Erste Group revises Romania’s 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s Chartered Financial Analysts Association, CFA Romania said on Monday it projects a 5.8% growth rate for Romania’s economy for 2021 and a budget deficit of 6.2% of GDP, while the time horizon for Romania’s joining the eurozone is 2030, according to Agerpres. In a monthly survey conducted by…

- One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter. The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

- In timp ce prințul Paul de Romania este de negasit, Printesa Lia si fiul lor, printul Carol Ferdinand, au fost nevoiti sa paraseasca vila din Centrul Bucureștiului. Familia a fost executata din cauza datoriilor acumulate in banci, iar imobilul ar avea deja un alt proprietar. Potrivit unui apropiat al…

- European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 6% in 2021, improving its September forecast for a 3% growth, according to seenew.com Romania’s GDP for 2022 is expected to grow 5%, as the Recovery and Resilience Facility…

- The World Bank updated the global economic outlook on Tuesday, stating that Romania‘s economy will grow by 6% in 2021, fully reversing the 3.9% contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to Romania-Insider. The global outlook remains subject to significant downside risks, including…

- Erste Group has has revised the economic growth forecast for Romania in 2021 to +6.7% from +4.2% after ”big positive surprises in 4Q20”, with subsequent carry over effect, and in 1Q21. ”The advance in vaccination and lifting restrictions should play a key role in shaping up the economic recovery. Bucharest…

- Comisia Europeana urmarește cu mare atenție ancheta ce se deruleaza in Romania dupa uciderea ursului Arthur, cu atat mai mult, cu cat anul trecut Romania a primit oficial un avertisment de a-și pune la punct planurile de conservare privind ariile protejate. „Am incredere ca autoritațile romane investigheaza…