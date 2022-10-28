EU approves effective ban on new fossil fuel cars from 2035

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The head of the Republic of Moldova‘s natural gas company said it had paid $53.5 million to Russian state gas firm Gazprom on Thursday to settle its bill for September gas deliveries, and sent it a $27.4 million advance payment for October deliveries, according to Reuters. Moldovagaz director Vadim…

- Leaders of the 27 European Union countries meet on Thursday for the second time in a fortnight to try to bring down energy prices, though persistent divisions between them mean the bloc is unlikely for now to put a ceiling on what it pays for gas, according to Reuters. The 27 are expected to back […]…

- Poland concerned about fighting around Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, has distributed iodine tablets to regional fire departments to give to people in the event of radioactive exposure, a deputy minister said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Iodine is considered a way of protecting the…

- The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…

- Poland is against introducing an EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies but may introduce a similar solution independently, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s executive on Wednesday outlined plans to raise more than $140 billion from energy…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much, according to Reuters. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers…

- The European Union is working to boost its presence in the Pacific through economic ties and new security commitments as geostrategic competition in the region intensifies, the bloc’s ambassador to Pacific Island nations said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ambassador Sujiro Seam told Reuters in an…

- The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…