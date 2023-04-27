EU Commission sets up clash over reform of bloc’s debt rules

Stiri Recomandate

Au rămas fără uși și ferestre, dar și fără bani: Zeci de clienți ar fi fost frăieriţi de un producător din Hîncești. Prejudiciul se ridică la 300 de mii de lei

Au rămas fără uși și ferestre, dar și fără bani: Zeci de clienți ar fi fost frăieriţi de un producător din Hîncești. Prejudiciul se ridică la 300 de mii de lei

Membrii unei companii private din Hîncești, sunt bănuiți…

Membrii unei companii private din Hîncești, sunt bănuiți… [citeste mai departe]

Muncă răsplătită. Mai mulți elevi suceveni cooptați în loturile României la olimpiadele internaționale

Muncă răsplătită. Mai mulți elevi suceveni cooptați în loturile României la olimpiadele internaționale

Mai mulți elevi suceveni au fost cooptați în loturile României la mai multe olimpiade internaționale. Lista a fost prezentată de conducerea Inspectoratului Școlar Județean în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Nicuşor Dan: Refacem Patinoarul Flamaropol

Nicuşor Dan: Refacem Patinoarul Flamaropol

Anunţul a fost făcut joi, 27 aprilie, de primarul general al Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, care a precizat că valoarea totală a investiţiei se ridică la peste 251 de milioane de lei.Nicuşor Dan a precizat că în şedinţa Consiliului General al Municipiului Bucureşti de joi a fost aprobată modificarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul Republicii Moldova i-a revocat mandatul de deputat oligarhului fugar Ilan Şor

Parlamentul Republicii Moldova i-a revocat mandatul de deputat oligarhului fugar Ilan Şor

Parlamentul Republicii Moldova i-a revocat mandatul de deputat oligarhului fugar Ilan ŞorParlamentul Republicii Moldova a votat joi pentru revocarea mandatului de deputat în cazul oligarhului fugar Ilan Şor - liderul partidului… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect USR pentru plafonarea salariilor la stat / Claudiu Năsui: Niciun salariu la stat nu trebuie să-l depăşească pe cel al preşedintelui României

Proiect USR pentru plafonarea salariilor la stat / Claudiu Năsui: Niciun salariu la stat nu trebuie să-l depăşească pe cel al preşedintelui României

„Este absolut inacceptabil ca PSD şi PNL să umple gaura pe care au găsit-o în bugetul proaspăt… [citeste mai departe]

PROFIT NEWS TV Maratonul de Educaţie Financiară – Iniţiatorul Zilei Educaţiei Financiare, deputatul George Tuţă: Am depăşit epoca în care munceam să primim un salariu. Cardul nu este util doar pentru numerar la bancomat

PROFIT NEWS TV Maratonul de Educaţie Financiară – Iniţiatorul Zilei Educaţiei Financiare, deputatul George Tuţă: Am depăşit epoca în care munceam să primim un salariu. Cardul nu este util doar pentru numerar la bancomat

George…

George… [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Teodorovici: “Ciolacu şi restul din Coaliţie nu ştiu și nu înţeleg ce înseamnă impozitul progresiv”

Eugen Teodorovici: “Ciolacu şi restul din Coaliţie nu ştiu și nu înţeleg ce înseamnă impozitul progresiv”

Eugen Teodorovici, fost ministrul de Finanţe, a comentat în cadrul emisiunii “Puterea cuvântului” apariţia în presă a unor stenograme ale discuţiilor purtate în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Dinescu lansează Corabia Nebunilor, la Târgul de cArte Alba Transilvana

Mircea Dinescu lansează Corabia Nebunilor, la Târgul de cArte Alba Transilvana

Sâmbătă, 6 mai 2023, în cadrul celei de-a XIV-a ediții a Târgului de cArte Alba Trasilvana, de la Alba Iulia, Mircea Dinescu aduce în fața publicului recentul său volum de poezie, Corabia Nebunilor. Evenimentul de lansare va avea loc de la… [citeste mai departe]

Dinu Maxer a fost avertizat de mama lui înainte de divorțul de Deea: „Oamenii nu au văzut ce s-a întâmplat”

Dinu Maxer a fost avertizat de mama lui înainte de divorțul de Deea: „Oamenii nu au văzut ce s-a întâmplat”

Dinu Maxer nu și-a dorit divorțul, însă Deea nu a mai putut rămâne în această căsnicie. Mama artistului i-a oferit un sfat fiului ei înainte de a se despărți de mama copiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Superliga: Meciul FCU 1948 Craiova - Chindia Targoviste deschide, vineri, etapa a sasea din play-off / play-out

Superliga: Meciul FCU 1948 Craiova - Chindia Targoviste deschide, vineri, etapa a sasea din play-off / play-out

In etapa precedenta, FCU 1948 Craiova a remizat in deplasare cu FC Botosani, pe cand Chindia a invins pe teren propriu UTA. Etapa a sasea din turneele play off play out ale Superligii… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission sets up clash over reform of bloc’s debt rules

Publicat:
EU Commission sets up clash over reform of bloc’s debt rules

outlined legislative proposals to revise the bloc’s spending rules, setting up a showdown between Germany and more indebted southern nations as they try to thrash out a new agreement this year, Bloomberg reports.  German Finance Minister Christian Lindner immediately criticized the plan from the ’s executive arm, which ignored his call […] The post EU Commission sets up clash over reform of bloc’s debt rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Greece seeks to overhaul EU’s power grid in green transition

13:50, 21.03.2023 - Greece will put forward a plan to overhaul the European Union’s electricity grids in order to lay the foundations for a massive rollout of renewable power, Bloomberg reports. The country wants to boost so-called north-south corridors so that areas with high levels of wind power generation are better…

France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions

11:50, 21.03.2023 - France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

Germany’s Scholz calls for EU to complete banking integration

12:05, 16.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union needs to tighten the integration of its banking and finance sectors to bolster a transition to green technologies, according to Bloomberg. The completion of the bloc’s efforts to create a single market for banks and capital is needed for the EU to…

Germany makes last-minute demands over reform of EU fiscal rules

13:30, 14.03.2023 - Germany has made last-minute demands over planned revisions to the European Union’s fiscal rules governing public debt and deficits in a fresh setback that underlines how the bloc’s biggest economy has become an unpredictable negotiating partner, according to Bloomberg. The country’s finance ministry,…

France’s Le Maire says EU must keep combustion-engine ban plan

12:05, 13.03.2023 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union must stick to a plan to ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035, pushing back against threats from Germany and Italy to block the change, according to Bloomberg. “We can’t say there is a climate emergency but retreat from the transition to…

Germany and EU pursue talks on deal to ban combustion engines

10:51, 06.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said talks were constructive with the European Union in resolving a dispute over plans to ban new combustion-engine cars in the bloc from 2035, after Berlin derailed the effort this past week, according to Bloomberg.  Scholz met with European Commission President Ursula…

Italy, German officials lean against EU target on combustion engines

12:20, 01.03.2023 - Germany and Italy threatened to block an European Union plan that would have effectively banned new combustion-engine vehicles after 2035 unless the bloc’s executive comes up with a promised proposal to exempt cars that use climate-neutral synthetic fuels, according to Bloomberg. Poland and Hungary…

Beijing wants to meet EU leaders as US ties fray

10:25, 20.02.2023 - China and the European Union should prepare for a meeting of their leaders, Beijing’s top foreign policy official said, a sign of the Asian nation’s efforts to court Europe amid worsening ties with the US, according to Bloomberg. In a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang…


Urmareste stirile pe: