EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights

Aquatim atrage din nou atenția: apa potabilă nu este pentru udatul grădinilor!

Având în vedere temperaturile crescute și lipsa precipitațiilor din ultima perioadă, Aquatim face încă un apel către consumatori să evite utilizarea apei potabile pentru udatul grădinilor. Acest lucru este cu atât mai necesar în sezonul estival,… [citeste mai departe]

Săgeți către Iohannis, după acțiunea de ecologizare de pe râul Argeș. PSD: Nu era mai simplu să meargă la strâns gunoaie aici aproape, în Sectorul 1?

Nici bine nu a fost zărit șeful statului participând, miercuri, 9 iunie, la o acțiune… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care Șerban Huidu nu mai prezintă “Cronica Cârcotașilor”

Șerban Huidu a decis să renunțe la a mai prezenta emisiunea “Cronica Cârcotașilor”. Vedeta de televiziune va produce în continuare show-ul, dar nu îl va mai prezenta din motive personale. „Pentru mine, Cronica asta e primul născut. Aş renunţa… [citeste mai departe]

Obiceiurile online, adoptate în ultima perioadă, se vor menține și după pandemie

Raport Ericsson ConsumerLab Ericsson lansează cel mai mare studiu realizat până în prezent în rândul utilizatorilor de tehnologie, reprezentativ pentru opiniile a 2,3 miliarde de consumatori din 31 de țări Consumatorii de tehnologie… [citeste mai departe]

Volosevici anunta demararea lucrarilor in zona Galeriilor. Se inlocuiesc pavelele deteriorate

Astăzi au demarat lucrările de reparație și înlocuire pavaj pietonal, în zona Galeriilor Comerciale din Centrul Civic, a anuntat astazi primarul Andrei Volosevici. "Lucrările sunt efectuate de Winmarkt Shopping Center,… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Bihor: Buletin de presa - Misiune de salvare pe strada Aluminei din Oradea

Nr. 133 Oradea, 09.06.2021 BULETIN DE PRESA Misiune de salvare pe strada Aluminei din Oradea Miercuri, 9 iunie a.c., pompierii militari oradeni au actionat pe strada Aluminei din municipiu, pentru salvarea unui septuagenar aflat intr o situatie… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban RECUNOAȘTE: Coaliția NU a avut majoritate pentru votul în favoarea certificatului verde

Parlamentul European a dat astăzi undă verde certificatului digital pe baza căruia europenii pot călători fără restricții. În România însă Parlamentul nu a reușit să aprobe facilitatea contestată… [citeste mai departe]

Renault Group semnează un acord social și creează Renault ElectriCity: polul electric industrial din nordul Franței

Renault Group semnează un acord social și creează Renault ElectriCity: polul electric industrial din nordul Franței.  Renault Group și reprezentanții sindicatelor… [citeste mai departe]

Orban, despre dublarea alocațiilor copiilor: Noi nu suntem ca PSD, care mai avea puțin și programa creșterea pe următorii 100 de ani

"Decizia Coaliției a fost foarte simplă. Decizia este că ne mentinem angajamentul să dublăm alocațiile conform legii, într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Afacerile din logistică cresc în sud-estul Europei, cu precădere în România

Companiile de logistică și depozite își accelerează planurile de extindere în sud-estul Europei, unde se așteaptă ca afacerile să crească, în condițiile în care pandemia va determina fabricanții să își... [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights

took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from the other EU […] The post EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizenselectoral rights appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

