Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil

Un tânăr beat a furat benzină ca să dea foc mașinii tatălui său

Un tânăr, de 25 ani, din localitatea nemțeană Pipirig, a furat benzină din curtea unui vecin, pe care a folosit-o ca să dea foc mașinii tatălui său, informează Digi24. El este cercetat penal de poliţişti pentru furt şi distrugere. Polițiștii au stabilit că tânărul… [citeste mai departe]

Suporterii lui Lazio nu sunt interesaţi de Conference League

Suporterii echipei de fotbal Lazio Roma nu sunt interesaţi de Europa Conference League, scrie ziarul Corriere della Sera, citat de TuttoMercatoWeb, informează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER… [citeste mai departe]

Notele Bătrânei Doamne! UTA – FCSB 3-1. Evaluarea jucătorilor echipei UTA conform Special Arad

O victorie pentru o generație, asta a obținut UTA aseară împotriva celor de la FCSB. Dacă e să recapitulăm istoria grupării arădene după anul 1990,... The post Notele Bătrânei Doamne! UTA – FCSB 3-1. Evaluarea… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhia Română reacționează după ce zilele de 6 şi 7 ianuarie au devenit sărbători legale: S a înţeles să se asigure la modul concret libertatea de religie

Patriarhia Română salută, luni, publicarea în Monitorul Oficial… [citeste mai departe]

Preț ireal pentru urzici, usturoi, roșii și ardei gras la piață. Cât costă și o legătură de pătrunjel sau ridichi

Odată cu scumpirile care s-au înregistrat în ultima perioadă, românii au dat iama în piețe și supermarketuri pentru a încerca să prindă cea mai bună ofertă… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția tatălui lui Bogdan Gigină, după ce Gabriel Oprea a fost achitat în primă instanţă: Cea mai mare nedreptate

Gabriel Oprea a fost achitat în prima instanță în dosarul morții polițistului Bogdan Gigină. Tribunalul București a decis achitarea lui Gabriel Oprea pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Allianz-Țiriac, despăgubiri record în 2022: 1,2 mld. lei, echivalentul a 16.000 de salarii medii, cu taxe și contribuții, plătite timp de un an

Allianz-Țiriac a încheiat anul 2022 cu prime brute subscrise în valoare de 2,9 miliarde de lei, în creștere… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: România are potenţialul de a deveni centrul producţiei europene de materiale necesare energiei regenerabile

” Compania AE Solar va deschide în ţara noastră o fabrică de panouri solare, investiţie de un miliard de euro. Reprezentanţii companiei mi-au prezentat aceste planuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Partenerii de coaliție se faultează fără milă - Raluca Turcan, atac la ministrul Budăi: Consultanță costisitoare pe pensii speciale, proiect fără impact

Este un moment foarte bun în care ministrul muncii să explice motivele pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil

Publicat:
should halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil this month and further squeeze Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine, Estonia’s foreign minister said, according to Bloomberg. More than a year after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Estonia’s top diplomat said EU leaders should intensify sanctions […] The post Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Putin orders new rules for defense firms in case of martial law

15:30, 03.03.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday laying out new rules for tightening control of companies that fail to fulfill defense contracts in the event martial law is imposed, the latest step in the Kremlin’s preparations for militarizing the economy as its invasion of Ukraine stretches…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal

12:30, 15.02.2023 - Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian…

EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes

14:25, 14.02.2023 - The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…

Biden calls Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘test for the ages’

11:10, 08.02.2023 - President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a test that the US and its NATO allies had passed, and vowed again to stand with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as long as needed, Bloomberg reports. “Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages, a test for America,…

EU sees legal grounds to use seized Russian central bank assets

15:20, 26.01.2023 - European Union member states have been told the bloc has the legal authority to temporarily leverage at least E33.8 billion of Russian central bank assets to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. The bloc’s Council Legal Service…

Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions

14:55, 16.01.2023 - The Russian state’s oil revenue came under further pressure as the average crude price the government uses to calculate its taxes dropped to the lowest in more than two years, according to Bloomberg. The country already had a record federal budget deficit in December as it spent heavily on the invasion…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…


