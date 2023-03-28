EU backs retaliation against economic coercion

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Noi proteste violente în Franța: Nu e nimic de negociat, putem câștiga doar prin greve. Un lucru e sigur, nu ne vom opri

VIDEO. Noi proteste violente în Franța: Nu e nimic de negociat, putem câștiga doar prin greve. Un lucru e sigur, nu ne vom opri

Sunt din nou proteste violente în Franța. Este a zecea zi de greve, iar transportul în comun e dat peste cap. În unele orașe, mitingurile… [citeste mai departe]

Ionel Arsene, arestat preventiv în Italia, după ce s-a predat autorităților, la Bari

Ionel Arsene, arestat preventiv în Italia, după ce s-a predat autorităților, la Bari

Fostul preşedinte al Consiliului Judeţean Neamţ Ionel Arsene a fost arestat preventiv în Italia, după ce ieri s-a predat la Bari. El va rămâne în arest până când va fi judecată cererea de extrădare. [citeste mai departe]

Scheletul unei femei, găsit pe un traseu montan din Gorj. În rucsacul de lângă se aflau mai multe antidepresive

Scheletul unei femei, găsit pe un traseu montan din Gorj. În rucsacul de lângă se aflau mai multe antidepresive

Scheletul unei femei a fost găsit, duminică, de un turist pe un traseu montan din Gorj. Potrivit autorităților, în rucsacul găsit la fața locului se aflau mai multe antidepresive.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Momentul tragediei din Nashville

VIDEO: Momentul tragediei din Nashville

Un tânăr de 28 de ani, înarmat, a împușcat mortal trei copii și trei angajați de la o școală creștină privată în capitala Tennessee. Agresorul, identificat de poliție drept Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a intrat pe ușile cu o pușcă semi-automată. Suspectul purta o vestă neagră peste un tricou alb, pantaloni de camuflaj și o șapcă… [citeste mai departe]

Bia Khalifa, dată în judecată pentru că nu și-a plătit facturile? Reacția vedetei

Bia Khalifa, dată în judecată pentru că nu și-a plătit facturile? Reacția vedetei

Bia Khalifa pare să nu mai aibă liniste! După ce relația cu Fulgy i-a adus o mulți de probleme, ajungând chiar și în fața instanței, acum ea este nevoită să meargă din nou la tribunal. Se pare că o firmă din România ar fi dat-o… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă de răpire în Buzău: O tânără de 16 ani cu bebelușul de trei luni, urcată de iubit, cu forța, în mașină - Ce a descoperit Poliția

Alertă de răpire în Buzău: O tânără de 16 ani cu bebelușul de trei luni, urcată de iubit, cu forța, în mașină - Ce a descoperit Poliția

Poliţiştii buzoieni au desfăşurat cercetări, după ce o tânără în vârstă de 16 ani, împreună cu copilul… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Ovidiu Puiu: România și Republica Moldova vor găsi împreună o cale mai bună spre dezvoltarea durabilă

Senatorul Ovidiu Puiu: România și Republica Moldova vor găsi împreună o cale mai bună spre dezvoltarea durabilă

Senatorul Ovidiu Puiu a participat marți, 28 martie, la semnarea Declarației comune a Comisiei pentru mediu din Senatul României, Comisiei pentru mediu și echilibru… [citeste mai departe]

S-AU ÎNVĂȚAT MINTE – Mai puține amenzi aplicate de inspectorii de muncă în ultimele zile în județ

S-AU ÎNVĂȚAT MINTE – Mai puține amenzi aplicate de inspectorii de muncă în ultimele zile în județ

În intervalul 17.03.2023 – 23.03.2023, Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Maramureș a desfășurat acțiuni de control specifice, prin cele două compartimente de specialitate, respectiv, relații… [citeste mai departe]

Banca Angliei, în alertă după tulburările din sectorul bancar

Banca Angliei, în alertă după tulburările din sectorul bancar

Oficialii Băncii Angliei au declarat marți că banca centrală este în alertă pe fondul turbulențelor globale din sectorul bancar, dar au adăugat că Marea Britanie nu se confruntă cu stresul legat de dispariția Silicon Valley Bank și Credit Suisse, scrie Reuters. „Ne aflăm… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU backs retaliation against economic coercion

Publicat:
EU backs retaliation against economic coercion

has agreed to allow retaliation against countries that put undue economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, such as the trade restrictions the bloc says China has imposed on Lithuania, according to Reuters. Representatives of the and the Council, the grouping of EU countries, reached a provisional deal […] The post EU backs retaliation against economic coercion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Xi, Putin pledge to shape new world order, no peace in sight for Ukraine

11:05, 22.03.2023 - China‘s President Xi Jinping and Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin’s war in Ukraine during his two-day visit, according to Reuters. Xi made a strong show of solidarity…

EU to propose clampdown on companies using fake ‘green’ claims

10:31, 22.03.2023 - The European Commission wants to require companies in Europe to back up climate-friendly claims about their products with evidence, under draft rules to stamp out misleading green labels for products from clothing to cosmetics, according to Reuters. The European Union is set to propose on Wednesday…

China warns U.S. against suppression or risk ‘conflict’

10:50, 07.03.2023 - The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, China’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…

EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain

17:25, 06.03.2023 - The European Union is edging closer to a landmark move into joint procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish members’ stockpiles but major questions regarding funding and scale remain to be resolved, according to Reuters. EU defence ministers will this week discuss plans to speed up the…

China says EU TikTok ban will harm business confidence

14:20, 01.03.2023 - China says a ban on the use of TikTok by official European Union institutions will harm business confidence in Europe, according to AP News. In the latest salvo in the battle over the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, the European Parliament, the European Commission and the EU Council have banned TikTok from…

EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen

14:25, 17.01.2023 - The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.  Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the World…

VIDEO. Pentru a doua oara in mai puțin de o luna, China a simulat un razboi cu Taiwanul 

14:00, 09.01.2023 - Armata chineza anunta ca a efectuat duminica, a doua oara in mai putin de o luna, exercitii de lupta in jurul Taiwanului – axate pe atacuri terestre si asalturi maritime -, iar insula a anuntat ca a detectat peste 50 de avioane chinezesti, relateaza Reuters. Aceste manevre, precizeaza armata intr-un…

EU urges more checks for COVID variants given surge in China

14:35, 30.12.2022 - The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said, according to Reuters. In a letter to health ministers of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 29 martie 2023
Bucuresti -2°C | 10°C
Iasi 0°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 6°C
Timisoara 3°C | 11°C
Constanta 0°C | 8°C
Brasov -4°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 martie 2023
USD 4.574
EUR 4.9481
CHF 4.9827
GBP 5.6203
CAD 3.3416
XAU 287.151
JPY 3.4926
CNY 0.6644
AED 1.2454
AUD 3.0519
MDL 0.2482
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec