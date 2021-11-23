EU Commission: Belarus border issue is an attempt to destabilise EUPublicat:
European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen announced that thousands of migrants on the European Union‘s eastern borders with Belarus is an attempt by the Minsk regime to destabilise the EU, according to Reuters. Speaking at the European Parliament, von der Leyen stated that the 27-nation bloc was standing in solidarity with Poland, Lithuania and […] The post EU Commission: Belarus border issue is an attempt to destabilise EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff
14:30, 11.11.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that…
Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis
13:50, 09.11.2021 - Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against “any provocations” amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union, according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants…
Germania: Avertismente privind ”colapsul frontierelor”
15:21, 20.10.2021 - Cornel Filimon (corespondența speciala) Inmulțirea “exploziva” a presupușilor refugiați pe așa-numita “ruta Belarus” determina Sindicatul Poliției Federale sa ceara guvernului activarea de urgența a controalelor la frontiera germano-poloneza, iar pe liderul landului Saxonia, creștin-democratul Michael…
Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law
17:16, 19.10.2021 - Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters. “You’re arguments are not…
EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants
16:10, 18.10.2021 - The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…
EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis
14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…
Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike
17:00, 30.09.2021 - Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…
Șefa Comisiei Europene a refuzat sa dea mana cu fostul ministru Cristian Ghinea: ”I’m sorry”
21:06, 27.09.2021 - Șefa Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen a refuzat sa dea mana cu fostul ministru al Investitiilor si Proiectelor Europene, Cristian Ghinea, din cauza regulilor de distanțare. Ghinea a fost singurul care i-a intins mana, președintele Iohannis și premierul Cițu salutand-o cu o scurta plecaciune.…