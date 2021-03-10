EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of MarchPublicat:
The European Commission reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Member States in the next two weeks in order to tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement, according to a press release on Wednesday. “To tackle aggressive variants of the virus and […] The post EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
