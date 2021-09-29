EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

Stiri Recomandate

Percheziţii în judeţul Mureş! Doi bărbaţi reţinuţi după ce au dat o spargere la un restaurant

Percheziţii domiciliare în judeţul Mureş The post Percheziţii în judeţul Mureş! Doi bărbaţi reţinuţi după ce au dat o spargere la un restaurant appeared first on Realitatea de Mureș. Sursa articolului:… [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane care au furat bani dintr-un restaurant, reţinute în urma a patru percheziţii

Două persoane, acuzate că au furat dintr-un restaurant suma de 9.700 de lei, au fost reţinute în urma a patru percheziţii domiciliare, efectuate de poliţiştii din Târgu Mureş, a anunţat, miercuri, Inspectoratul de… [citeste mai departe]

INSP: 74,7% din cazurile de COVID-19 din ultima săptămână, înregistrate la persoane nevaccinate

74,7% din cazurile de Covid-19 înregistrate în săptămâna 20 - 26 septembrie în România au fost raportate la persoane nevaccinate, potrivit raportului săptămânal al Institutului Naţional de Sănătate Publică… [citeste mai departe]

Octavian Jurma:„Carantină națională și inducerea stării de urgență săptămâna asta! 1 din 33 de persoane a fost infectată în ultimele 14 zile”

Cercetătorul Octavian Jurma trage din nou un semnal de alarmă cu privire la numărul mare… [citeste mai departe]

Noi restricții în Gherla și Turda, după depășirea pragului de 2 la mie

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență (CJSU) Cluj a hotărât impunerea unor noi restricții la nivelul municipiilor Gherla, Turda, dar și a altor câteva comune din județul Cluj, după depășirea ratei de infectare de 2 la mia de locuitori. Astfel:„Hotărârea… [citeste mai departe]

Ora bilanţului la ITPF Sighetu Marmaţiei. 1.400.000 pachete cu ţigări de contrabandă, de 3 milioane de euro, confiscate în primele 9 luni ale anului 2021, la frontiera de nord

Azi, 29 septembrie 2021, la sediul I.T.P.F.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Cîțu a prelungit mandatele directorilor generali interimari de la SRR şi SRTV: Parlamentul se pare că a uitat

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat că în ședința de guvern a fost adoptată prin ordonanţă de urgenţă prelungirea mandatelor directorilor generali interimari de la… [citeste mai departe]

TVR a realizat un film documentar despre ţâpuritura din Ţara Oaşului (Foto)

În contextul sărbătoririi a 65 de ani de existenţă a Televiziunii Române, dar şi a 65 de ani de la înfiinţarea UNESCO, televiziunea publică a hotărât să realizeze 65 de filme documentare, în regia cunoscutului regizor Alexandru Munteanu, cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Cum activezi și dezactivezi sunetul automat pentru clipurile video pe Facebook

După ce ai instalat aplicația Facebook pe telefonul tău mobil și ai accesat pentru prima dată contul tău probabil că ai fost luat prin surprindere de videoclipurile care se redau automat cu sunet pe măsură ce navighezi pe pagina principală.Trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Când vine Emma Răducanu în România. S-a aflat data oficială. Simona Halep va fi prezentă și ea

Vești incredibile pentru români! Emma Răducanu se pregătește să revină în țară și să participe la un eveniment spectaculos, mai ales pentru că și prezența Simonei Halep a fost confirmată. Toată lumea… [citeste mai departe]


EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

Publicat:
governments committed to a joint EU–U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said, according to ReutersSenior U.S. and officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition […] The post EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

