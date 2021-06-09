EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters. The deputy…

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters. In his first comments after what some European…

- Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters. Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

- Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said on Wednesday that Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, according to Reuters. Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting…

- The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania and Turkey will hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in Bucharest, according to aa.com.tr. “Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every…

- The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission…

- Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company’s electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year, according to Reuters. “You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday, adding that bitcoin…