene care găzduiesc turneul Life Will Win, dedicat Ucrainei

Bucureştiul se alătură oraşelor europene care găzduiesc turneul european "Life Will Win", un eveniment caritabil conceput cu scopul strângerii de fonduri pentru dotarea cu aparatură medicală a spitalelor… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Depozitul de tramvaie din Harkov a fost bombardat

Imaginile filmate cu drona au arătat ceea ce a fost cândva un depozit de tramvaie prosper din nordul orașului Harkov transformat într-un „cimitir” de tramvaie după ce Rusia a lansat o invazie la scară largă împotriva Ucrainei pe 24 februarie. Tramvaiele – unele marcate de găuri de șrapnel… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai mare radiotelescop din lume a detectat semnale de la civilizații extraterestre, total diferite de tot ce s-a mai captat

China a declarat că radiotelescopul său gigantic Sky Eye ar fi detectat semnale ale unor civilizații extraterestre, potrivit unui raport al publicației… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu mai multe vehicule în Poieni. Circulația este blocată pe ambele sensuri

Polițiștii intervin în aceste momente la un accident rutier produs pe DN1 – E60, în zona localității Poieni, în care au fost implicate 2 autocamioane, un microbuz, o autoutilitară și un autoturism.... Acesta este doar un sumar al… [citeste mai departe]


EU fails to agree corporate tax reform as Hungary vetoes overhaul

Publicat:
Hungary’s told his EU counterparts on Friday that his country could not support a reform of corporate taxation at this stage, effectively preventing a deal at EU level, according to Reuters. An EU agreement had been expected on Friday after Poland dropped its opposition to setting a minimum corporate tax of […] The post EU fails to agree corporate tax reform as Hungary vetoes overhaul appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid

14:25, 10.06.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

Queen Elizabeth misses out as royals attend Platinum Jubilee service

11:00, 03.06.2022 - Britain celebrates the second day of Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, with the highlight a service of thanksgiving attended by senior royals and politicians that the 96-year-old monarch herself will miss due to ongoing mobility issues, according to Reuters. The four days of events kicked…

Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds

08:16, 27.05.2022 - Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

Poland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute

15:05, 23.05.2022 - Poland said on Monday it had terminated its agreement with Russia to receive Russian gas via the Yamal pipeline, after Warsaw rejected a demand to pay for the fuel in roubles and Moscow responded by cutting off supplies in April, according to Reuters. Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa, who announced…

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

16:00, 06.05.2022 - The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters.  The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban

13:40, 08.04.2022 - The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, according Reuters. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will…

EU, U.S. reach preliminary deal to avoid disruption in data flows

13:45, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and the United States reached a preliminary agreement to avoid major disruption in transatlantic data flows that had been jeopardized by a ruling of the EU top court, the EU Commission head and the U.S. President said on Friday, according to Reuters. Data transfers between the EU…

Poland blocks Russian Embassy’s bank accounts

13:55, 24.03.2022 - Russia‘s ambassador to Warsaw said on Thursday that Poland had blocked the Russian embassy’s bank accounts on the basis that they might be used to finance terrorist activity or launder money, according to Reuters.  “Our accounts have been blocked by a decision of the finance ministry, and then by a…


