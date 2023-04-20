EU border agency begins deployment in North Macedonia

Stiri Recomandate

Turiștii rămân muți în fața ofertelor de vacanțe din România: Cred că nici pe Coasta de azur nu ajung la tariful ăsta!

Turiștii rămân muți în fața ofertelor de vacanțe din România: Cred că nici pe Coasta de azur nu ajung la tariful ăsta!

Numărul românilor care aleg să-și petreacă vacanțele în străinătate crește de la un an la altul, din cauza serviciilor de proastă calitate oferite… [citeste mai departe]

A crescut agresivitatea asupra cadrelor medicale, avertizează prof. dr. univ. Daniel Coriu

A crescut agresivitatea asupra cadrelor medicale, avertizează prof. dr. univ. Daniel Coriu

Post-pandemie, se înregistrează o creștere a violenței manifestate asupra cadrelor medicale, transmite președintele Colegiului Medicilor din România, prof. univ. dr. Daniel Coriu. ”Observăm o creştere a violenţei asupra… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie pe cerul Kievului: O nouă ipoteză

Explozie pe cerul Kievului: O nouă ipoteză

Flashul care a luminat miercuri seară cerul Kievului, declanşând o alertă antiaeriană, s-a datorat probabil unui meteorit, a declarat joi agenţia spaţială ucraineană, pista căderii unui satelit şi cea a unui sistem de armament fiind excluse, relatează AFP. „Nu putem identifica exact obiectul. Ipoteza noastră este… [citeste mai departe]

Secțiunea esențială din Autostrada Ford intră în linie dreaptă. A fost semnat ordinul de începere pentru proiectare

Secțiunea esențială din Autostrada Ford intră în linie dreaptă. A fost semnat ordinul de începere pentru proiectare

Autoritățile au semnat ordinul de începere pentru proiectarea drumului de legătură între DN6 (zona uzinei Ford) și drumul expres Dx12 Craiova-Pitești. Valoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Sectorul privat a absorbit 82% din populația ocupată

Sectorul privat a absorbit 82% din populația ocupată

În anul 2022, rata de ocupare a populaţiei în vârstă de 20-64 ani a fost de 68,5%, în creștere faţă de anul anterior cu 1,4 puncte procentuale. În anul 2022 populaţia activă a României era de 8270,8 mii persoane, din care 7806,4 mii erau persoane ocupate şi 464,4 mii erau şomeri, potrivit INS.… [citeste mai departe]

Macron le promite profesorilor creșterea salariilor cu o sumă „între 100 şi 230 de euro pe lună”, după protestele care au paralizat Franța

Macron le promite profesorilor creșterea salariilor cu o sumă „între 100 şi 230 de euro pe lună”, după protestele care au paralizat Franța

Preşedintele Emmanuel Macron a anunțat joi, în timp ce vizita o şcoală din regiunea Hérault, că salariile… [citeste mai departe]

ELCEN anunţă oprirea CET Progresu. În București, se trece la încălzirea de vară

ELCEN anunţă oprirea CET Progresu. În București, se trece la încălzirea de vară

”Această acţiune a avut loc ca urmare a adresei transmise de C.M. Termoenergetica Bucureşti către ELCEN, prin care se solicită oprirea CET Progresu începând cu data de 20.04.2023, în continuarea procedurilor iniţiate de CMTEB de… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini de la șantierul unde se construiește al doilea cel mai mare terminal din România, după Otopeni. Aeroportul face angajări

Imagini de la șantierul unde se construiește al doilea cel mai mare terminal din România, după Otopeni. Aeroportul face angajări

Au fost publicate imagini de la șantierul de la aeroportul din Iași unde se construiește al doilea cel mai mare terminal după Otopeni.… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr ucrainean a ajuns cu autoturismul în șanț, după ce a adormit la volan

Un tânăr ucrainean a ajuns cu autoturismul în șanț, după ce a adormit la volan

Miercuri, 19 aprilie, la ora 06.15, în timp ce polițiștii Secției 5 Ocna Șugatag exercitau atribuțiile de serviciu au observat un autoturism înmatriculat în Bulgaria, pe marginea părții carosabile, într-un șanț pe D.J. 185, în localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Comisarul-şef Cristian Mihalcea continuă dezvăluirile: „D-lui Gherghe, care era cu interlopi, cu politicieni, cu primari, de ce nu i se retrage avizul ORNISS?!”

Comisarul-şef Cristian Mihalcea continuă dezvăluirile: „D-lui Gherghe, care era cu interlopi, cu politicieni, cu primari, de ce nu i se retrage avizul ORNISS?!”

D-le comisar-șef, în interviul anterior ați vorbit mult despre Marius-Cristian… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU border agency begins deployment in North Macedonia

Publicat:
EU border agency begins deployment in North Macedonia

’s border protection agency Frontex began its official deployment in on Thursday, extending its operations outside the bloc to a fifth country, according to AP News.  More than 100 border guards will assist national patrols along the country’s southern border with Greece, where illegal smuggling activity has picked up after pandemic restrictions were […] The post EU border agency begins deployment in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU seriously concerned about arrest of Chinese rights activists

12:30, 19.04.2023 - The European Union has said it is seriously concerned about the arrest of two prominent Chinese human rights activists and has called for their immediate release after they were detained in Beijing last week en route to a meeting with EU officials, according to Reuters. The detention of Yu Wensheng…

Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

07:50, 07.04.2023 - Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters.  Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…

France’s Macron says protests will not stop reforms

16:25, 30.03.2023 - Protests will not stop the pension reform or other policy changes, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday before unveiling a plan with 50 measures aimed at avoiding a water crisis this summer and in the coming years, according to Reuters. The plan touches on a wide range of measures including…

EU reaches deal on higher renewable energy share by 2030

10:36, 30.03.2023 - The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday on higher renewable energy targets, an important pillar of the bloc’s plans to fight climate change and end dependence on Russian fossil fuels, according to Reuters. Negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council, representing EU members,…

EU backs retaliation against economic coercion

16:16, 28.03.2023 - The European Union has agreed to allow retaliation against countries that put undue economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, such as the trade restrictions the bloc says China has imposed on Lithuania, according to Reuters. Representatives of the European Parliament and the Council,…

EU moves on critical raw materials to boost home production

15:01, 16.03.2023 - The European Union presented plans Thursday to fundamentally revamp its policies on dealing with critical raw materials, imposing limits on imports from countries like China while unleashing subsidies and other financial incentives to ramp up home production, according to AP News. The plans by the European…

Italy’s Enel to sell Romanian assets to Greece’s PPC for E 1.26 bln

10:10, 09.03.2023 - Italy‘s biggest utility Enel Spa on Thursday said it will sell its Romanian operations to Greece‘s Public Power Corp (PPC) for 1.26 billion euros as part of efforts to cut debt and focus on cleaner energy, according to Reuters. Including debt, the deal is valued at 1.9 billion euros, Enel said in a…

EU leaders harden rhetoric on migrant returns, divided on border fences

10:46, 10.02.2023 - EU leaders adopted their toughest stance on migration in recent memory at a summit on Thursday against the backdrop of irregular border crossings hitting their highest level since 2015, according to Euractiv. Migration control has re-emerged at the top of the EU agenda following a spike in irregular…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5145
EUR 4.933
CHF 5.017
GBP 5.5984
CAD 3.3591
XAU 286.552
JPY 3.3426
CNY 0.6544
AED 1.2293
AUD 3.0209
MDL 0.2507
BGN 2.5222

Urmareste stirile pe: