EU Commission to announce opinion on Ukraine being given EU candidate status

Tanczos Barna: Singura soluţie pentru stăpânirea schimbărilor climatice este creşterea suprafeţelor împădurite

Tanczos Barna: Singura soluţie pentru stăpânirea schimbărilor climatice este creşterea suprafeţelor împădurite

Singura soluţie pentru stăpânirea efectelor schimbărilor climatice este creşterea suprafeţelor împădurite, a declarat ministrul Mediului, Barna Tanczos, vineri, la… [citeste mai departe]

Investigații de testare funcțională pulmonară la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase „Dr. Victor Babeș” Timișoara

Investigații de testare funcțională pulmonară la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase „Dr. Victor Babeș” Timișoara

Începând din această săptămână, în cadrul Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase și Pneumoftiziologie Dr. Victor Babeș Timișoara pot fi realizate investigații pulmonare gratuite… [citeste mai departe]

Regele Philippe al Belgiei: Imi exprim speranta ca aceste lupte se vor incheia in curand, ca vom reconstrui o Ucraina libera si prospera“ (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Regele Philippe al Belgiei: Imi exprim speranta ca aceste lupte se vor incheia in curand, ca vom reconstrui o Ucraina libera si prospera“ (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Presedintele Romaniei, Klaus Iohannis, l a primit vineri, 17 iunie 2022, pe Majestatea… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic:Judetul Cluj - Trafic oprit

IGPR Infotrafic:Judetul Cluj - Trafic oprit

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca pe DN 1F, in zona localitatii Mera, judetul Cluj, s a produs o coliziune frontala intre 3 autoturisme. In urma impactului, o persoana este in prezent incarcerata. Circulatia rutiera este blocata pe ambele sensuri de mers, valorile de trafic… [citeste mai departe]

TĂIERI ILEGALE – Camere video de monitorizare pe drumurile forestiere din Maramureș

TĂIERI ILEGALE – Camere video de monitorizare pe drumurile forestiere din Maramureș

  Romsilva a montat nu mai puțin de 177 de camere de monitorizare pentru prevenirea taierilor ilegale in fondul forestier administrat, asta pentru a preveni tăierile ilegale în fondul forestier de stat și transporturile ilegale… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune a polițiștilor din Blaj, pentru prevenirea accidentelor cauzate de viteză: Au fost aplicate amenzi de peste 20.000 de lei

Acțiune a polițiștilor din Blaj, pentru prevenirea accidentelor cauzate de viteză: Au fost aplicate amenzi de peste 20.000 de lei

Acțiune a polițiștilor din Blaj, pentru prevenirea accidentelor cauzate de viteză: Au fost aplicate amenzi de peste 20.000 de lei Acțiune… [citeste mai departe]

Un val de caniculă lovește Franța. Regiunea Bordeaux a interzis evenimentele în aer liber

Un val de caniculă lovește Franța. Regiunea Bordeaux a interzis evenimentele în aer liber

Un val timpuriu şi sever de caniculă a lovit mai multe regiuni din Franța unde, potrivit agenţiei meteorologice franceze Meteo France, temperaturile au ajuns deja la 40 de grade, iar sâmbătă sunt așteptate valori termice… [citeste mai departe]

CSU Alba Iulia-CSO Baraolt, în barajul de promovare în Liga III

CSU Alba Iulia-CSO Baraolt, în barajul de promovare în Liga III

CSU Alba Iulia, campioana ultimului sezon din Liga IV județul Alba, va întâlni reprezentanta județului Covasna, CSO Baraolt. În Liga IV din Covasna s-au disputat doar 8 etape, perioadă în care CSO Baraolt a obținut 7 victorii și un egal, având 3 puncte peste prima urmaritoare.… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană recomandă acordarea statutului de state candidate la aderarea la Uniunea Europeană Ucrainei, R. Moldova şi Georgiei

Comisia Europeană recomandă acordarea statutului de state candidate la aderarea la Uniunea Europeană Ucrainei, R. Moldova şi Georgiei

Acest aviz urmează să fie discutat în cadrul summitului UE prevăzut în perioada 23-24 iunie, iar şefii de stat şi de guverne ai… [citeste mai departe]

Stroe: PNL e un garant că nu se modifică cota unică de impozitare şi nu sunt supraimpozitate companiile. 400 de milioane de euro merg la IMM-uri

Stroe: PNL e un garant că nu se modifică cota unică de impozitare şi nu sunt supraimpozitate companiile. 400 de milioane de euro merg la IMM-uri

Ionuţ Stroe, purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, a subliniat că partidul său rămâne un garant al faptului că nu… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission to announce opinion on Ukraine being given EU candidate status

EU Commission to announce opinion on Ukraine being given EU candidate status

is due to give a fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine‘s bid to become a candidate for EU membership, a day after four European leaders who visited the country voiced their support for “immediate” candidate status for Kyiv in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion, according to RFE/RL. Never before has an opinion been […] The post EU Commission to announce opinion on Ukraine being given EU candidate status appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

NATO ministers discuss boosting eastern flank forces

14:51, 16.06.2022 - NATO defense ministers gathered Thursday for talks focusing on bolstering forces and deterrence along the military alliance’s eastern borders to dissuade Russia from planning further aggression, according to AP News. The war by the Kremlin in Ukraine since February has led allies to rethink strategies…

EU to back Poland’s 36 billion-euro aid plan

11:45, 01.06.2022 - The European Union is set to approve Poland’s request for 36 billion euros in post-pandemic aid as it strives to show unity in the bloc for one of its strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to Bloomberg. However, the decision expected to be approved at a meeting of commissioners…

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO

10:15, 18.05.2022 - Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout…

EU Commission working on proposal for joint borrowing to help finance Ukraine

14:26, 10.05.2022 - The European Commission is considering new joint debt issuance by the 27-nation bloc, two EU officials said, to cover Ukraine‘s liquidity gap of 15 billion euros over the next three months, according to Reuters. A Commission proposal is to be published on May 18, one EU official said. The new joint…

EU to suspend tariffs on Ukraine imports for one year, Kyiv grateful

10:55, 28.04.2022 - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal to help the country’s economy during the war with Russia, according to Reuters. The measures will apply in particular to fruit and vegetables, subject…

G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

13:10, 24.03.2022 - The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…

EU to allow more aid to companies affected by Ukraine crisis

14:45, 22.03.2022 - The European Commission on Tuesday will announce new state aid rules that allow EU countries to support businesses affected by the crisis in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to Politico.  The move follows a March 10 proposal by EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager and a consultation with the…

EU Commission supports Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine

15:10, 21.03.2022 - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has launched a special call to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine following Russia‘s invasion and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia. The special call under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) is the…


