The European Union’s border protection agency Frontex began its official deployment in North Macedonia on Thursday, extending its operations outside the bloc to a fifth country, according to AP News. More than 100 border guards will assist national patrols along the country’s southern border with Greece, where illegal smuggling activity has picked up after pandemic restrictions were […] The post EU border agency begins deployment in North Macedonia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
