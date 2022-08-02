EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme

Stiri Recomandate

Controversatul secretar de stat care a jignit două armate dintr-o lovitură: Bogdan Mîndrescu face de râs România în fața celei mai de elită divizii armate a SUA

Controversatul secretar de stat care a jignit două armate dintr-o lovitură: Bogdan Mîndrescu face de râs România în fața celei mai de elită divizii armate a SUA

Mîndri că suntem marii ageamii ai istoriei. 101st Airborne (Divizia… [citeste mai departe]

Ce măsuri va lua Germania pentru a economisi energie. Autorităţile se pregătesc pentru noi reduceri ale livrărilor de gaze ruseşti

Ce măsuri va lua Germania pentru a economisi energie. Autorităţile se pregătesc pentru noi reduceri ale livrărilor de gaze ruseşti

Autorităţile din landul german Bavaria au convenit o serie de modalităţi pentru a reduce consumul de energie cu 15% în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Virusul poliomielitei a fost detectat în apele reziduale din New York

Virusul poliomielitei a fost detectat în apele reziduale din New York

Virusul poliomielitei a fost detectat în apele reziduale dintr-o subrurbie a New York-ului, înainte de înregistrarea primei persoane infectate, anunță autoritățile sanitare. Acestea au făcut apel la populație să se vaccineze, scrie Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Ritmul verii, spectacol la Teatrul de Vară din Baia Mare

Ritmul verii, spectacol la Teatrul de Vară din Baia Mare

Şcoala Populară de Artă Baia Mare împreună cu INTERACT Baia Mare organizează un spectacol deosebit la Teatrul de vară din Baia Mare marţi, 16 august, începând cu ora 17.00. Evenimentul va cuprinde momente muzicale oferite de elevii Școlii Populare de Artă de la clasele de canto muzică… [citeste mai departe]

Schemă piramidală de sute de milioane de dolari - Majoritatea fondatorilor sunt din zona ex-sovietică

Schemă piramidală de sute de milioane de dolari - Majoritatea fondatorilor sunt din zona ex-sovietică

Comisia americană pentru bursă şi valori mobiliare (SEC) a acuzat 11 persoane pentru rolul lor în crearea şi promovarea unei scheme piramidale şi a unei scheme Ponzi prin care au strâns peste… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 11.700 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 au fost raportate astăzi în România

Aproape 11.700 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 au fost raportate astăzi în România

Aproape 11.700 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 au fost raportate astăzi în România, mai puţine faţă de marţea trecută cu peste 600. Cele mai multe sunt în Bucureşti, aproape 1.700 şi în judeţele Cluj, Timiş, Iaşi şi Constanţa. La Terapie Intensivă… [citeste mai departe]

Ucrainenii recunosc că sunt coordonați de SUA în războiul cu Rusia: Lucrăm bine!

Ucrainenii recunosc că sunt coordonați de SUA în războiul cu Rusia: Lucrăm bine!

Înainte de loviturile cu sisteme de rachete cu lansare multiplă (MLRS) HIMARS, Kievul se consultă cu Statele Unite. Luni, 1 august, Vadym Skibitsky, un reprezentant al Direcției principale de informații a Ministerului Apărării din… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Avansări la ISU Alba: 50 de pompieri militari au fost înaintați în grad. Cine au fost numiți ofițeri

FOTO Avansări la ISU Alba: 50 de pompieri militari au fost înaintați în grad. Cine au fost numiți ofițeri

FOTO Avansări la ISU Alba: 50 de pompieri militari au fost înaintați în grad. Cine au fost numiți ofițeri Salvatorii Inspectoratului Județean de Urgență Alba au avut o zi de sărbătoare,… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Breaz, rectorul Universității „1 Decembrie 1918” din Alba Iulia, susține noile legi ale Educației propuse de Sorin Cîmpeanu, în forma lor inițială: „Legile România Educată – o șansă unică pentru universitățile românești!”

Daniel Breaz, rectorul Universității „1 Decembrie 1918” din Alba Iulia, susține noile legi ale Educației propuse de Sorin Cîmpeanu, în forma lor inițială: „Legile România Educată – o șansă unică pentru universitățile românești!”

Daniel… [citeste mai departe]

Alianța Română a Universităților de Tehnologie acuză derapajele din spațiul public în contextul dezbaterilor privind noua lege a educației

Alianța Română a Universităților de Tehnologie acuză derapajele din spațiul public în contextul dezbaterilor privind noua lege a educației

Alianța Română a Universităților de Tehnologie ( ARUT), asociația ce reprezintă interesele a peste 80.000… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme

Publicat:
EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme

said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion euro scheme would promote green energy by offering government grants until […] The post EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

20:51, 25.07.2022 - Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

EU gives Hungary a month to act before moving to suspend funds

15:20, 22.07.2022 - The European Commission gave Hungary a final month to address its concerns about the rule of law before asking European Union governments to suspend some of the funds Hungary is to get under the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget, according to Reuters. The new deadline is part of an EU process, called the “conditionality…

Hungary in talks with Romania to boost cross-border gas link

14:41, 12.07.2022 - Hungary and Romania are in talks to increase the capacity of a natural gas pipeline interconnector that straddles their borders to more than 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Szijjarto said the planned expansion…

Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget

13:30, 05.07.2022 - Romania‘s coalition government plans a series of tax rises from next year, including increasing dividend and property taxes, which are expected to boost budget revenue by 13.4 billion lei ($2.82 billion), a draft bill showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some of the changes, including higher excise…

Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

16:45, 21.06.2022 - Germany‘s government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission…

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

13:11, 31.05.2022 - Eurozone inflation rose to a new record high of 8.1% in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Tuesday, according AP News. Annual inflation in the eurozone soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest…

EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

09:15, 31.05.2022 - EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…

France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

15:00, 24.05.2022 - Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 03 august 2022
Bucuresti 18°C | 33°C
Iasi 17°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 31°C
Timisoara 17°C | 33°C
Constanta 20°C | 30°C
Brasov 12°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 31°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 august 2022
USD 4.8122
EUR 4.9262
CHF 5.058
GBP 5.8778
CAD 3.7398
XAU 274.6
JPY 3.6767
CNY 0.7121
AED 1.3101
AUD 3.331
MDL 0.2485
BGN 2.5187

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec