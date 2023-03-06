Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oilPublicat:
The European Union should halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil this month and further squeeze Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine, Estonia’s foreign minister said, according to Bloomberg. More than a year after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Estonia’s top diplomat said EU leaders should intensify sanctions […] The post Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
