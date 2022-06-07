EU agrees to make common charger mandatory for Apple iPhones and other devices

Stiri Recomandate

Victorie în două seturi pentru Irina Bara, care s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA 125 de la Valencia

Jucătoarea română de tenis Irina Bara s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA 125 de la Valencia, dotat cu premii totale de 115.000 dolari,… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorii au votat: Închisoare de la 2 la 7 ani pentru cei care încearcă să vândă sau să cumpere un copil

Vânzarea sau cumpărarea unui copil, prin ocolirea procedurii de adopţie, se pedepseşte cu închisoare de la 2 la 7 ani, prevede un proiect adoptat marţi de Senat. Propunerea legislativă… [citeste mai departe]

Video| Victor Rebengiuc revine pe scena Teatrului Bulandra în rolul principal în piesa Tatăl de Florian Zeller

Actorul Victor Rebengiuc revine pe scena Teatrului Bulandra în rolul principal al "uneia dintre cele mai mari piese ale secolului" - "Tatăl" de Florian Zeller, în regia lui Cristi… [citeste mai departe]

Noua gamă Fudge All Blonde pentru îngrijirea zilnică a părului blond

Noua gamă Fudge All Blonde pentru îngrijirea zilnică a părului blond Cu toate acestea, părul blond nu se referă doar la un spectru de nuanțe de la cele deschise și până la cele mai închise. Acesta se poate îndrepta spre tonuri de aur alb, galben, roșu, portocaliu… [citeste mai departe]

Măsură radicală în România, în prag de vară: Apă cu porția în două orașe și o comună

Compania Hidro Prahova, cel mai mare furnizor de apă din judeţ, anunţă că furnizează, începând de marţi, apă potabilă conform unui program, în oraşele Urlaţi şi Mizil şi în comuna Baba Ana, pe fondul lipsei… [citeste mai departe]

Moment istoric, la Buzău. S-au semnat primele contracte pentru Autostrada Moldovei, A7

Astăzi, la sediul Consiliul Județean Buzău a avut loc semnarea primelor contracte de execuție a tronsonului Ploiești-Buzău din Autostrada A7. Primul contract este cel de finanțare pentru toți cei 63 de km ai sectorului de Autostradă… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția Sindicatului Europol după ce primarul general a traversat strada, printre mașini, cu fetița în brațe: Fii ca Dan, nu face ca Nicușor!

Nicușor Dan a fost filmat, zilele trecute, când își ia copila de 6 ani și face slalom cu ea printre mașini,… [citeste mai departe]

Unde ni se duc delfinii?

„Câteva mii” de delfini au murit în Marea Neagră din cauza războiului din Ucraina, avertizează oamenii de știință care studiază regiunea. Într-o postare pe Facebook, un director de cercetare de la Parcul Național Natural Tuzla Estuaries din Ucraina a declarat că delfinii răniți au ajuns pe plajele mai multor țări, inclusiv Ucraina, Bulgaria, Turcia și… [citeste mai departe]

Directorii Companiei de Transport Public Iași și-au dat prime de 180.000 de euro, deși trăiesc din subvenții

Cu o activitate altfel falimentară, Compania de Transport Public (CTP) Iași, directorii companiei și-au dat prime de ân valoare de 180.000 de euro, asta deși trăiesc din subvenții,… [citeste mai departe]

Detectoarele de radiații de la Cernobîl au fost repuse în funcțiune. AIEA: Nivelurile sunt normale

Detectoarele de radiații din zona de excludere din jurul fostei centrale nucleare de la Cernobîl funcționează din nou, pentru prima dată de la începutul invaziei ruse în Ucraina, a anunțat marți Agenția… [citeste mai departe]


EU agrees to make common charger mandatory for Apple iPhones and other devices

Publicat:
EU agrees to make common charger mandatory for Apple iPhones and other devices

EU countries and EU lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras, according to CNBC. is going to force smartphone manufacturers like Apple and other electronics makers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging port. “We have a deal on the !” […] The post EU agrees to make common charger mandatory for and other devices appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

16:00, 06.05.2022 - The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters.  The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

HealthMin Rafila: The situation in China regarding pandemic has nothing to do with Europe

21:05, 19.04.2022 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stated, on Tuesday, that the situation in China regarding the coronavirus pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in Europe, where almost all countries are in the green zone. „The situation in China regarding the pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in…

EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

11:25, 05.04.2022 - The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode

11:25, 30.03.2022 - Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…

EU to allow more aid to companies affected by Ukraine crisis

14:45, 22.03.2022 - The European Commission on Tuesday will announce new state aid rules that allow EU countries to support businesses affected by the crisis in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to Politico.  The move follows a March 10 proposal by EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager and a consultation with the…

NATO vows more help for Ukraine

13:10, 16.03.2022 - The United States and other NATO members said on Wednesday that they would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia‘s invasion, while also adapting the alliance’s own security to the “new reality” triggered by the war, according to Reuters. Diplomats and military analysts estimate that NATO allies have…

EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

12:20, 15.03.2022 - The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia, according to Reuters. The sanctions, which come into…

EU agrees on a new sanctions package over invasion of Ukraine

13:20, 09.03.2022 - The European Union has agreed a new round of sanctions targeting senior Russian officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, France said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The new sanctions will also include restrictions on the maritime sector and exclude three…


