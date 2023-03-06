Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday laying out new rules for tightening control of companies that fail to fulfill defense contracts in the event martial law is imposed, the latest step in the Kremlin’s preparations for militarizing the economy as its invasion of Ukraine stretches…

- China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg. Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

- Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian…

- The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…

- President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a test that the US and its NATO allies had passed, and vowed again to stand with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as long as needed, Bloomberg reports. “Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages, a test for America,…

- European Union member states have been told the bloc has the legal authority to temporarily leverage at least E33.8 billion of Russian central bank assets to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. The bloc’s Council Legal Service…

- The Russian state’s oil revenue came under further pressure as the average crude price the government uses to calculate its taxes dropped to the lowest in more than two years, according to Bloomberg. The country already had a record federal budget deficit in December as it spent heavily on the invasion…

- A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…