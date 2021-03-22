EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

- The European Commission said on Monday in a press release that it has approved the allocation of E357 million from the Cohesion Fund to expand and modernize the water and wastewater systems in the two Romanian counties Satu Mare and Braila. The project aims to supply good-quality drinking water, reduce…

- Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters. Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

- Romania’s government has amended its travel quarantine list on Sunday and has taken off the US and Canada after a drop in Covid-19 cases within the two countries, according to universul.net. Most countries remain on the list which is updated every week. The list includes Moldova, Israel, Bulgaria and…

- The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu. “We have assumed the support…

- Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

- The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…

- Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…