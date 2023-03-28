EU backs retaliation against economic coercion The European Union has agreed to allow retaliation against countries that put undue economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, such as the trade restrictions the bloc says China has imposed on Lithuania, according to Reuters. Representatives of the European Parliament and the Council, the grouping of EU countries, reached a provisional deal […] The post EU backs retaliation against economic coercion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- China‘s President Xi Jinping and Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin’s war in Ukraine during his two-day visit, according to Reuters. Xi made a strong show of solidarity…

- The European Commission wants to require companies in Europe to back up climate-friendly claims about their products with evidence, under draft rules to stamp out misleading green labels for products from clothing to cosmetics, according to Reuters. The European Union is set to propose on Wednesday…

- The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, China’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…

- The European Union is edging closer to a landmark move into joint procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish members’ stockpiles but major questions regarding funding and scale remain to be resolved, according to Reuters. EU defence ministers will this week discuss plans to speed up the…

- China says a ban on the use of TikTok by official European Union institutions will harm business confidence in Europe, according to AP News. In the latest salvo in the battle over the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, the European Parliament, the European Commission and the EU Council have banned TikTok from…

- The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports. Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the World…

- Armata chineza anunta ca a efectuat duminica, a doua oara in mai putin de o luna, exercitii de lupta in jurul Taiwanului – axate pe atacuri terestre si asalturi maritime -, iar insula a anuntat ca a detectat peste 50 de avioane chinezesti, relateaza Reuters. Aceste manevre, precizeaza armata intr-un…

- The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said, according to Reuters. In a letter to health ministers of…