EU Commission defers first disbursement under Resilience Facility to Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Se oprește apa în zona ICIL

Se oprește apa în zona ICIL

Pentru remedierea unei avarii survenite la conducta de alimentare cu apă, cu diametrul de 200 mm, de pe strada Oborului (Bl L2), din municipiul Constanța, echipele RAJA sunt nevoite să sisteze furnizarea apei potabile, joi – 28 iulie 2022. Astfel, în intervalul orar 09.00 – 13.00, vor fi afectați consumatorii din perimetrul delimitat de b-dul… [citeste mai departe]

Orele de inteligență maximă al fiecărui om. Prof. dr. Vlad Ciurea: „Atunci e bine să luăm decizii”

Orele de inteligență maximă al fiecărui om. Prof. dr. Vlad Ciurea: „Atunci e bine să luăm decizii”

Dr. Vlad Ciurea spune despre creier că este ,bijuteria umană’ de care trebuie să avem mare grijă și pe care trebuie să o cunoaștem. Aceasta are un interval de timp în care lucrează la… [citeste mai departe]

Pericolul reprezentat de droguri, subiect de discuție între polițiști si tineri aflați în taberele din Alba

Pericolul reprezentat de droguri, subiect de discuție între polițiști si tineri aflați în taberele din Alba

În perioada 28 – 29 iulie 2022, polițiștii de la prevenire și siguranță școlară, împreună cu specialiști ai Centrului de Prevenire, Evaluare și Consiliere Antidrog Alba au continuat… [citeste mai departe]

Militarii ruşi au purtat uniforme ucrainene în timpul unui asalt în apropiere de Piski în zona Lugansk

Militarii ruşi au purtat uniforme ucrainene în timpul unui asalt în apropiere de Piski în zona Lugansk

Trupele ruse au efectuat o operaţiune de asalt în apropiere de Piski, în timp ce purtau uniforme militare ucrainene cu benzi albe pe braţe, pentru a înşela forţele armate ale Ucrainei, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Hackerii FSB, inflitrați în infrastructurile critice ale Germaniei. „Trebuie să fim conștienți: Rusia este în rețelele noastre”

Hackerii FSB, inflitrați în infrastructurile critice ale Germaniei. „Trebuie să fim conștienți: Rusia este în rețelele noastre”

De ani de zile, autoritățile din Germania au avertizat asupra unui grup de hackeri ruși care spionează în mod special rețeaua… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierul botoşănean Iulian Rotariu s-a întors acasă după ce a câştigat ultramaratonul Ultra Norvegia Race

Pompierul botoşănean Iulian Rotariu s-a întors acasă după ce a câştigat ultramaratonul Ultra Norvegia Race

Pompierul botoşănean, plutonier adjutant Iulian Rotariu, românul despre care se vorbeşte în toată lumea, a ajuns acasă şi a fost primit vineri cu bucurie de către colegi şi prieteni… [citeste mai departe]

De la 1 august, la IPJ Arad, cazierul judiciar se va elibera și sâmbăta

De la 1 august, la IPJ Arad, cazierul judiciar se va elibera și sâmbăta

IPJ Arad informează că începând cu data de 1 august, programul ghișeelor de eliberare a cazierului judiciar din Arad și de la sediile polițiilor orășenești va fi prelungit. Astfel, eliberarea certificatelor de cazier judiciar se va efectua și sâmbăta,… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierii locali din Valu lui Traian, convocati in sedinta ordinara! Ce proiecte sunt pe ordinea de zi

Consilierii locali din Valu lui Traian, convocati in sedinta ordinara! Ce proiecte sunt pe ordinea de zi

Primarul comunei Valu lui Traian, Florin Mitroi, convoaca sedinta ordinara a Consiliului Local al comunei Valu lui Traian, jud.Constanta, in conformitate cu prevederile art.133 alin. 1 din O.U.G.… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis argues need for public clarifications from UDMR on Hungarian PMs speech

Iohannis argues need for public clarifications from UDMR on Hungarian PMs speech

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Friday that there is a need for public clarifications from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in the context of the speech delivered in Romania by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban,… [citeste mai departe]

La împlinirea vârstei de 18 ani, fiecare tânăr din ţară va primi câte un voucher cultural

La împlinirea vârstei de 18 ani, fiecare tânăr din ţară va primi câte un voucher cultural

Fiecare tânăr va primi, la împlinirea vârstei de 18 ani, câte un voucher în valoare de 1000 de lei, pe care îl va putea folosi pentru a merge la teatru, muzeu, la concertele artiștilor locali sau pentru a cumpăra… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU Commission defers first disbursement under Resilience Facility to Romania

Publicat:
EU Commission defers first disbursement under Resilience Facility to Romania

Romania and the (EC) have jointly decided to extend the assessment period for the first disbursement under the (EUR 2.6 bln) from the end of July to September 16, the EC confirmed according G4media.ro. of Investments and assures that the money is not lost and explains […] The post EU Commission defers first disbursement under Resilience Facility to Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

12:35, 29.07.2022 - Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated…

Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine wins EU approval

11:30, 25.07.2022 - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Monday the European Commission had given permission for its Imvanex vaccine to be marketed as protection against monkeypox, as recommended last week by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to Reuters. The approval comes just one day after…

EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

12:16, 06.07.2022 - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…

Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

10:51, 22.06.2022 - The European Parliament will on Wednesday try again to agree more ambitious climate change policies, after rejecting them in a divisive first vote that threatened to delay the EU’s green agenda, according to Reuters. Lawmakers rejected reforms to the European Union’s carbon market this month over disputes…

EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

09:15, 31.05.2022 - EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…

Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

13:35, 17.05.2022 - Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The European Union’s statistics office…

Romania calls for more investments in gas infrastructure

10:50, 03.05.2022 - Romania has already identified alternative sources and routes for natural gas to reduce dependency on Russian imports, but it needs the region’s gas corridors to become operational, the energy minister said, according to Euractiv. EU energy ministers met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the energy security…

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia

10:55, 02.05.2022 - First lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9 to meet with U.S. service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on Monday, according to Reuters. On Sunday, celebrated as Mother’s Day in the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 18°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 31°C
Timisoara 20°C | 34°C
Constanta 22°C | 30°C
Brasov 15°C | 30°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 iulie 2022
USD 4.8412
EUR 4.9351
CHF 5.0783
GBP 5.8793
CAD 3.7723
XAU 273.842
JPY 3.6286
CNY 0.7188
AED 1.318
AUD 3.38
MDL 0.252
BGN 2.5233

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec