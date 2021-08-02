Erste Group revises Romania’s 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

Stiri Recomandate

Sindromul peșterii - frica oamenilor de a ieși în lume după mai mult de un an de distanțare socială

Sindromul peșterii - frica oamenilor de a ieși în lume după mai mult de un an de distanțare socială

Pandemia este departe de a se termina, dar unele părți ale lumii au relaxat măsurile după aproximativ 15 luni de distanțare socială. În timp ce această schimbare va fi binevenită de unii, ideea… [citeste mai departe]

Normalitatea există, doar tu nu o vezi!

Normalitatea există, doar tu nu o vezi!

Să vorbești astăzi despre “normalitate” în România, în calitate de politician, parlamentar, primar sau oricare altă autoritate, este o insultă la adresa majorității românilor, indiferent cărui domeniu îi atașezi acest cuvânt [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune de amploare a poliției rutiere din Alba, pe raza întregului județ. Au fost constatate sute de abateri contravenționale

Acțiune de amploare a poliției rutiere din Alba, pe raza întregului județ. Au fost constatate sute de abateri contravenționale

În acest sfârșit de săptămână, polițiștii rutieri din județul Alba au constatat 4 infracțiuni rutiere și 384 de abateri de natură contravențională,… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu: Bugetele unor ministere vor beneficia de resurse suplimentare, dar în limita deficitului

Cîțu: Bugetele unor ministere vor beneficia de resurse suplimentare, dar în limita deficitului

Bugetele unor ministere vor beneficia de resurse suplimentare, dar în limita deficitului bugetar asumat, de 7.16%, anunță premierul Florin Cîțu într-o postare despre rectificarea bugetară. „Despre... [citeste mai departe]

INFOTRAFIC: Valori de trafic intense pe Autostrada Soarelui

INFOTRAFIC: Valori de trafic intense pe Autostrada Soarelui

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca la aceasta ora 11:30, pe Autostrada A2 Bucuresti Constanta, pe sensul catre litoral valorile de trafic sunt intense, iar pe anumite tronsoane se circula in coloana.Amintim ca prin statia de taxare de la Fetesti… [citeste mai departe]

Victorii pentru Foresta și Bucovina în amicale

Victorii pentru Foresta și Bucovina în amicale

Grupările Foresta Suceava, Bucovina Rădăuți și Șomuz Fălticeni se află în plină perioadă de pregătire pentru viitorul sezon al Ligii a III-a, care va debuta pe data de 28 august.Astfel, Foresta s-a deplasat la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute la Vatra Dornei, pentru un meci amical cu Oțelul Galați. ... [citeste mai departe]

SUA: Senatul sporește rolul IRS în monitorizarea criptomonedelor

SUA: Senatul sporește rolul IRS în monitorizarea criptomonedelor

Senatul american a lansat duminică seara 2.702 de pagini din cea mai recentă versiune a proiectului de lege bi-partizan cu privire la infrastructură. Finanțarea pentru IRS nu a crescut dar proiectul de lege include cerințe de raportare sporită a informațiilor pentru „brokerii”… [citeste mai departe]

Erste Group revises Romania’s 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

Erste Group revises Romania's 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

Erste Group revised an upward forecast for Romania‘s 2021 economic growth from 4.2% (in Q1) to 6.7%. The Austrian group expects that the growth rate will remain robust in Romania in 2022 at +4.5%, according to bne Intellinews.  Erste Group also revised upwards its forecast for all… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea PERICULOASĂ continuă la Cluj și azi! COD GALBEN de VIJELII, anunțat

Vremea PERICULOASĂ continuă la Cluj și azi! COD GALBEN de VIJELII, anunțat

Interval de valabilitate al avertizării este 02 august, ora 10:00 – 02 august, ora 22:00, conform Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie (ANM). Fenomene vizate sunt instabilitate atmosferică temporar accentuată. &"În… [citeste mai departe]


Erste Group revises Romania's 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

Publicat:
Erste Group revises Romania’s 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

revised an upward forecast for Romania‘s 2021 economic growth from 4.2% (in Q1) to 6.7%. group expects that the growth rate will remain robust in Romania in 2022 at +4.5%, according to bne Intellinews also revised upwards its forecast for all the Central and (CEE) countries where […] The post revises Romania’s 2021 growth outlook to 6.7% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

CFA Romania: 5.8% economic growth projected for 2021

16:05, 26.07.2021 - Romania’s Chartered Financial Analysts Association, CFA Romania said on Monday it projects a 5.8% growth rate for Romania’s economy for 2021 and a budget deficit of 6.2% of GDP, while the time horizon for Romania’s joining the eurozone is 2030, according to Agerpres. In a monthly survey conducted by…

Vivre Deco bonds worth E7mln goes public on BVB

12:20, 14.07.2021 - One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through…

EU Commission revises upward estimates for euro zone growth, inflation

13:51, 07.07.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter.  The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

Prințesa Lia și fiul sau s-au mutat la hotel dupa ce au fost siliți sa paraseasca vila in care locuiau, in Centrul Capitalei

19:50, 05.07.2021 - In timp ce prințul Paul de Romania este de negasit, Printesa Lia si fiul lor, printul Carol Ferdinand, au fost nevoiti sa paraseasca vila din Centrul Bucureștiului. Familia a fost executata din cauza datoriilor acumulate in banci, iar imobilul ar avea deja un alt proprietar. Potrivit unui apropiat al…

EBRD raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 6%

15:00, 29.06.2021 - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 6% in 2021, improving its September forecast for a 3% growth, according to seenew.com Romania’s GDP for 2022 is expected to grow 5%, as the Recovery and Resilience Facility…

World Bank improves outlook for Romania’s economic growth

11:40, 09.06.2021 - The World Bank updated the global economic outlook on Tuesday, stating that Romania‘s economy will grow by 6% in 2021, fully reversing the 3.9% contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to Romania-Insider.  The global outlook remains subject to significant downside risks, including…

Erste Group revised Romania’s GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 6.7%

18:30, 18.05.2021 - Erste Group has has revised the economic growth forecast for Romania in 2021 to +6.7% from +4.2% after ”big positive surprises in 4Q20”, with subsequent carry over effect, and in 1Q21. ”The advance in vaccination and lifting restrictions should play a key role in shaping up the economic recovery. Bucharest…

Scandalul privind uciderea ursului Arthur ia amploare. Comisia Europeana atenționeaza ca este cu ochii pe ancheta din Romania

09:55, 11.05.2021 - Comisia Europeana urmarește cu mare atenție ancheta ce se deruleaza in Romania dupa uciderea ursului Arthur, cu atat mai mult, cu cat anul trecut Romania a primit oficial un avertisment de a-și pune la punct planurile de conservare privind ariile protejate. „Am incredere ca autoritațile romane investigheaza…


