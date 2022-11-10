EU Commission pledges €250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Republic of Moldova on Thursday, where she announced a E250mln support package to help the nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Von der Leyen said that the Republic of Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine, […] The post EU Commission pledges E250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

