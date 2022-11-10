Stiri Recomandate

Părintele Calistrat, despre incidentul cu enoriașa pe care a pălmuit-o la Mănăstirea Vlădiceni: „Sunt două copile nemăritate. Au puțină isterie”

Părintele Calistrat, despre incidentul cu enoriașa pe care a pălmuit-o la Mănăstirea Vlădiceni: „Sunt două copile nemăritate. Au puțină isterie”

Preotul Calistrat a vorbit despre incidentul de la Mănăstirea Vlădiceni din Iași, când… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina cere României să recunoască oficial Rusia „stat sponsor al terorismului”

Ucraina cere României să recunoască oficial Rusia „stat sponsor al terorismului”

România susţine activ Ucraina în parcursul său spre viitor, dar oficialii de la Kiev ar fi „foarte recunoscători” dacă autoritățile române ar recunoaște la nivel oficial Rusia ca „stat sponsor al terorismului”, a declarat joi… [citeste mai departe]

Adio soare și timp frumos! Un val de aer rece lovește România

Adio soare și timp frumos! Un val de aer rece lovește România

Dacă în primele zile ale lunii noiembrie, temperaturile înregistrate în România semănau mai mult cu unele de vară decât cu cele din ultima lună a toamnei, acestea au ajuns la final, vremea intrând într-un proces de răcire simțitor. În weekend sunt așteptate ploi slabe sau… [citeste mai departe]

1.346 de suceveni au fost diagnosticați cu afecțiuni respiratorii

1.346 de suceveni au fost diagnosticați cu afecțiuni respiratorii

În săptămîna 31 octombrie-6 noiembrie, în județul Suceava, 1.346 de persoane au fost diagnosticate cu afecțiuni respiratorii. Conform Direcției de Sănătate Publică, au fost raportate 1.065 de cazuri de infecții acute ale căilor respiratorii superioare, cu 28 de internări.… [citeste mai departe]

PREȚURI CARBURANȚI – Șoferii cu mașini diesel scot mai mulți bani din buzunar

PREȚURI CARBURANȚI – Șoferii cu mașini diesel scot mai mulți bani din buzunar

Nu sunt vremuri deloc grozave pentru șoferii care circulă cu mașini diesel. Prețul motorinei a trecut azi, 10 noiembrie, de 9 lei și nu dă semne că se va opri aici. Din contră. Motorina Standard se vinde acum în Baia Mare cu 9,05 lei… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă înșelătorie în numele unui mare lanț de benzinării circulă pe internet

O nouă înșelătorie în numele unui mare lanț de benzinării circulă pe internet

O nouă metodă de înșelătorie circulă zilele acestea pe internet, în numele unui mare lanț de benzinării. Mesajul este răspândit pe rețelele de socializare în cadrul unei postări în care este inserat un link unde, în urma completării… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii Timișoarei au ”uitat” pe stradă 250 de tone de deșeuri în aproape 400 de locații din oraș/FOTO

Locuitorii Timișoarei au ”uitat” pe stradă 250 de tone de deșeuri în aproape 400 de locații din oraș/FOTO

Municipalitatea timișoreană, împreună cu operatorul de salubritate a adunat în doar două săptămâni aproape 250 de tone de gunoaie, din nu mai puțin de 400 de locații din… [citeste mai departe]

Se întâmplă şi la americani: Votat şi după moarte

Se întâmplă şi la americani: Votat şi după moarte

Un reprezentant al statului american Pennsylvania a fost reales în urma alegerilor de marţi din SUA de la mijlocul mandatului, în pofida faptului că a decedat luna trecută, relatează dpa. Anthony „Tony” DeLuca a murit pe 9 octombrie, la 85 de ani, din cauza unui limfom. Dar era deja prea târziu… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 260. Kievul spune că rușii nu pleacă fără luptă din Herson

Război în Ucraina, ziua 260. Kievul spune că rușii nu pleacă fără luptă din Herson

Război în Ucraina, ziua 260. Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a declarat că țara sa se va mișca ”foarte atent, fără emoții, fără riscuri inutile”, în urma anunțului Rusiei că își retrage trupele dintr-o parte a… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiva din Lvov, una dintre cele mai vechi din Europa de Est, în proces de „salvare”. Arhiviștii lucrează non-stop la digitizarea documentelor

Arhiva din Lvov, una dintre cele mai vechi din Europa de Est, în proces de „salvare”. Arhiviștii lucrează non-stop la digitizarea documentelor

La Lvov, în una dintre cele mai vechi arhive din Europa de Est, experţii duc o luptă contracronometru… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU Commission pledges €250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis

Publicat:
EU Commission pledges €250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Republic of Moldova on Thursday, where she announced a E250mln support package to help the nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Von der Leyen said that the Republic of Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine, […] The post EU Commission pledges E250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts

14:46, 03.11.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts” and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Scholz and the European Union’s top officials joined leaders…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

13:45, 22.09.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news.  The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

Europe gas drops again as EU plans intervention to tackle crisis

11:15, 13.09.2022 - Natural gas prices fell for a third day as the European Union pushes ahead with its market intervention to ease the worst energy crisis in decades, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark prices dropped as much as 4.8% to a seven-week low. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Germany’s Scholz backs EU enlargement to include Ukraine, others

13:25, 29.08.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for an enlargement of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia, and said a gradual transition to majority voting was a stepping stone to growing the bloc, according to Reuters. Faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,…

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

16:10, 25.08.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 10 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 7°C | 18°C
Iasi 7°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 13°C
Timisoara 8°C | 17°C
Constanta 7°C | 16°C
Brasov 6°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.9207
EUR 4.8919
CHF 4.9722
GBP 5.5952
CAD 3.6259
XAU 270.012
JPY 3.3581
CNY 0.6782
AED 1.3397
AUD 3.144
MDL 0.2524
BGN 2.5012

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec