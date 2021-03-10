EU Commission: 4M BioNTech-Pfizer doses available by end of March

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…

- The Ministry of Education, the National Bank of Romania, the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Supervisory Authority and the Romanian Association of Banks announced on Wednesday the launch of a financial education platform (edu-fin.ro). The five partner institutions invite the entities involved in…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, stating that torturing, trafficking, or killing wild animals are reprehensible acts that must be punished in accordance with the law, according to Agerpres. “Romania holds a special place in Europe in terms of…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogan Aurescu hosted Stefan Tomasevic, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, on Wednesday. The two dignitaries addressed Belgrade’s European path as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), according…

- The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…

- Military doctor Valeriu Gheorghița, the national vaccination campaign coordinator, told Digi FM that Romania might have a fourth anti-COVID vaccine available by April, which is produced by Johnson & Johnson. Gheorghița said that the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is expected to be authorized…

- The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest. With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

- O femeie de 32 de ani din Valcea, medic, a avut o reacție adversa puternica la administrarea celei de-a doua doze de vaccin BioNTech/Pfizer – o paralizie temporara faciala. Ministerul Sanatații a anunțat, joi, ca pacienta se afla intr-o stare de sanatate buna, iar rezultatele analizelor nu arata modificari…