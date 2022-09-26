EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

Stiri Recomandate

O nouă victorie pentru echipa feminină Atletic Olimpia Gherla, la meciul cu Athletic United Bihor

O nouă victorie pentru echipa feminină Atletic Olimpia Gherla, la meciul cu Athletic United Bihor

Şirul succeselor echipei feminine Atletic Olimpia Gherla în liga a II-a, seria 2, continuă. După evoluţiile excelente din primele trei etape ale campionatului, la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute formaţia antrenată… [citeste mai departe]

Volei / CS Dinamo, pe locul al doilea la Cupa Balcanică. Dalia Vîrlan - cel mai bun centru!

Volei / CS Dinamo, pe locul al doilea la Cupa Balcanică. Dalia Vîrlan - cel mai bun centru!

Echipa feminină de volei CS Dinamo Bucureşti s-a clasat pe locul al doilea în Cupa Balcanică, turneu desfăşurat la Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herţegovina), câştigat de PTT Sports Ankara, formaţia turcă urmând a evolua, astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

„Din banii furați, plătesc câțiva oameni care nu vor să meargă la muncă”. Sandu, despre protestul Șor: Instituțiile trebuie să identifice sursele de finanțare și să pedepsească tentativele de provocări

„Din banii furați, plătesc câțiva oameni care nu vor să meargă la muncă”. Sandu, despre protestul Șor: Instituțiile trebuie să identifice sursele de finanțare și să pedepsească tentativele de provocări

Autoritățile… [citeste mai departe]

O finanțare ce depăşeşte 400 de milioane de euro a bifat un record pe piaţa imobiliară locală. Beneficiarii sunt Iulian Dascălu, fondatorul Grupului Iulius şi partenerii săi sud-africani de la Atterbury Europe

O finanțare ce depăşeşte 400 de milioane de euro a bifat un record pe piaţa imobiliară locală. Beneficiarii sunt Iulian Dascălu, fondatorul Grupului Iulius şi partenerii săi sud-africani de la Atterbury Europe

O… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 215. SUA a anunțat cum va răspunde în cazul în care Putin va folosi arme nucleare împotriva Ucrainei

Război în Ucraina, ziua 215. SUA a anunțat cum va răspunde în cazul în care Putin va folosi arme nucleare împotriva Ucrainei

Război în Ucraina, ziua 215. Referendumurile din autoproclamatele republici Doneţk şi Lugansk au fost recunoscute ca fiind valide, a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Patriarhul Kiril îi compară pe miliatrii ruși cu Isus Hristos și le promite că vor fi iertați de „toate păcatele”

VIDEO. Patriarhul Kiril îi compară pe miliatrii ruși cu Isus Hristos și le promite că vor fi iertați de „toate păcatele”

Patriarhul Kirill al Rusiei le promite soldaților ruși ce mor în Ucraina că vor fi iertați de toate păcatele într-un nou mesaj video controversat… [citeste mai departe]

Scania România propune autorităţilor acordarea de subvenţii pentru achiziţia de camioane electrice

Scania România propune autorităţilor acordarea de subvenţii pentru achiziţia de camioane electrice

Scania România propune autorităţilor crearea unui program de subvenţionare pentru achiziţia camioanelor electrice care ar putea avea efecte considerabile în următorii cinci ani, atât pentru atingerea… [citeste mai departe]

Dolarul, încă un record!

Dolarul, încă un record!

Dolarul a crescut puternic luni, trecând pentru prima oară în istorie pragul de 5,12 lei, ajungând luni dimineaţă pe piaţa interbancară până la 5,1279 lei. „Deocamdată, nu pare să existe nimic care să stea în calea dolarului”, a declarat Shafali Sachdev, şef al departamentului FX la BNP Paribas Wealth Management din Singapore. Lira sterlină s-a prăbuşit… [citeste mai departe]

Angajații unor bănci au primit pături pentru a nu îngheța la birou, ca o consecință a măsurilor introduse pentru reducerea consumului de energie

Angajații unor bănci au primit pături pentru a nu îngheța la birou, ca o consecință a măsurilor introduse pentru reducerea consumului de energie

Băncile daneze distribuie pături pentru a ajuta personalul să facă față temperaturilor mai scăzute… [citeste mai departe]

România, în primele ţări vizate de Vladimir Putin în cazul unui atac nuclear. Specialiştii, îngrijoraţi de situaţie

România, în primele ţări vizate de Vladimir Putin în cazul unui atac nuclear. Specialiştii, îngrijoraţi de situaţie

România în primele ţări vizate de Vladimir Putin, în cazul unui atac nuclear! Declarațiile din ultimele zile ale liderului de la Kremlin au accentuat și… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

Publicat:
EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

Ambassadors of member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums in occupied areas of […] The post EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro zone inflation becoming increasingly broad, says ECB’s de Guindos

11:10, 26.09.2022 - Euro zone inflation is becoming increasingly broad while growth is weakening as the bloc is struggling with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, according to Reuters.  “We are seeing that in the third and fourth quarters there…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Germany’s Scholz backs EU enlargement to include Ukraine, others

13:25, 29.08.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for an enlargement of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia, and said a gradual transition to majority voting was a stepping stone to growing the bloc, according to Reuters. Faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,…

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…

Iran tests drones amid U.S. concern of possible supply to Russia

15:41, 24.08.2022 - Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

Western ambassadors in China sound off over Russia in rare forum

12:10, 04.07.2022 - Western envoys in China criticized Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. ambassador saying China should not spread Russian “propaganda”, in an unusual public forum in a country that has declined to condemn Moscow’s attack, according to Reuters. Speaking at the World Peace Forum,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 14°C | 26°C
Iasi 13°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 11°C | 21°C
Timisoara 13°C | 23°C
Constanta 18°C | 25°C
Brasov 12°C | 23°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 septembrie 2022
USD 5.0679
EUR 4.9437
CHF 5.1569
GBP 5.6284
CAD 3.7421
XAU 269.809
JPY 3.5391
CNY 0.7116
AED 1.3796
AUD 3.3294
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5276

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec