EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

- France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

- Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters. The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters. Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

- Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…

- Poland‘s government said on Wednesday it believed it could still command a majority in parliament after firing the head of a junior coalition partner ahead of a crucial vote on media ownership rules that will test its stability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the centre-right…

- Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile, according to Reuters. Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since…

- The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters. As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…

- France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters. The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…