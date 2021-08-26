EU: COVID19 boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval

Stiri Recomandate

Școala de Arte și Meșteșuguri a dat startul înscrierilor pentru specializările cultural-artistice

Școala de Arte și Meșteșuguri a dat startul înscrierilor pentru specializările cultural-artistice

Școala de Arte și Meșteșuguri din cadrul Centrului de Cultură „Augustin Bena" Alba a dat startul înscrierilor pentru clasele care funcționează sub tutela instituției, fiind vorba despre zeci de…

Ilfov și București conduc topul ratei de infectare cu COVID la nivel național

Ilfov și București conduc topul ratei de infectare cu COVID la nivel național

Datele la nivel național, publicate joi de autorități, arată că media ratei de infectare cu COVID-19 a crescut pentru a treia zi consecutiv și a ajuns la valoarea 0,32, cu 0,01 mai mult decât în ziua precedentă.Cea mai mare incidență la mia…

Municipiul Suceava are 66 de cazuri active de Covid și o incidență de 0,50 la mie

Municipiul Suceava are 66 de cazuri active de Covid și o incidență de 0,50 la mie

Municipiul Suceava are 66 dintre cele 264 de cazuri de Covid în evoluție în județ, iar incidența cazurilor pozitive a ajuns la 0,50 la mia de locuitori. Numărul cazurilor noi de infectare înregistrate joi în județ este de 17, din 1.348…

Mașini second hand la comandă - variante electrice sau hybrid, prețuri accesibile

Mașini second hand la comandă - variante electrice sau hybrid, prețuri accesibile

Atunci când te decizi să cumperi o mașină second hand nu te lăsa descurajat de întreg procesul de achiziție. Probabil ai auzit multe povești de la prieteni sau ai citit pe internet despre tot felul de experiențe și situații prin care…

După o campanie 'sângeroasă', Orban își asumă că nu-l va mai ataca pe Florin Cîțu

După o campanie ‘sângeroasă’, Orban își asumă că nu-l va mai ataca pe Florin Cîțu

Liderul PNL a declarat, la prezentarea moțiunii "Forța Dreptei" în Comitetul Director Județean al PNL Neamț, că intenționează să nu-l mai atace pe contracandidatul său la șefia partidului, Florin Cîțu, dar nici pe…

Cultură de canabis, depistată în localitatea Lereşti; 4 persoane - la audieri

Cultură de canabis, depistată în localitatea Lereşti; 4 persoane - la audieri

O cultură de canabis a fost depistată, joi, în urma unei percheziţii efectuate în localitatea Lereşti la o adresă frecventată de patru persoane bănuite de trafic de droguri de risc, potrivit Agerpres. Potrivit unui comunicat de presă al IGPR,…

În viitoarea ediție a Ligii a 4-a, 11 echipe au antrenori noi! Fotbal în Alba după o pauză de un an și 5 luni

În viitoarea ediție a Ligii a 4-a, 11 echipe au antrenori noi! Fotbal în Alba după o pauză de un an și 5 luni

În viitoarea ediție a Ligii a 4-a, 11 echipe au antrenori noi! Fotbal în Alba după o pauză de un an și 5 luni Mihai Manea, Adrian Bicheși, Ștefan Fogoroși, Doru Oancea sau…

Pacienţi internați în spital cu forme severe de COVID-19, deşi aveau certificate de vaccinare

Pacienţi internați în spital cu forme severe de COVID-19, deşi aveau certificate de vaccinare

Poliţiştii din Timiş au deschis o anchetă, dar şi dosar penal, după ce mai mulţi pacienţi cu forme severe de COVID-19 au fost internaţi la Spitaul de Boli Infecţioase „Victor Babeş" din Timişoara, deşi deţineau…

Profesionisti in serviciile de consultanta imobiliara

Profesionisti in serviciile de consultanta imobiliara

Esti in cautarea unor servicii de consultanta imobiliara in Bucuresti si ai nevoie de suport pentru a lua decizii optime in domeniul afacerilor? Ai nimerit in locul potrivit deoarece echipa de la...

Termenul de depunere a ofertelor pentru construcția tronsonului de autostradă Ploiești – Buzău, prelungit

Termenul de depunere a ofertelor pentru construcția tronsonului de autostradă Ploiești – Buzău, prelungit

Având în vedere numărul mare de clarificări solicitate de către operatorii economici interesați de construcția tronsonului de autostradă Ploiești – Buzău, parte integrantă a A7,…


EU: COVID19 boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval

Publicat:
EU: COVID19 boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval

Countries in that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal risks because the additional dose has not yet been recommended by the EU drugs regulator, the said on Thursday, according to Reuters (EMA) has repeatedly said that more data is needed before it

