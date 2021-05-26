EU Commission attaches a list of reforms to Romania’s Resilience Plan

Stiri Recomandate

Nelu Tătaru, avertisment îngrijorător cu privire la pandemie: „Suntem păcăliţi să credem că s-a terminat”

Nelu Tătaru a vorbit în cursul serii de marți despre noile provocări ale pandemiei de Covid-19 după vaccinarea mai multor români. Potrivit fostului ministru al Sănătății,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt Duo Turkeev, finaliști la „Românii au talent” sezonul 11. Artiștii de circ au împreună un copil

Duo Turkeev este un grup format din Dmytro şi Julia, doi soţi care au decis să prezinte numărul lor de acrobaţie la Românii au Talent 2021. Acum, aceștia vor lupta în marea… [citeste mai departe]

Bijuterii de peste 1.600 de lei, cumpărate cu cardul bancar al unei cunoștințe. Tânără de 29 de ani, din Pianu, reținută de polițiști

Bijuterii de peste 1.600 de lei, cumpărate cu cardul bancar al unei cunoștințe. Tânără de 29 de ani, din Pianu, reținută… [citeste mai departe]

Șef interimar la Casa Judeţeană de Asigurări de Sănătate Bacău

Pentru că mandatul lui Marius Savin, președinte director general al Casei Județene de Asigurări de Sănătate (CJAS) Bacău, a expirat, Casa Națională de Asigurări de Sănătate a decis, prin ordin al președintelui acesteia, ca până la ocuparea postului prin concurs,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Șoferii, frustrați pe trotinetele electrice: „Cluj nu e pentru mașini. Nici trotuarele nu-s pentru trotinete”

Un clujean a publicat câteva fotografii cu trotinetele electrice parcate pe trotuar. Acesta este nervos pe faptul că acestea ocupă trotuarele, deșidacă… [citeste mai departe]

INFORMATII OFICIALE! BILANTUL COVID - MIERCURI 26 MAI 2021 - Până astăzi pe teritoriul judetului Buzau au fost confirmate au fost confirmate 4 cazuri noi de infectare

Astăzi, 26 mai 2021, situația epidemiologică la nivelul județului… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Național „Alexandru Macedonski”, ediția a III a, Biblioteca Aman

Biblioteca Judeţeană„Alexandru şi Aristia Aman”, în colaborare cu Filiala Craiova a Uniunii Scriitorilor din România, Filiala Craiova a Uniunii Ziariștilor Profesioniști din România, Casa de Cultură „Traian Demetrescu” şi Primăria comunei… [citeste mai departe]

20 de ani de activitate Südzucker-Moldova. Investițiile care crează viitorul

La data de 25 mai 2021, compania moldo-germană Südzucker-Moldova a sărbătorit 20 de ani de activitate. Compania moldo-germană Südzucker Moldova este lider pe piaţa producţiei de zahăr din Moldova. Modernizarea producției de zahăr, dar și investițiile… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru, românul care a ucis-o pe Sofie Muylle, a plâns neîntrerupt când a aflat ce pedeapsă a primit pentru crima din Belgia

Românul în vârstă de 27 de ani care a fost găsit vinovat vinerea trecută de juriul Curții din Flandra de Vest pentru violul și asasinarea… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Peripețiile tramvaielor fără garduri separatoare în București. Șoferii văd în lina de tramvai scurtătura ideală

Cât de utile sunt gardurile de delimitare a liniei de tramvai? O întrebare la care am căutat și noi răspunsul. Un reporter Digi 24 a mers alături… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission attaches a list of reforms to Romania’s Resilience Plan

Publicat:
EU Commission attaches a list of reforms to Romania’s Resilience Plan

(EC) insisted on attaching a list of reforms to accomplish on the E16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and and will invite the (IMF) to assist in monitoring the execution of the reforms on the list, according to Romania-Insider.  The IMF has served […] The post EU Commission attaches a list of reforms to Romania’s appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

