EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast

- Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking…

- The Economic and Financial Affairs Council welcomed the assessment of Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release. “I’m happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive…

- European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…

- The Republic of Moldova has reached a provisional loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth about $564mln over 40 months, according to RFE/RL. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday that the first tranche of $81mln could be received from…

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…

- The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…

- The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has put forward a new law that would force smartphone manufacturers and other electronics makers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging port, according to CNBC. The proposed legislation is designed to cut waste and make life easier…

- The Romanian Parliament passed a draft decision, on Thursday, to set up a parliamentary committee of inquiry to identify the causes of the substantial rise in gas and electricity prices, senators and deputies said. Energy minister Virgil Popescu said that he voted for this committee of inquiry because…