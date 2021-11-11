EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecastPublicat:
The European Commission lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. The Commission raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4% recession in 2020. Its forecast growth of 4.3% […] The post EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high
13:55, 29.10.2021 - Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking…
EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan
11:05, 29.10.2021 - The Economic and Financial Affairs Council welcomed the assessment of Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release. “I’m happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive…
Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions
17:15, 28.10.2021 - European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…
Republic of Moldova reaches provisional IMF loan deal worth $564mln
15:30, 21.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova has reached a provisional loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth about $564mln over 40 months, according to RFE/RL. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday that the first tranche of $81mln could be received from…
Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid
14:30, 14.10.2021 - Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…
World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%
15:50, 06.10.2021 - The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…
EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones and other devices
17:20, 23.09.2021 - The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has put forward a new law that would force smartphone manufacturers and other electronics makers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging port, according to CNBC. The proposed legislation is designed to cut waste and make life easier…
Romanian legislators set up committee to investigate excessive energy prices
11:51, 10.09.2021 - The Romanian Parliament passed a draft decision, on Thursday, to set up a parliamentary committee of inquiry to identify the causes of the substantial rise in gas and electricity prices, senators and deputies said. Energy minister Virgil Popescu said that he voted for this committee of inquiry because…