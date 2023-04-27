EU Commission sets up clash over reform of bloc’s debt rules

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Greece will put forward a plan to overhaul the European Union’s electricity grids in order to lay the foundations for a massive rollout of renewable power, Bloomberg reports. The country wants to boost so-called north-south corridors so that areas with high levels of wind power generation are better…

- France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union needs to tighten the integration of its banking and finance sectors to bolster a transition to green technologies, according to Bloomberg. The completion of the bloc’s efforts to create a single market for banks and capital is needed for the EU to…

- Germany has made last-minute demands over planned revisions to the European Union’s fiscal rules governing public debt and deficits in a fresh setback that underlines how the bloc’s biggest economy has become an unpredictable negotiating partner, according to Bloomberg. The country’s finance ministry,…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union must stick to a plan to ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035, pushing back against threats from Germany and Italy to block the change, according to Bloomberg. “We can’t say there is a climate emergency but retreat from the transition to…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said talks were constructive with the European Union in resolving a dispute over plans to ban new combustion-engine cars in the bloc from 2035, after Berlin derailed the effort this past week, according to Bloomberg. Scholz met with European Commission President Ursula…

- Germany and Italy threatened to block an European Union plan that would have effectively banned new combustion-engine vehicles after 2035 unless the bloc’s executive comes up with a promised proposal to exempt cars that use climate-neutral synthetic fuels, according to Bloomberg. Poland and Hungary…

- China and the European Union should prepare for a meeting of their leaders, Beijing’s top foreign policy official said, a sign of the Asian nation’s efforts to court Europe amid worsening ties with the US, according to Bloomberg. In a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang…