EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

Poliţiştii au găsit 460.000 lei într-o valiză îngropată. Când au aflat de unde provin banii, au rămas ŞOCAŢI!

Poliţiştii au găsit 460.000 lei într-o valiză îngropată. Când au aflat de unde provin banii, au rămas ŞOCAŢI!

Polițiștii au descoperit în comuna Vințu de Jos, Alba, îngropată în pământ o cutie metalică în care se afla suma de 460.000 de lei, ascunsă de hoții de cupru. Acțiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Ce mănâncă Andra la prânz pentru a slăbi. Vedeta a povestit tot: „Eu doar miros brioşele”

Ce mănâncă Andra la prânz pentru a slăbi. Vedeta a povestit tot: „Eu doar miros brioşele”

Andra este, fără îndoială, una dintre cele mai apreciate și cunoscute vedete din România. Celebra artistă a fost dintotdeauna o apariție discretă și plăcută pe scena muzicii autohtone, renumită pentru silueta… [citeste mai departe]

Începe Trofeul Câmpulung Muscel 2022. Traseul pentru marea confruntare e pregătit

Începe Trofeul Câmpulung Muscel 2022. Traseul pentru marea confruntare e pregătit

Pregătirile pentru Trofeul Câmpulung Muscel 2022, etapa a V-a din cadrul Campionatului Național de Viteză în Coastă intră în linie dreaptă. Săptămâna aceasta, s-a lucrat intens pentru repararea carosabilului pe traseul de trei kilometri… [citeste mai departe]

2.063 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 3 mai multe faţă de ziua precedentă - Au fost raportate 13 decese

2.063 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 3 mai multe faţă de ziua precedentă - Au fost raportate 13 decese

Ministerul Sănătăţii a anunţat că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 2.063 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, cu 3 mai… [citeste mai departe]

Regele Charles al III-lea, noul suveran al Marii Britanii. Când va avea loc ceremonia oficială de încoronare

Regele Charles al III-lea, noul suveran al Marii Britanii. Când va avea loc ceremonia oficială de încoronare

După decesul reginei, fiul ei cel mare, Charles, fostul prinţ de Wales, conduce ţara în doliu ca noul rege şi şef de stat. Tronul a fost preluat automat de moştenitorul coroanei,… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: ”Nu pot cere românilor să stingă becurile!”

Marcel Ciolacu: ”Nu pot cere românilor să stingă becurile!”

Nu pot să le cer românilor să stingă lumina, spune Marcel Ciolacu. Liderul PSD adaugă că a trăit perioada comunistă, când oamenii au fost forțați să ia asemenea măsuri şi nu mai vrea ca acest lucru să se întâmple. [citeste mai departe]

Intervenția antiteroristă, atribuție de serviciu a jandarmilor băcăuani

Intervenția antiteroristă, atribuție de serviciu a jandarmilor băcăuani

Grupa de intervenție antiteroristă și acțiuni speciale din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean Bacău se pregătește în mod constant, iar astăzi, sub îndrumarea domnului locotenent-colonel Ghinită Daniel, monitor de intervenție profesională,… [citeste mai departe]

Un mare maestru filipinez îi învață pe polițiștii români tehnici de pregătire profesională, la Câmpina

Un mare maestru filipinez îi învață pe polițiștii români tehnici de pregătire profesională, la Câmpina

La Școala de Agenți de Poliție ”Vasile Lascăr” din Câmpina are loc, în aceste zile, un stagiu de pregătire al unui număr de 80 instructori din cadrul Direcțiilor de Pregătire Profesională… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul de pe Ghinzii, inaugurat la final de lună! Va fi casă pentru Secția de Oncologie

Spitalul de pe Ghinzii, inaugurat la final de lună! Va fi casă pentru Secția de Oncologie

La finalul acestei luni va fi inaugurat spitalul de pe strada Ghinzii, aflat într-un amplu proces de reabilitare și modernizare. Acesta va fi casă pentru Secția de Oncologie a Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița.… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă - Blue Air amână reluarea zborurilor până în 10 octombrie

Alertă - Blue Air amână reluarea zborurilor până în 10 octombrie

Compania Blue Air, care anunțase suspendarea zborurilor până în 12 septembrie, a anunțat vineri că își propune să reia zborurile din 10 octombrie. „Societatea nu dispune în acest moment de fondurile necesare plății combustibilului și celorlalte cheltuieli operaționale”,… [citeste mai departe]


EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

Publicat:
EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states broadly back proposals to help power providers from […] The post EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU eyes emergency talks on energy crisis with prices spiking

16:26, 24.08.2022 - European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone on the unfolding crisis, according to Bloomberg. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea…

Marcon calls Russia ‘one of the last imperial colonial powers’ on Africa visit

13:45, 28.07.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Benin Wednesday, branded Russia “one of the last imperial colonial powers” for its invasion of Ukraine, according to France 24. Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European…

Lavrov accuses France of breaching ‘diplomatic etiquette’ over release of Macron-Putin call

13:25, 06.07.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the publication of a call between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just four days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was a breach of “diplomatic etiquette,” according to Politico. The call…

NATO poised to sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland

11:00, 05.07.2022 - The 30 NATO allies are set to sign off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals, according to AP News. The move will further increase Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its…

Turkey can re-export Black Sea grains to states in need says Erdogan

15:45, 01.07.2022 - Turkey can re-export grain products like wheat, oat, and barley from the Black Sea to countries in need after talks with Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss the matter with both countries in coming days, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top…

Zelensky says Ukraine is now exporting power to EU

08:51, 01.07.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…

‘Wind of change’ in Europe as path to EU opens for Ukraine

11:10, 23.06.2022 - European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again, according to Reuters. “History is on the march,”…

Russia blockading Ukrainian grain is a war crime says EU’s top diplomat

14:31, 20.06.2022 - Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters.  Ukraine is one of the top wheat…


