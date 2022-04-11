Stiri Recomandate

Costul de transport din Marea Neagră a crescut de peste 10 ori, inclusiv pentru țițeiul și motorina importate de România

Costul de transport din Marea Neagră a crescut de peste 10 ori, inclusiv pentru țițeiul și motorina importate de România

Vladimir Ionescu (b1tv.ro) Costurile de transport de mărfuri în Marea Neagră devin prohibitive, inclusiv în cazul produselor importate de România, iar…

Locuitorii Mioveniului sunt așteptați sâmbătă la o nouă campanie de ecologizare

Locuitorii Mioveniului sunt așteptați sâmbătă la o nouă campanie de ecologizare

Sâmbătă, 16 aprilie, voluntarii sunt aşteptaţi în Mioveni la o nouă campanie de colectare a deşeurilor aruncate la voia întâmplării în păduri, râuri sau alte spaţii verzi. Plecarea se va face de la Primăria oraşului Mioveni la ora…

Marcel Ciolacu: Trebuie din partea UE un răspuns comun în ce priveşte criza energetică şi abordarea din domeniul Agriculturii

Marcel Ciolacu: Trebuie din partea UE un răspuns comun în ce priveşte criza energetică şi abordarea din domeniul Agriculturii

Preşedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat luni că Uniunea Europeană trebuie să aibă "un răspuns comun" în ceea ce priveşte criza energetică,…

Cei 2000 de specialiști angajați în starea de alertă pot da concurs pentru a-și menține posturile

Cei 2000 de specialiști angajați în starea de alertă pot da concurs pentru a-și menține posturile

Cei 2000 de specialiști angajați în domeniul sanitar în starea de alertă pot da concurs pentru a-și menține posturile. Angajările fuseseră făcute cu caracter temporar, în perioada stării de alertă.…

Tichetele sociale pentru elevi au ajuns în școlile din Argeș

Tichetele sociale pentru elevi au ajuns în școlile din Argeș

Tichetele în valoare de 500 de lei, pentru copii defavorizați au ajuns în 110 școli din Argeș. Anunțșâul a fost făcut de Radu Perianu, prefectul județului: "Tichetele sociale electronice pentru elevi defavorizați au ajuns în 110 instituții de învățământ din județul Argeș.Vor…

Ucraina a creat nouă coridoare pentru evacuarea civililor din estul ţării

Ucraina a creat nouă coridoare pentru evacuarea civililor din estul ţării

Guvernul Ucrainei a anunţat luni că a stabilit nouă coridoare pentru evacuarea civililor din oraşele din estul ţării, unde Rusia îşi concentrează atacurile, relatează dpa. Una dintre aceste rute va permite vehiculelor private să plece din oraşul Mariupol,…

Ramzan Kadîrov: Întâi Luhansk şi Doneţk, apoi vine rândul Kievului

Ramzan Kadîrov: Întâi Luhansk şi Doneţk, apoi vine rândul Kievului

Ramzan Kadîrov, președintele pus cu ajutorul lui Putin în fruntea Ceceniei, anunţă o nouă ofensivă rusescă, care are ca obiectiv eliberarea completă a Luhansk şi Doneţk, după care va urma Kievul. „Va avea loc o ofensivă … nu numai asupra Mariupol, ci şi asupra…

Încep jocurile la CCR: se schimbă președintele Curții Constituționale. Alți doi judecători își termină mandatele

Încep jocurile la CCR: se schimbă președintele Curții Constituționale. Alți doi judecători își termină mandatele

Actualul președinte al Curții Constituționale, Valer Dorneanu, a trimis o scrisoare în Parlament prin care informează asupra faptului că va înceta mandatul…

Globalworth îl numește pe Stamatis Sapkas în funcția de CFO al Grupului

Globalworth îl numește pe Stamatis Sapkas în funcția de CFO al Grupului

Globalworth, cel mai mare investitor pe piața de birouri din Europa Centrală și de Est (CEE), anunță numirea lui Stamatis Sapkas în funcția de CFO al Grupului, începând cu data de 1 mai 2022. Stamatis îi succedă lui Andreas Papadopoulos, care demisionează…

Doar 6 cazuri de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba

Doar 6 cazuri de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba

Date statistice COVID-19 din 11.04.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53479 – Cazuri noi în ultimele 24 h: 6 – Total persoane vindecate: 51818 – Total decese: 1283 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 454095 – Total teste PCR:…


EU Commissioner Adina Vălean to pay a visit to Romania

Publicat:
EU Commissioner Adina Vălean to pay a visit to Romania

European Commissioner Adina Valean, in charge of transport, pays a visit to Bucharest on April 11-12th. She will have a meeting with NGOs, volunteers and representatives of the CFR in the railway station [Gara de Nord], and also meetings with and Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu,

European Commissioner Adina Valean visiting Romania, April 11, 12

08:40, 11.04.2022 - European Commissioner Adina Valean, in charge of transport, pays a visit to Bucharest on April 11-12, where she will have a meeting with NGOs, volunteers and representatives of the National Railway Company CFR in the Bucharest North railway station [Gara de Nord], and also meetings with Prime Minister…

Peste 667.000 de ucraineni au intrat in Romania, din 10 februarie

16:55, 06.04.2022 - Guvernul a anunțat, miercuri, ca din data de 10 februarie pana in prezent au intrat in Romania 667.725 de cetateni ucraineni, iar dintre acestia, 4.335 au solicitat o forma de protectie din partea statului roman. In ultimele 24 de ore, in Romania au intrat 7.524 cetateni ucraineni, 4.305 direct din…

Romania’s central bank hikes key rate to 3% on speeding inflation

08:55, 06.04.2022 - Romania‘s central bank announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3% from 2.50% as of April 6, its fifth rate hike since May 2018, according See News.  The central bank BNR, also decided to hike the deposit facility rate to 2% per year from 1.50%, and increase the lending…

Moldova va primi un ajutor financiar internațional de aproape 700 milioane de euro

16:30, 05.04.2022 - Țarile donatoare, reunite marți la Berlin, printre care Germania, Franța și Romania, au convenit sa aloce 695 de milioane de euro Republicii Moldova pentru a o ajuta sa faca fața sosirii a peste 100.000 de refugiați ucraineni pe teritoriul sau, a declarat, marți, ministrul german de Externe, citat de…

U.S. Vice President to visit Poland, Romania for talks on Ukraine

12:40, 09.03.2022 - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters.  The countries have been increasingly…

Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

16:35, 14.02.2022 - Countries in Eastern Europe are making preparations for potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine if the crisis with Russia escalates, with some Polish towns already listing places available and Romania considering refugee camps, according to Reuters.  Russia has more than 100,000…

Romania se pregatește pentru ridicarea restricțiilor. Cand va fi luata prima masura de relaxare

15:10, 14.02.2022 - Ministrul Sanatații, Alexandru Rafila, a anunțat, luni, ca Romania se pregatește pentru ridicarea restricțiilor, dar cu precauție. Masurile se vor lua gradual, odata cu scaderea numarului de cazuri noi, care se va corela și cu gradul de ocupare al secțiilor ATI. ”In țarile europene, in care s-a decis…

Romania to strengthen energy subsidies for households

14:05, 18.01.2022 - Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the ruling coalition agreed on Monday to lower the electricity and gas cap and increase the consumption limit from  February 1, according to Agerpres. Ciuca said in parliament that the cap and subsidy support scheme enforced as of November 1 will be maintained,…


