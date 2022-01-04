Stiri Recomandate

Fiul lui Victor Pițurcă, prima reacție după zvonul despărțirii de Cristina ICH. A spus totul în 12 cuvinte

Fiul lui Victor Pițurcă, prima reacție după zvonul despărțirii de Cristina ICH. A spus totul în 12 cuvinte

Relația dintre Alex Pițurcă și Cristina Ich continuă să fie una controversată din câteva puncte de vedere. Fanii au tras concluzia că cei doi s-au despărțit. Care este prima… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ciutacu face valuri: „E o tâmpenie grandioasă”

Victor Ciutacu face valuri: „E o tâmpenie grandioasă”

Realizatorul România TV Victor Ciutacu atacă ideea introducerii materiei „Istoria evreilor. Holocaustul”, după disputa iscată luni cu comunicatul AUR, apreciind că este doar o încercare a unor factori politici, în frunte cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, de a atrage simpatia comunităţii… [citeste mai departe]

Ședinta la Guvernul Romaniei. Unul dintre proiecte vizeaza judetul Tulcea

Ședinta la Guvernul Romaniei. Unul dintre proiecte vizeaza judetul Tulcea

Sedinta la Guvernul Romaniei Proiectele de acte normative incluse pe agenda sedintei Guvernului Romaniei din 5 ianuarie 2022. Unul dintre proiecte se refera la aprobarea obiectivului de investitii "Apararea complexa a localitatilor situate in Delta Dunarii… [citeste mai departe]

La Dîncu, totul este pe bani!

La Dîncu, totul este pe bani!

Plantat la conducerea Ministerului Apărării Naționale după ”misterioasa” retragere de ultimă oră a ”transportatorului” Sorin Grindeanu, Vasile Dîncu defilează în marș forțat. Așa că, încă din primele zile de mandat ”l-a pupat pe portofel” pe Hăpău! Acceptând cu seninătate și cu același rânjet sub msutață cu care a executat atâția grei ai… [citeste mai departe]

Scrisori de la un astrofizician - lumea văzută prin ochii lui Neil deGrasse Tyson

Scrisori de la un astrofizician - lumea văzută prin ochii lui Neil deGrasse Tyson

Cartea cea mai plină de sinceritate și de emoție de până acum a lui Tyson, Scrisori de la un astrofizician, ne face cunoștință cu o latură nouă, personală a strădaniei lui Tyson de a explora locul nostru în cosmos. Un volum care completează… [citeste mai departe]

„Legea Porcului” va fi modificată. Câte animale pot crește țăranii

„Legea Porcului” va fi modificată. Câte animale pot crește țăranii

Ministerul Agriculturii ar putea renunța la limitarea numărului de porcine crescute într-o gospodărie, în urma unei întâlniri cu reprezentanții AUR. Conform unui proiect legislativ, s-ar propune un număr de cel mult cinci exemplare. AUR a cerut marți,… [citeste mai departe]

Românii au cheltuit 75 de milioane de euro doar pe vacanțele de Revelion

Românii au cheltuit 75 de milioane de euro doar pe vacanțele de Revelion

Turiştii români au cheltuit, cu prilejul Revelionului, 45 de milioane de euro pentru destinaţiile externe şi 30 de milioane de euro pentru cele interne, preferate fiind staţiunile rurale şi Valea Prahovei, arată datele Asociaţiei Naţionale a Agenţiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Situație îngrozitoare în București. Mare atenție, șoferi! Cad bucăți de beton în pasajul vechi de peste 30 de ani

Situație îngrozitoare în București. Mare atenție, șoferi! Cad bucăți de beton în pasajul vechi de peste 30 de ani

Șoferii din Capitală au o grijă în plus! Conducătorii auto sunt avertizați să fie chiar mai atenți într-o anumită zonă a Bucureștiului. Un pasaj vechi de peste… [citeste mai departe]

PROGNOZA METEO – Vine frigul peste Maramureș

PROGNOZA METEO – Vine frigul peste Maramureș

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a făcut publică prognoza meteo valabilă până în data de 16 ianuarie. Potrivit meteorologilor, la începutul primei săptămâni, temperatura aerului va fi în creștere până la medii ale maximelor de 11 grade și ale minimelor de 5 grade, valori cu mult peste normele perioadei.… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele infectate cu COVID vor fi tratate gratuit în centrele de evaluare. Nu va fi nevoie de bilet de trimitere

Persoanele infectate cu COVID vor fi tratate gratuit în centrele de evaluare. Nu va fi nevoie de bilet de trimitere

Persoanele infectate cu COVID vor fi tratate gratuit în centrele de evaluare. Nu va fi nevoie de bilet de trimitere Centrele de evaluare a pacienţilor cu COVID-19 şi pregătirea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU Commission approves €150mln Macro-Financial Aid for Republic of Moldova

Publicat:
EU Commission approves €150mln Macro-Financial Aid for Republic of Moldova

adopted on Tuesday a proposal to grant the Republic of Moldova with new Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) of up to E150mln to help the country cover part of its external financing needs in the coming two years.  The EU Commission stated that from the total amount up to E30mln would be provided in […] The post EU Commission approves E150mln Macro-Financial Aid for Republic of Moldova appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

16:45, 21.12.2021 - The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters.  The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

EBRD, EIB, EU invests E75mln in Republic of Moldova for energy efficiency

16:20, 16.12.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU) will jointly provide Republic of Moldova with E75mln to improve energy efficiency and reduce the energy consumption of public buildings, according to a press release.  EBRD stated…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…

EU Commission joins Romania’s efforts in the vaccination communication campaign

17:35, 14.12.2021 - The European Commission and its Representation in Romania on Tuesday launched a communication campaign on vaccination to support the efforts of national authorities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.  “Vaccination plays an essential role in fighting the pandemic. People who get vaccinated protect…

OMV Petrom to install 100 EV recharging stations in South-Eastern Europe by Dec 2022

14:40, 14.12.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom announced on Tuesday that it plans to install 100 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Serbia by the end of 2022.  OMV Petrom stated that it will become the first energy company in the region…

President of the Republic of Moldova pays an official visit to Romania

15:10, 23.11.2021 - The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu was welcomed by the Romanian Head of State, Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, according to Agerpres.  Sandu paid an official visit to Bucharest, answering an invitation extended by her Romanian counterpart…

Gazprom threatens to cut off gas to Republic of Moldova’s gas in 48 hours over unpaid bill

11:25, 23.11.2021 - Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom told the Republic of Moldova on Monday that it will cut off gas to the country unless an overdue payment for gas under the terms of its new contract is settled within 48 hours, according to Intellinews.  Last month, Chisinau declared a state of emergency and started…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E358mln support scheme for Covid-hit SMEs

17:06, 27.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has approved Romania‘s E358mln scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to See News. “The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 05 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti 1°C | 14°C
Iasi 2°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 14°C
Timisoara 4°C | 14°C
Constanta 6°C | 14°C
Brasov 0°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 31.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 3.849.763,36
II (5/6) 11 26.667,52 -
III (4/6) 679 432,02 -
IV (3/6) 15.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.896.078,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3779
EUR 4.9464
CHF 4.772
GBP 5.9153
CAD 3.4354
XAU 254.24
JPY 3.7783
CNY 0.6869
AED 1.1919
AUD 3.1565
MDL 0.2452
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec