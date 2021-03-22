EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries

Stiri Recomandate

Igor Grosu, după decizia CC: În următoarele zile voi depune la Parlament echipa și programul de guvernare

Candidatul desemnat la funcţia de premier, Igor Grosu, va depune la Parlament echipa și programul de guvernare în următoarele zile. Decizia vine după ce CC a declarat constituţional… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Igor Dodon după decizia de azi a CC: Curtea practic a săvărșit azi o lovitură constituțională

Curtea practic a săvărșit azi o lovitură constituțională, schimbându-și propria poziție din 23 februarie. Decizia de azi transformă Moldova din Republică Parlamentară în Republică… [citeste mai departe]

Al treilea val de coronavirus din Europa ar putea lovi Regatul Unit, avertizează Boris Johnson

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a avertizat luni că ''al treilea val'' de infecţii cu noul coronavirus care se deplasează în prezent prin Europa s-ar putea îndrepta spre Regatul Unit, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Transilvania și Cluj-Napoca sunt pe lista de destinații a National Geographic în creștere pentru 2021

Lista acoperă 25 de „locuri ,minunate pentru a inspira călătorii viitoare și pentru a ne reaminti de ce ne place să călătorim”. Destinațiile sunt grupate în cinci categorii: aventură, cultură… [citeste mai departe]

Călugăr inconștient, după ce a căzut de la 3 metri înălțime, la Mănăstirea Parva. A fost solicitat elicopterul SMURD

Un călugăr este inconștient, după ce s-a prăbușit de la 3 metri înalțime. Incidentul s-a petrecut în incinta Mănăstirii Parva. Un elicopter SMURD a… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul s-a întrunit în ședință: Procurorul general, în sală

Legislativul Republicii Moldova s-a întrunit astăzi în ședință plenară pentru a decide în privința ridicării imunității parlamentare a doi deputați din Partidul ”Șor” - Petru Jardan și Denis Ulanov, la solicitarea Procuraturii Generale. Despre aceasta a anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Mondială a Teatrului ⎢Vârstele Lunii

Sâmbătă, 27 martie, de Ziua Mondială a Teatrului, pe platforma digitală a unteatru veți putea urmări transmisiunea online a spectacolului „Vârstele Lunii”, după piesa cu același nume de Sam Shepard, tradusă și adaptată în limba română de Toma Dănilă și Ania Tudoran. Cel dintâi semnează și regia spectacolului… [citeste mai departe]

POZA ZILEI. Ce a rămas în urma buldozerelor, în Mănăștur, pe locul garajelor de tablă

Pe platformele pe care erau construite garajele au rămas doar deșeurile din construcții, bucăți de zid și cărămidă. Pe locul acestora vor fi amenajate locuri de parcare, parcuri de joacă și, unde este posibil, spații… [citeste mai departe]

Lunca urbană a Crișului - curățenie sau măcel vegetal?

Cu debutul primăverii, ABA Crișuri și-a scos utilajele în teren pentru ceea ce instituția consideră o acțiune de curățare a malulului stâng a Crișului Repede, pe porțiunea cuprinsă între Podul Decebal și Podul Centenarului. [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Moldovan avertizează: Neaplicarea ordinului duce la niște situații absolut tragice pentru copii. Ce apel urgent face secretarul de stat

Secretarul de stat în Ministerul Sănătății, Andreea Moldovan, susține că este necesară testarea elevilor acolo… [citeste mai departe]


EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries

Publicat:
EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries

The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release of the EU Council. The […] The post EU establishes to better help partner countries appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

European Commission to provide Romania E357m to expand water system

14:40, 16.03.2021 - The European Commission said on Monday in a press release that it has approved the allocation of E357 million from the Cohesion Fund to expand and modernize the water and wastewater systems in the two Romanian counties Satu Mare and Braila. The project aims to supply good-quality drinking water, reduce…

Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

US and Canada, taken off Romania’s quarantine list

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Romania’s government has amended its travel quarantine list on Sunday and has taken off the US and Canada after a drop in Covid-19 cases within the two countries, according to universul.net. Most countries remain on the list which is updated every week. The list includes Moldova, Israel, Bulgaria and…

Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels

18:45, 15.03.2021 - The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu.  “We have assumed the support…

Romania’s Central Bank bond buying paves way for more debt supply

18:50, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

French Embassy in Bucharest increases awareness of gender equality

18:10, 09.03.2021 - The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…

Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit

17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…


