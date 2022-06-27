EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia’s cuts

Stiri Recomandate

INTERVIU Fedde le Grand: „Mai am multe de explorat în muzică, deci nu mi-am atins limitele” FOTO

INTERVIU Fedde le Grand: „Mai am multe de explorat în muzică, deci nu mi-am atins limitele” FOTO

Cunoscut pentru hiturile „Put Your Hands Up For Detroit“ şi „Let Me Think About It“, în colaborare cu Ida Corr, Fedde le Grand a dus mulţimea pe culmile distracţiei la Saga Festival, care a avut loc… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia juridică a Camerei a votat pentru ridicarea imunităţii lui Adrian Chesnoiu. Fostul ministru al Agriculturii: „Sunt convins că adevărul va ieşi la iveală”

Comisia juridică a Camerei a votat pentru ridicarea imunităţii lui Adrian Chesnoiu. Fostul ministru al Agriculturii: „Sunt convins că adevărul va ieşi la iveală”

Comisia juridică a Camerei Deputaţilor a votat pentru ridicarea… [citeste mai departe]

O persoana a fost ranita. Accident in zona unor lucrari de pe drumul dintre Lugoj si Caransebes

O persoana a fost ranita. Accident in zona unor lucrari de pe drumul dintre Lugoj si Caransebes

O femeie de 42 de ani a fost ranita in urma unui accident petrecut la limita dintre judetele Timis si Caras- Severin. Oamenii legii au anuntat ca cinci persoane se aflau in masina insa doar una a avut nevoie de… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri amanate, intr-o comuna din zona. Locuitorii se asteptau sa fie chemati la vot luna viitoare

Alegeri amanate, intr-o comuna din zona. Locuitorii se asteptau sa fie chemati la vot luna viitoare

Alegerile pentru functia de primar din comuna Manastiur nu vor avea loc luna viitoare. Cetatenii comunei asteapta de cateva luni sa fie chemati la urne pentru a-si alege noul primar. In sedinta de Guvern… [citeste mai departe]

Liderii G7 promit că vor ajuta financiar și militar Ucraina atât timp cât va fi necesar. Cancelarul Germaniei: Luăm decizii dure, dar suntem şi prudenţi

Liderii G7 promit că vor ajuta financiar și militar Ucraina atât timp cât va fi necesar. Cancelarul Germaniei: Luăm decizii dure, dar suntem şi prudenţi

Nu este momentul potrivit pentru negocieri cu Rusia, declară președintele Ucrainei,… [citeste mai departe]

Dorel Vișan dă de pământ cu trendul mondial: Dacă ești însurat de 40 de ani cu aceeași femeie și ai copii, ești un tantălău

Dorel Vișan dă de pământ cu trendul mondial: Dacă ești însurat de 40 de ani cu aceeași femeie și ai copii, ești un tantălău

Actorul Dorel Vișan se revoltă împotriva trendului mondial care merge înspre dispariția căsătoriilor sau a sentimentului de patriotism.… [citeste mai departe]

Genți de damă mari sau mici – ce va fi la modă?

Genți de damă mari sau mici – ce va fi la modă?

Fiecare an și fiecare anotimp aduce cu sine schimbări de toate felurile în garderobele noastre, mai ales în garderobele femeilor care iubesc și doresc să fie în permanență la modă. În variante mini sau maxi, cu catarame, cu lanțuri sau cu diverse accesorii, realizate de branduri de renume, gențile… [citeste mai departe]

Grindeanu: Au fost depuse 6 oferte pentru proiectarea şi execuţia lucrărilor pentru Lotul 2 al Autostrăzii Lugoj -Deva

Grindeanu: Au fost depuse 6 oferte pentru proiectarea şi execuţia lucrărilor pentru Lotul 2 al Autostrăzii Lugoj -Deva

Şase oferte au fost depuse pentru proiectarea şi execuţia lucrărilor pentru Lotul 2 al Autostrăzii Lugoj -Deva (secţiunile E şi D), în lungime de 9,13 km, a… [citeste mai departe]

Trupa ucraineana JINJER deschide showul Slipknot de la Bucuresti

Trupa ucraineana JINJER deschide showul Slipknot de la Bucuresti

Slipknot canta pe 20 iulie la Romexpo in cadrul Metalhead Meeting 2022! Pe scena vor mai urca si Jinjer din Ucraina si Vended din Statele Unite! Jinjer vin din Dontesk, Ucraina, si au la activ deja aproape 15 ani de prezenta pe scena muzicala. Una dintre cele mai iubite formatii… [citeste mai departe]

Naţionala României de baschet pregăteşte meciul de la Timişoara cu Luxemburg. Publicul va avea intrare gratuită

Naţionala României de baschet pregăteşte meciul de la Timişoara cu Luxemburg. Publicul va avea intrare gratuită

Federaţia Româna de Baschet împreună cu Primăria Timişoara au decis ca accesul publicului la meciul cu Luxemburg să fie liber, fiind asteptaţi cât mai multi suporteri… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia’s cuts

Publicat:
EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia’s cuts

countries agreed on Monday that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80% capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries, according to AP News. The EU is trying to slash its use of Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s […] The post EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia’s cuts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo

11:41, 30.05.2022 - European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary, according to Bloomberg. The EU failed to strike a deal on Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the…

EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

17:15, 16.05.2022 - EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

Borrell says Russian reserves should be seized and used to rebuild Ukraine

15:25, 09.05.2022 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should consider seizing the frozen assets from Russia‘s foreign exchange reserves and using them to help fund postwar reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, according to RFERL. Borrell told the Financial Times in an interview published…

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

Djokovic criticizes Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

13:35, 21.04.2022 - World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg.  The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…

PM Ciuca: Young people must demand war crime perpetrators to be held accountable

15:21, 11.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared to the Conference on the Future of Europe, on Monday, that young people should demand that those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine be brought before international courts. „What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy caused by the illegal, unprovoked, unjustified invasion…

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’

16:31, 04.04.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 28 iunie 2022
Bucuresti 18°C | 31°C
Iasi 18°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 31°C
Timisoara 18°C | 35°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 12°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 33°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 iunie 2022
USD 4.673
EUR 4.9459
CHF 4.8803
GBP 5.7464
CAD 3.6262
XAU 276.3
JPY 3.4601
CNY 0.6987
AED 1.2722
AUD 3.2361
MDL 0.2442
BGN 2.5288

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec