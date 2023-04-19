EU Commission to propose tariffs on some Ukrainian farm products

Stiri Recomandate

Istoria și consecințele neintenționate se înțeleg de minune. Cel mai nou exemplu comportă o ironie aparte: tentativa președintelui rus Vladimir Putin de a restaura Imperiul Rus prin re-colonizarea Ucrainei a deschis calea unei Europe post-imperiale.… [citeste mai departe]

În februarie 2022, imediat după izbucnirea războiului din Ucraina, Rusia a fost exclusă de UEFA din tot ceea ce înseamnă competiții de fotbal internaționale. La mai bine de un an distanță, oficialii Federației de Fotbal din Rusia poartă discuții cu UEFA despre ridicarea acestei interdicții. [citeste mai departe]

Sticlele de bere pregătite pentru încoronarea regelui Edward al VIII-lea, nedeschise de la anularea evenimentului, vor fi scoase la licitație, luna viitoare, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Federației Ruse… [citeste mai departe]

Impozitare pensii 2023: Exemplu de calcul. Care sunt pensionarii care vor plăti impozit pe pensie Impozitare pensii 2023: Exemplu de calcul. Care sunt pensionarii care vor plăti impozit pe pensie Aproape… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, referitor la solicitarea PSD privind suspendarea importurilor de cereale din Ucraina, că orice măsură… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul recoltării fasolei poate să varieze, în funcție de modul în care îngrijești plantele și de condițiile de mediu în care se dezvoltă. Playtech Știri îți arată când poți recolta fasolea din grădina… [citeste mai departe]

România ocupă primul loc în Europa la mortalitatea cauzată de accidentele vasculare cerebrale. În fiecare oră, patru… [citeste mai departe]

România a ajuns din urmă Portugalia la PIB/capita în PPC (indicator care moderează preţurile în ţările UE ca să arate puterea de cumpărare reală a fiecăreia), conform datelor furnizate de… [citeste mai departe]

Sergiu Chetraru a fost revocat din funcția de administrator al companiei Avia Invest. O decizie în acest sens a emis Comisia Situații Excepționale. Astfel, el va reveni în funcția deținută anterior, se arată în proiectul aprobat de… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission to propose tariffs on some Ukrainian farm products

EU Commission to propose tariffs on some Ukrainian farm products

looks set to give in to some demands from Eastern EU member countries and introduce tariffs on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed, it said Wednesday, according to Politico. The announcement comes as Brussels scrutinizes restrictions imposed by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia on Ukrainian produce in response to a supply glut resulting from […] The post EU Commission to propose tariffs on some Ukrainian farm products appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

