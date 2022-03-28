EU Commission to relax energy tax rules to fend off inflation

Stiri Recomandate

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ 2022: Modele de subiecte pentru elevii de clasa a VIII-a, la Română și Matematică, din ultimii ani Modele de subiecte pentru Evaluare Națională… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea Astra Călători Arad consideră ilegală organizarea unei licitaţii separate pentru achiziţia unui al doilea lot de tramvaie pentru oraşul Galaţi, în condiţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Alba-Iulia, angajat al Serviciul Public Comunitar de Paşapoarte, a fost arestat preventiv pe data de 24 martie 2022, acuzat fiind că l-a violat pe fiul său de doar 5 ani. Cei doi se închideau într-o cameră şi practicau… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentantii Directiei de Sanatate Publica Judeteana Constanta anunta luni, 28 martie, inca 4 decese ca urmare a complicatiilor cauzate de infectarea cu virusul SARS CoV 2. Una dintre victime este un barbat de 48 de ani , care nu prezenta comorbiditati.Deces 2509:… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Veteranul de război din Alba, Iosif Cosma Roman, sărbătorit la venerabila vârstă de 99 de ani Veteranul de război din Alba, Iosif Cosma Roman, sărbătorit la venerabila vârstă de 99 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Producătorul chinez de drone DJI a dezminţit acuzaţiile că aparatele sale sunt folosite de militarii ruşi în Ucraina, transmite luni Reuters. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii au intervenit astăzi, în jurul orei 14:15, la un incendiu care a afectat un garaj de pe strada Liviu Rusu din Cluj-Napoca. Militarii s-au deplasat la fața locului cu două autospeciale.… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul a transmis că discuțiile de pace dintre Rusia și Ucraina ar putea începe marți în Turcia și că este important ca acestea să aibă loc față în față, potrivit Reuters. Turcia a spus că discuțiile ar putea începe chiar luni,… [citeste mai departe]

Iulia Pârlea e noua prezentatoare a rubricii Vremea,… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission to relax energy tax rules to fend off inflation

Publicat:
EU Commission to relax energy tax rules to fend off inflation

will propose derogations to the bloc’s existing energy taxation rules to protect households and businesses from inflation, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday, according to Politico. “My services will come [in coming weeks] with further guidance on what kind of derogations to rules that we have on energy taxation could be temporarily […] The post EU Commission to relax energy tax rules to fend off inflation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU seeks end to golden passports, halt to sales of visas to Russians

15:20, 28.03.2022 - The European Commission called on EU governments on Monday to end national programmes to sell citizenship to investors, also known as golden passports schemes and urged them to suspend the sale of visas to Russians and Belarusians, according to Reuters. The move follows a new push from the European…

EU to allow more aid to companies affected by Ukraine crisis

14:45, 22.03.2022 - The European Commission on Tuesday will announce new state aid rules that allow EU countries to support businesses affected by the crisis in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to Politico.  The move follows a March 10 proposal by EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager and a consultation with the…

EU Commission supports Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine

15:10, 21.03.2022 - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has launched a special call to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine following Russia‘s invasion and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia. The special call under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) is the…

Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands

17:36, 02.03.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico.  The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

EU raises inflation forecasts on supply disruptions, energy crisis

13:55, 10.02.2022 - The European Commission on Thursday raised its inflation expectations for this year, but is still expecting prices to move below the European Central Bank’s target of 2% in 2023, according to CNBC. The Brussels-based institution said inflation will hit 3.5% this year from a November forecast of 2.2%.…

France denies Russian warships arriving in Black Sea represent escalation

15:00, 09.02.2022 - A French official said Wednesday that Paris was informed in advance six Russian warships would enter the Black Sea and the operation did not break a de-escalation commitment French President Emmanuel Macron claimed he secured from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico. During a meeting…

Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1%

14:00, 02.02.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record of 5.1% in January, defying expectations of a slowdown and adding to the European Central Bank’s headache ahead of its policy meeting on Thursday, according to Politico. High prices were primarily driven by energy, which spiked to 28.6%, compared to 25.9% in…

Romania to strengthen energy subsidies for households

14:05, 18.01.2022 - Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the ruling coalition agreed on Monday to lower the electricity and gas cap and increase the consumption limit from  February 1, according to Agerpres. Ciuca said in parliament that the cap and subsidy support scheme enforced as of November 1 will be maintained,…


