EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast

Stiri Recomandate

Viză de călătorit în SUA: România, pe drumul către admiterea în Programul Visa Waiver

Viză de călătorit în SUA: România, pe drumul către admiterea în Programul Visa Waiver

Viză de călătorit în SUA: România, pe drumul către admiterea în Programul Visa Waiver Viză de călătorit în SUA: România, pe drumul către admiterea în Programul Visa Waiver România și Statele Unite sunt angajate să lucreze… [citeste mai departe]

Oxigenoterapia hiperbară, exclusă din Protocolul de Medicină Fizică şi de Reabilitare post-Covid-19

Oxigenoterapia hiperbară, exclusă din Protocolul de Medicină Fizică şi de Reabilitare post-Covid-19

Decizia vine la solicitarea specialiștilor în Medicină Fizică și Reabilitare, ca urmare a decesului unui cunoscut artist de muzică populară, care începuse o astfel de terapie.   Dincolo de subiectele… [citeste mai departe]

Dictatorul Lukașenko îi amenință pe europeni că vor muri de frig: „Noi încălzim Europa!”

Dictatorul Lukașenko îi amenință pe europeni că vor muri de frig: „Noi încălzim Europa!”

Cap Limpede, stiri adevarate: Aleksandr Lukașenko recurge la noi amenințări în scandalul cu Uniunea Europeană legat de valul de migranți care a ajuns la granițele Poloniei și Lituaniei. Lukașenko amenință… [citeste mai departe]

Datoria publică ajunge la un nivel ÎNGRIJORĂTOR. Comisia Europeană reduce estimările de creștere economică pentru România

Datoria publică ajunge la un nivel ÎNGRIJORĂTOR. Comisia Europeană reduce estimările de creștere economică pentru România

Comisia Europeană a redus ușor previziunea pentru creșterea economică a României în acest an. Avansul va fi de 7%, față de estimarea anterioară… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheroghita: Nu este exclus sa inregistram o noua crestere a cazurilor de COVID-19“ (VIDEO)

Valeriu Gheroghita: Nu este exclus sa inregistram o noua crestere a cazurilor de COVID-19“ (VIDEO)

In perioada urmatoare, scaderea numarului de infectari cu virusul SARS CoV 2 va stagna si nu este exclus sa se inregistreze o noua crestere a cazurilor de COVID 19, avand in vedere ca a inceput sezonul… [citeste mai departe]

Legea certificatului verde obligatoriu la locul de muncă, în linie dreaptă – PSD vrea măcar ca angajații să fie testați gratuit timp de 60 de zile, apoi pe banii lor

Legea certificatului verde obligatoriu la locul de muncă, în linie dreaptă – PSD vrea măcar ca angajații să fie testați gratuit timp de 60 de zile, apoi pe banii lor

În cadrul negocierilor care se desfășoară joi, la Parlament,… [citeste mai departe]

Formarea guvernului PNL-PSD: Pe ce ministere au bătut palma liberalii și social democrații - MUTAREA momentului

Formarea guvernului PNL-PSD: Pe ce ministere au bătut palma liberalii și social democrații - MUTAREA momentului

Se pare că PNL și PSD s-au înțeles până în acest moment pe ministere precum Sănătate, Fonduri Europene, Apărare, Interne și Externe, conform surselor Realitatea PLUS.Discuții… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare pe județul Cluj a scăzut sub 8 la mie

Rata de infectare pe județul Cluj a scăzut sub 8 la mie

În județul Cluj, incidența cazurilor de COVID-19 a scăzut, ajungând la 7.97. Peste 2.000 de teste au fost efectuate în ultimele 24 de ore.Situația epidemiologică în județul Cluj se prezintă astfel: Rata incidenței pe județul Cluj : 7,97;În ultimele 24 de ore, 359 persoane au fost confirmate… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. dm drogerie markt: dezvoltare cu responsabilitate și atenție la nevoile clienților

FOTO. dm drogerie markt: dezvoltare cu responsabilitate și atenție la nevoile clienților

ADVERTORIAL. dm drogerie markt, singurul lanț internațional de drogherii prezent pe piața românească a marcat în 30 septembrie finalul anului financiar. „În 2021 provocările pandemiei ne-au determinat să ne adaptăm și… [citeste mai departe]

Alte 4 decese in judet, cauzate de Covid

Alte 4 decese in judet, cauzate de Covid

În ultimele 24 de ore, în judet, s-au înregistrat 4 decese. Este vorba despre două paciente de 69 și 84 de ani la Spitalul Municipal Carei, un pacient de 66 de ani la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Satu Mare si un pacient de 77 de ani la Spitalul Orasenesc Negresti -Oas, persoane cu multiple comorbidități. […] [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast

Publicat:
EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast

lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4% recession in 2020. Its forecast growth of 4.3% […] The post EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high

13:55, 29.10.2021 - Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico.  Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking…

EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan

11:05, 29.10.2021 - The Economic and Financial Affairs Council welcomed the assessment of Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release.  “I’m happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive…

Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions

17:15, 28.10.2021 - European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…

Republic of Moldova reaches provisional IMF loan deal worth $564mln

15:30, 21.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova has reached a provisional loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth about $564mln over 40 months, according to RFE/RL. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday that the first tranche of $81mln could be received from…

Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid

14:30, 14.10.2021 - Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…

World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

15:50, 06.10.2021 - The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…

EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones and other devices

17:20, 23.09.2021 - The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has put forward a new law that would force smartphone manufacturers and other electronics makers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging port, according to CNBC.  The proposed legislation is designed to cut waste and make life easier…

Romanian legislators set up committee to investigate excessive energy prices

11:51, 10.09.2021 - The Romanian Parliament passed a draft decision, on Thursday, to set up a parliamentary committee of inquiry to identify the causes of the substantial rise in gas and electricity prices, senators and deputies said. Energy minister Virgil Popescu said that he voted for this committee of inquiry because…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti -1°C | 11°C
Iasi -3°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 7°C
Timisoara -1°C | 12°C
Constanta 5°C | 12°C
Brasov -1°C | 11°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 07.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 382.874,40 1.866.774,80
II (5/6) 7 18.232,11 -
III (4/6) 372 343,07 -
IV (3/6) 6.873 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.328.214,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.3175
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.6916
GBP 5.7794
CAD 3.4369
XAU 258.436
JPY 3.7857
CNY 0.6745
AED 1.1755
AUD 3.1479
MDL 0.2441
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec