Countries in European Union that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal risks because the additional dose has not yet been recommended by the EU drugs regulator, the European Commission said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has repeatedly said that more data is needed before it […] The post EU: COVID19 boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
