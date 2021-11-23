EU Commission: Belarus border issue is an attempt to destabilise EU

Stiri Recomandate

Acțiuni pentru creșterea capacității de intervenție a Serviciului Public Salvamont Suceava

Acțiuni pentru creșterea capacității de intervenție a Serviciului Public Salvamont Suceava

Vicepreședintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Niculai Barbă, a anunțat că în ședința de vineri a deliberativului va fi supus aprobării un proiect de hotărâre în vederea creșterii considerabile a capacității de…

Ionel Dancă: Actuala conducere a predat partidul și guvernarea la picioarele PSD. Mesaj tulburător după demisia din PNL

Ionel Dancă: Actuala conducere a predat partidul și guvernarea la picioarele PSD. Mesaj tulburător după demisia din PNL

„Astăzi mi-am depus demisia alături de colegi și de fostul președinte al PNL de Ludovic Orban, pentru că astăzi s-a consumat practic primul act al concubinajului…

Un autocar din Macedonia de Nord a luat foc pe o autostradă din Bulgaria. Peste 46 de persoane, între care 12 copii, și-au pierdut viața

Un autocar din Macedonia de Nord a luat foc pe o autostradă din Bulgaria. Peste 46 de persoane, între care 12 copii, și-au pierdut viața

Cel puțin 46 de oameni au murit după ce un autocar s-a răsturnat pe o autostradă și a luat foc. Printre victime sunt și…

CIUCĂ: Vor fi indexate pensiile cu aproximativ 10%. Salariul minim crește la 2.550 de lei

CIUCĂ: Vor fi indexate pensiile cu aproximativ 10%. Salariul minim crește la 2.550 de lei

Premierul desemnat Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat marți cele mai importante decizii asumate de guvernul său prin programul de guvernare pentru 2022. Acestea se referă la creșterea pensiilor și alocațiilor pentru copii, dar și…

Bucureștenii iubesc Revolut. Capitala, peste Paris sau Madrid într-un top al celor mai mulți utilizatori

Bucureștenii iubesc Revolut. Capitala, peste Paris sau Madrid într-un top al celor mai mulți utilizatori

Bucureștenii folosesc Revolut mai mult decât locuitorii din Paris sau Madrid. Capitala noastră este pe locul II în topul orașelor cu cel mai mare număr de utilizatori de Revolut. Revolut…

Carmen Avram, europarlamentar: PSD nu mai este partidul din anii 2017-2018

Carmen Avram, europarlamentar: PSD nu mai este partidul din anii 2017-2018

Europarlamentarul social-democrat Carmen Avram susţine că, la nivel european, PSD a depăşit problemele de imagine din era Dragnea. "A fost vorba de nişte lideri asupra cărora planau acuzaţii. Partidul în sine e format din milioane de oameni. Nu poţi să…

Informații de ultimă oră despre Alexandru Arșinel: 'S-a schimbat operația în ultimul moment'

Informații de ultimă oră despre Alexandru Arșinel: ‘S-a schimbat operația în ultimul moment’

Alexandru Arșinel a stat internat în spital, din cauza problemelor pe care le are la inimă. Medicii i-au făcut mai multe analize și au decis că îl vor trimite pentru câteva zile acasă, până la operație.…

Prima lovitură dată de Kovesi la EPPO: Condamnare cu suspendare pentru un prejudiciu minuscul

Prima lovitură dată de Kovesi la EPPO: Condamnare cu suspendare pentru un prejudiciu minuscul

Justiţia slovacă a emis luni prima sentinţă într-un dosar deschis de noul Parchet european EPPO, anunţă pe website-ul său această instituţie condusă de Laura Codruţa Kovesi, potrivit Agerpres. Fostul primar al…

Bărbatul care a luat 6.000 de euro, lăsați de altcineva într-un bancomat din Timișoara, a fost prins

Bărbatul care a luat 6.000 de euro, lăsați de altcineva într-un bancomat din Timișoara, a fost prins

Bărbatul identificat de polițiști și-a recunoscut fapta și i-a înapoiat banii. El nu va fi cercetat pentru fapta sa, potrivit Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Timiș, citat de News.ro . „Poliţiştii…

Nicolae Ciucă a depus programul de guvernare. Cresc pensiile, salariile și indemnizațiile. PNRR, axul programului (DOCUMENT)

Nicolae Ciucă a depus programul de guvernare. Cresc pensiile, salariile și indemnizațiile. PNRR, axul programului (DOCUMENT)

PRINCIPALELE LINII ale programului de guvernare"Am depus programul de guvernare al coaliției. Mergem pe reziliență, stabilitate, eficiență. Are în…


EU Commission: Belarus border issue is an attempt to destabilise EU

Publicat:
EU Commission: Belarus border issue is an attempt to destabilise EU

, Ursula von der Leyen announced that thousands of migrants on the 's eastern borders with Belarus is an attempt by the Minsk regime to destabilise the EU, according to Reuters. Speaking at the , von der Leyen stated that the 27-nation bloc was standing in solidarity with Poland, Lithuania and […]

Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff

14:30, 11.11.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he'd consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. "If they impose additional sanctions that…

Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis

13:50, 09.11.2021 - Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against "any provocations" amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union, according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants…

Germania: Avertismente privind "colapsul frontierelor"

15:21, 20.10.2021 - Cornel Filimon (corespondența speciala) Inmulțirea "exploziva" a presupușilor refugiați pe așa-numita "ruta Belarus" determina Sindicatul Poliției Federale sa ceara guvernului activarea de urgența a controalelor la frontiera germano-poloneza, iar pe liderul landului Saxonia, creștin-democratul Michael…

Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law

17:16, 19.10.2021 - Poland's prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU's chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc's law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters.  "You're arguments are not…

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

16:10, 18.10.2021 - The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

17:00, 30.09.2021 - Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

Șefa Comisiei Europene a refuzat sa dea mana cu fostul ministru Cristian Ghinea: "I'm sorry"

21:06, 27.09.2021 - Șefa Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen  a refuzat sa dea mana cu fostul ministru al Investitiilor si Proiectelor Europene, Cristian Ghinea, din cauza regulilor de distanțare. Ghinea a fost singurul care i-a intins mana, președintele Iohannis și premierul Cițu salutand-o cu o scurta plecaciune.…


