EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March

Călugăr, ce zice despre lesbiene, gay şi politică

■ fostul stareţ de la Mănăstirea Maria Magdalena are susţineri ciudate ■ într-un film difuzat pe YouTube spune: „Respect maxim toată comunitatea LGBT, este loc pentru toată lumea“ ■ „Nu băgaţi în seamă tot ce spune cineva cu o astfel de stare psihică. Acum de ajutor are nevoie. Şi de rugăciune,… [citeste mai departe]

Laurette, frumoasă, dar se plânge că nu are noroc în dragoste. ”La acest capitol am eșuat!”

O recunoaște chiar creola care, chiar când zicea că a găsit bărbatul potrivit, fotbalistul Magaye Gueye acesta a fost depistat pozitiv în urma controlului Agenția Națională Antidoping, fiind dopat cu… [citeste mai departe]

Ruptură totală în Generația de Aur! Gică Popescu îl face praf pe Răducioiu: „L-aș da în judecată! Cineva sănătos la cap nu spune așa ceva!”

Gheorghe Popescu, 53 de ani, îi răspunde dur colegului său din Generația de Aur, Florin… [citeste mai departe]

Suspendarea plății ratelor la credite: Persoanele fizice și juridice nu mai au mult timp la dispoziție pentru depunerea cererilor

Suspendarea plății ratelor la credite: Persoanele fizice și juridice nu mai au mult timp la dispoziție pentru depunerea cererilor Plata… [citeste mai departe]

CNCAV anunță deschiderea a peste 70 de cabinete noi de vaccinare cu Moderna. Cine se poate programa

Comitetul Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 a anunțat miercuri, 10 martie, deschiderea a noi cabinete pentru programare în vederea imunizării cu vaccinul Moderna,… [citeste mai departe]

Anglia a SPART DEGEABA 23 de MILIARDE de LIRE pe supravegherea contacților infectaților cu COVID-19

Sistemul implementat în Anglia de testare şi urmărire a contacţilor persoanelor infectate cu coronavirus, care a costat 23 miliarde de lire (32 miliarde de dolari), nu a avut un impact clar asupra evoluţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiepiscopia Tomisului, despre veniturile lui ÎPS Teodosie: „Nu Biserica e averea Arhiepiscopului, ci Arhiepiscopul e averea Bisericii”

Arhiepiscopia Tomisului a transmis, miercuri, că ÎPS Teodosie nu are averi, singurele venituri ale acestuia fiind cele… [citeste mai departe]

CNSU propune restricţionarea circulaţiei între orele 22.00 şi 05.00 şi reducerea la 70% la capacităţii în unităţile de cazare

Comitetul Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă propune, după şedinţa de miercuri, restricţionarea circulaţiei între orele 22.00 şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-au vaccinat specialii: Rude ale militarilor, băgate în față (presă)

Fără a fi un fenomen de proporții, vaccinarea peste rând a fost prezentă pe tot parcursul campaniei de imunizare și s-a practicat inclusiv în centrele speciale ale instituțiilor de forță care ar fi trebuit să vegheze la respectarea strictă a regulilor… [citeste mai departe]

Părintele Boșomoiu va fi înmormântat la Cicănești de doi arhierei

Marţi, 9 martie, a trecut la cele veşnice, la numai 35 de ani, preotul Mihail Cătălin Boşomoiu de la Parohia Ungureni din Protoieria Titu, care a murit în urma unui infarct miocardic. Părintele s-a născut în ziua de 8 septembrie 1986, în Municipiul Curtea de… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March

Publicat:
EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March

reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the in the next two weeks in order to tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement, according to a press release on Wednesday.  “To tackle aggressive variants of the virus and […] The post EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Major cities in Romania enter lockdown or red zone

17:46, 08.03.2021 - Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…

Financial education platform was launched in Romania

17:50, 04.03.2021 - The Ministry of Education, the National Bank of Romania, the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Supervisory Authority and the Romanian Association of Banks announced on Wednesday the launch of a financial  education platform (edu-fin.ro). The five partner institutions invite the entities involved in…

Iohannis: Torturing, trafficking or killing wild animals must be punished

18:30, 03.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, stating that torturing, trafficking, or killing wild animals are reprehensible acts that must be punished in accordance with the law, according to Agerpres. “Romania holds a special place in Europe in terms of…

MFA: Romania supports Serbia’s European path

18:21, 03.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogan Aurescu hosted Stefan Tomasevic, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, on Wednesday. The two dignitaries addressed Belgrade’s European path as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), according…

Romania’s martisor tradition to celebrate the start of spring

17:40, 01.03.2021 - The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…

Romania to receive the fourth vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Military doctor Valeriu Gheorghița, the national vaccination campaign coordinator, told Digi FM that Romania might have a fourth anti-COVID vaccine available by April, which is produced by Johnson & Johnson. Gheorghița said that the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is expected to be authorized…

Budget airline Flydubai added Cluj as another Romanian destination

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest.  With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

O doctorița de 32 de ani din Valcea a facut PARALIZIE TEMPORARA dupa rapelul vaccinului Pfizer

16:15, 04.02.2021 - O femeie de 32 de ani din Valcea, medic, a avut o reacție adversa puternica la administrarea celei de-a doua doze de vaccin BioNTech/Pfizer – o paralizie temporara faciala. Ministerul Sanatații a anunțat, joi, ca pacienta se afla intr-o stare de sanatate buna, iar rezultatele analizelor nu arata modificari…


